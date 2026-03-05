ETV Bharat / offbeat

Where Faith Stood Before The Geosynthetic Wall: Pentha's 76-Year Dialogue With The Sea

By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara: Long before engineers and geo-technicians brainstormed and crores were sanctioned to build the geosynthetic wall on the embankments along Pentha coast, the periphery villagers had already found their own answer to the sea’s fury. They turned to fire, chants and an 'akhand' or unbroken flame.

In the vulnerable coastal village of Kendrapara district, survival was never about an engineering marvel. It was first negotiated through invocation. When waves began to swallow land mass in the 1940s, the then rulers and residents sought advice from Mahima Dharma saints. "Install Akhand Brahma Dhuni (eternal sacred fire), light Akhand Jyoti, continue Naam Sankirtan and worship Varuna to pacify the ocean," were their way of keeping the calm of the sea.

The sea in quietitude (ETV Bharat)

Thus began Sagar Vandana in 1949, a ritual that the villagers have continued uninterrupted for 76 years.

Pentha was not always defined by erosion. It is believed that Pentha was a thriving maritime trading point under the Kanika rulers where waterways connected it to eastern Odisha and goods moved through its channels when rivers were the only mode of transport and trade.

In fact, the villagers believe that the stones used in the construction of the Konark Sun Temple were transported through these routes from Nilagiri. Villagers also speak about the Kalinga war, when emperor Ashoka sent Mahendra and Sanghamitra to Sri Lanka by sea to spread Buddhism, journeys believed to have passed along Odisha’s historic maritime corridors.

Yajna in progress at Pentha sea beach (ETV Bharat)

Today, these waterways have narrowed while many have vanished. Parts of old Pentha lie beneath saline water.

Much before Satabhaya, a cluster of seven villages on Kendrapara coast, became a symbol of climate displacement, Pentha had already begun losing ground. By 1945, locals say the sea had crossed its earlier shoreline and submerged villages like Yaudiya, Kanpur and Guataladhi.

The storms of 1967 and 1971 increased the threat. Around 150 people were reportedly swept away while nearly 500 could never be traced. Land mass was nowhere in sight. Families migrated inland even as fear remained a hereditary memory.