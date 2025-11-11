Where Have All The Crows Gone?
Published : November 11, 2025 at 8:18 PM IST
Ramnagar: Where have all the crows gone? This question has been staring at the faces of the nature lovers as well as the wildlife authorities in Uttarakhand, who are missing the daily cawing in nature.
The presence of crows has immense importance in the ecosystem and agriculture, besides its religious significance. Their decline signals a threat to biodiversity.
Expressing concern on the matter, bird expert Sanjay Chhimwal underlined that every living creature plays a vital role in biodiversity.
“Crows are nature's intelligent cleaners. They are not only highly intelligent but also possess potable water solving abilities. Scientific studies have also revealed their ability to count,” he said.
“Today, when we look around, we see only a few crows. This is certainly worrying. Many reasons behind this need to be understood and addressed,” he said while pointing out that changes in human lifestyle have directly impacted the lives of the crows.
“Previously, when weddings or feasts were held in villages, the leftover food was often left out in the open, and the crows would immediately come and eat it. They also found abundant food in the slaughterhouses, animal carcasses and on the edges of forests. But now such places have become scarce. These are scavengers, and when the food sources dwindle, their numbers are bound to decline,” he listed.
Calling for a study, Sanjay pointed out that this is the story of the relationship between humans and nature. “With the cities becoming concrete jungles, urbanisation has destroyed the natural habitat of the crows. Chemical pollution and environmental changes have affected both their breeding and life cycle. Their behaviour has also changed.
Crows are now mostly seen at garbage sites or dumpyards. Previously, they were seen near the villages, trees and homes. But now, they remain where there is more dirt or waste, meaning that they have adapted to urban pollution,” pointed out Senior Nature Guide at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Rajesh Bhatt.
He explained that there are two types of crows found in and around the Corbett region, the Long-billed crow, which is found near the forests and the House crow, which was once common around villages and homes. While the former is still seen on the edges of the forest, the latter has almost disappeared.
“This is a strong indication that the environment in our residential areas is no longer suitable for these birds,” Bhatt said while calling for in-depth research to understand the factors affecting their population.
“Crows have cultural significance as well. On festivals like Makar Sankranti, people prepare special dishes for them and consider them messengers of their ancestors. Therefore, their disappearance is a matter of concern for the culture as well,” he added.
Bird lover Ganesh Rawat pointed out that the crows have been the closest companions of humans and find presence in proverbs, stories and religious traditions.
“But now those sounds are lost. In the villages, the cawing of crows used to awaken us in the morning, but now it is only a memory,” he said while adding that the biggest reason for this is the loss of their habitat, like the neem and peepal trees where they used to build their nests.
These trees have been chopped down at many places and have been replaced by concrete buildings. He said that radiation from the mobile towers is also affecting them, as it is seriously impacting their reproduction and survival.
Meanwhile, Director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Dr Saket Badola, believes that this problem is not just local but a nationwide environmental issue.
He said that the crows, sparrows and vultures that were once abundant are now dwindling in numbers.
“House designs, construction methods and lifestyles have changed. Previously, they lived comfortably in the open courtyards and among the trees and plants. But now, there's no space left,” he said while disclosing that a long-term national study is being carried out on this subject.
“A comprehensive study is being conducted across the country assessing the current status of these birds. Based on its findings, concrete conservation steps will be taken,” he said.
If this bird were to disappear from the environment, it would impact the entire ecosystem as it infection and maintains natural sanitation by eating dead animals.
Environmentalists believe that if attention is not paid now, the crows, like sparrows, will become a mere memory that is visible only in photographs.
They say that there is a need to protect old trees, improve waste management, control chemical pollution and radiation, besides increasing public awareness so that people understand the importance of these birds.
