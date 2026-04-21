ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Villages Become Vibrant: Indian Army’s ‘Yarns of Yore’ Empowers Women Weavers In Uttarakhand Villages

Chamoli: Like other border areas in Uttarakhand, Chamoli's remote villages were witnessing a consistent outflow of people affecting rural economies when somethings, quite a few, changed. In an attempt to slow down the process and provide transformative solution to people, the looms run by rural women started making noise, promising to weave a new pattern of change.

Aligned with the PM's Vibrant Villages programme, the change began to shape up when the Indian Army’s Surya Command launched an ambitious grassroots initiative entailing revival of traditional weaving and repositioning it as a sustainable livelihood through a project named ‘Yarns of Yore’. As a major step in the direction, the newly built weaving centres were inaugurated by Regional President Ruchira Sengupta. The set up managed by women seemed not just infrastructure but symbols of a shift in how border communities are being engaged and empowered.

Indian Army’s ‘Yarns of Yore’ Empowers Women Weavers In Uttarakhand Border Villages (ETV Bharat)

As a part of the process, blending heritage with modernity, local weaving traditions, long confined to homes and limited markets, are now being integrated with contemporary designs and improved techniques. The idea is to turn age-old skills into viable economic assets. For women in remote villages, this means moving beyond unpaid domestic roles into income-generating work rooted in their own cultural identity.

The project began in December 2024 with the establishment of a weaving centre in Ghingran village. It later expanded to New Chameli and Roli Gwad, where dedicated arenas are now dedicated to women who can get a secured and well-equipped environment for weaving and embroidery. These centres are designed not just as workplaces, but as hubs of skill-building and collective enterprise.