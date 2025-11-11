ETV Bharat / offbeat

Where Have All The Crows Gone?

Ramnagar: Where have all the crows gone? This question has been staring at the faces of the nature lovers as well as the wildlife authorities in Uttarakhand, who are missing the daily cawing in nature.

The presence of crows has immense importance in the ecosystem and agriculture, besides its religious significance. Their decline signals a threat to biodiversity.

Expressing concern on the matter, bird expert Sanjay Chhimwal underlined that every living creature plays a vital role in biodiversity.

“Crows are nature's intelligent cleaners. They are not only highly intelligent but also possess potable water solving abilities. Scientific studies have also revealed their ability to count,” he said.

Where Have All The Crows Gone? (ETV Bharat)

“Today, when we look around, we see only a few crows. This is certainly worrying. Many reasons behind this need to be understood and addressed,” he said while pointing out that changes in human lifestyle have directly impacted the lives of the crows.

“Previously, when weddings or feasts were held in villages, the leftover food was often left out in the open, and the crows would immediately come and eat it. They also found abundant food in the slaughterhouses, animal carcasses and on the edges of forests. But now such places have become scarce. These are scavengers, and when the food sources dwindle, their numbers are bound to decline,” he listed.

Calling for a study, Sanjay pointed out that this is the story of the relationship between humans and nature. “With the cities becoming concrete jungles, urbanisation has destroyed the natural habitat of the crows. Chemical pollution and environmental changes have affected both their breeding and life cycle. Their behaviour has also changed.

Where Have All The Crows Gone? (ETV Bharat)

Crows are now mostly seen at garbage sites or dumpyards. Previously, they were seen near the villages, trees and homes. But now, they remain where there is more dirt or waste, meaning that they have adapted to urban pollution,” pointed out Senior Nature Guide at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Rajesh Bhatt.

He explained that there are two types of crows found in and around the Corbett region, the Long-billed crow, which is found near the forests and the House crow, which was once common around villages and homes. While the former is still seen on the edges of the forest, the latter has almost disappeared.