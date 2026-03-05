Where Faith Stood Before The Geosynthetic Wall: Pentha's 76-Year Dialogue With The Sea
For decades, villagers in Odisha's Kendrapara district have performed Sagar Vandana, believing unbroken chants and sacred fire can pacify the sea where embankments repeatedly fail.
By Radhakanta Mohanty
Kendrapara: Long before engineers and geo-technicians brainstormed and crores were sanctioned to build the geosynthetic wall on the embankments along Pentha coast, the periphery villagers had already found their own answer to the sea’s fury. They turned to fire, chants and an 'akhand' or unbroken flame.
In the vulnerable coastal village of Kendrapara district, survival was never about an engineering marvel. It was first negotiated through invocation. When waves began to swallow land mass in the 1940s, the then rulers and residents sought advice from Mahima Dharma saints. "Install Akhand Brahma Dhuni (eternal sacred fire), light Akhand Jyoti, continue Naam Sankirtan and worship Varuna to pacify the ocean," were their way of keeping the calm of the sea.
Thus began Sagar Vandana in 1949, a ritual that the villagers have continued uninterrupted for 76 years.
Pentha was not always defined by erosion. It is believed that Pentha was a thriving maritime trading point under the Kanika rulers where waterways connected it to eastern Odisha and goods moved through its channels when rivers were the only mode of transport and trade.
In fact, the villagers believe that the stones used in the construction of the Konark Sun Temple were transported through these routes from Nilagiri. Villagers also speak about the Kalinga war, when emperor Ashoka sent Mahendra and Sanghamitra to Sri Lanka by sea to spread Buddhism, journeys believed to have passed along Odisha’s historic maritime corridors.
Today, these waterways have narrowed while many have vanished. Parts of old Pentha lie beneath saline water.
Much before Satabhaya, a cluster of seven villages on Kendrapara coast, became a symbol of climate displacement, Pentha had already begun losing ground. By 1945, locals say the sea had crossed its earlier shoreline and submerged villages like Yaudiya, Kanpur and Guataladhi.
The storms of 1967 and 1971 increased the threat. Around 150 people were reportedly swept away while nearly 500 could never be traced. Land mass was nowhere in sight. Families migrated inland even as fear remained a hereditary memory.
Today, Pentha sits below sea level in parts. During high tides, the sea appears unsettlingly close. For generations, residents have accepted the fear and made it their own with the awareness that one violent surge could erase everything. And they have made truce with destiny.
In 1949, as erosion intensified, King Saalendra Narayan Bhanjadeo sought advice from scholars and religious leaders. According to Mahima Dharma preacher Brahma Abhut Baba Subrata Das, saints advised that the ocean could be appeased and quieted only if spiritual practice is done regularly.
It is from then on - from the tenth day of Phalgun until the full moon (called Dola Purnima), that villagers began performing Sagar Vandana annually. The rituals began early in the morning amid continuous chanting of Brahma Dhwani, akhand sacred fire, lighting and floating an eternal lamp in the sea and offering Saptamrut into the waters - all of which became an integral part of the annual practice.
Even when full moon is marked by lunar or solar eclipse, there is no interruption in the practice. "There is no exception for eclipse. The chanting continues. The lamp remains lit,” says Subrata Das. For believers, the ritual is not symbolic but protective.
When the 1999 Super Cyclone devastated Odisha’s coastline, Pentha reportedly experienced comparatively less destruction than parts of Mahakalapada in the district and Jagatsinghpur district in its entirety.
Fishermen who sought shelter during the storm later vouch for the 'divine intervention' - a mysterious figure guiding them through violent waters to safety.
Though skeptics rubbish such beliefs as coincidence, for villagers, it reaffirmed conviction.
Seventy-two-year-old Parbati Das, married into Pentha four decades ago, says she has seen the shoreline shift over time. “When I first came here, the sea was farther away. After my marriage, I saw it advancing. But since this Yajna has continued, we have survived. If the sea rises, we will be washed away. Yet we are still here trusting our belief in the divine power,” she says.
Some villagers point to the formation of sand mounds (chars) in recent years as signs of divine balance.
As climate change intensified coastal vulnerability, the Odisha government initiated structural interventions. An MoU was signed between the State Water Resources Department and the National Institute of Ocean Technology to strengthen salt embankments.
A geosynthetic embankment was constructed in Pentha at a cost of Rs 32.96 crore in the July of 2016. Subsequent repairs and reinforcements required additional funds after structural issues emerged, including rock displacement from gabion boxes and damage caused by tidal pressure. Later, audit observations had also raised questions about durability and safety.
Kendrapara district has approximately 744.37 km of saline coastal stretch. Around 455 villages are vulnerable to water intrusion during floods and cyclonic events. Sixty-four villages in Rajnagar and Mahakalapada blocks have been identified as tsunami-prone.
Amid such circumstances, the embankment stands as a line of defense. But it is not invincible.
Today, Pentha lives between two forms of protection. On one side stands the geosynthetic wall - engineered, sanctioned, budgeted and the scientific answer to protect erosion. On the other burns the Akhand Brahma Dhuni - continuous and faith-driven. One is built with crores, the other with conviction.
The sea has not stopped rising and climate change remains an undeniable force. Scientific mitigation is indispensable. Yet for the people of Pentha, strength to face odds is not solely infrastructural, it is more spiritual and valuable than their existence.
For 76 years, Sagar Vandana has offered psychological assurance in a geography that has been defined by uncertainty. In Pentha, the tide still advances. But so does the unbroken or 'akhand' flame.
