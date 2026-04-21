When Villages Become Vibrant: Indian Army’s ‘Yarns of Yore’ Empowers Women Weavers In Uttarakhand Villages
The Army-led initiative aligning with PM's Vibrant Villages programme is creating livelihoods, empowering women and addressing migration by bringing income opportunities to Uttarakhand’s border villages.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Chamoli: Like other border areas in Uttarakhand, Chamoli's remote villages were witnessing a consistent outflow of people affecting rural economies when somethings, quite a few, changed. In an attempt to slow down the process and provide transformative solution to people, the looms run by rural women started making noise, promising to weave a new pattern of change.
Aligned with the PM's Vibrant Villages programme, the change began to shape up when the Indian Army’s Surya Command launched an ambitious grassroots initiative entailing revival of traditional weaving and repositioning it as a sustainable livelihood through a project named ‘Yarns of Yore’. As a major step in the direction, the newly built weaving centres were inaugurated by Regional President Ruchira Sengupta. The set up managed by women seemed not just infrastructure but symbols of a shift in how border communities are being engaged and empowered.
As a part of the process, blending heritage with modernity, local weaving traditions, long confined to homes and limited markets, are now being integrated with contemporary designs and improved techniques. The idea is to turn age-old skills into viable economic assets. For women in remote villages, this means moving beyond unpaid domestic roles into income-generating work rooted in their own cultural identity.
The project began in December 2024 with the establishment of a weaving centre in Ghingran village. It later expanded to New Chameli and Roli Gwad, where dedicated arenas are now dedicated to women who can get a secured and well-equipped environment for weaving and embroidery. These centres are designed not just as workplaces, but as hubs of skill-building and collective enterprise.
To further scalie the impact, the initiative has also gone digital. The launch of a commercial website for ‘Yarns of Yore’ is expected to bridge the gap between remote artisans and wider markets, enabling handcrafted products from Uttarakhand to reach customers across India and beyond.
Officials associated with the project believe that collaboration is the key to success. Supported by the Ibex Brigade and partner organisations, the initiative has been described as a working model of civil-military partnership, where development and defence intersect at the grassroots.
More importantly, the social impact is already visible. Women who were once relegated to the background as domestic workers are beginning to see themselves as artisans and entrepreneurs. The initiative also positions as a counter to migration as dignified and stable livelihoods available locally will not force people to leave their homes.
There is also a longer-term vision at play. "By encouraging reverse migration, the programme also has plans to bring people back so that economic activity of the villages will be restored and social cohesion evolve, once again. ‘Yarns of Yore’ is not just about textiles but more about rebuilding rural ecosystems," the officials stated.
In Uttarakhand’s frontier villages, the looms have started making noise, a sound that ushers in change, threading together self-reliance, community strength and new possibilities.
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