When Vegetables Turn Into Art: Bhopal's 60-Year-Old Artist Chooses Gourds And Pumpkins To Paint India’s Stories

By Vishwas Chaturvedi Bhopal: If you thought art is limited to the conventional canvases, have a look at the creations Bhopal’s Anita Singh has painted. For Anita, a retired Indian Railways employee, vegetables have conveniently replaced the usual canvas and art has proved its acceptance and appreciation irrespective of the base used in the creation. Over the past two years, Anita has created more than 100 stunning paintings, on dried vegetables like gourds, ridge gourds, and pumpkins. But that does not restrict her from using the usual canvas for some of her creations. And her subjects range from patriotic and social themes to portraits of political figures and divine imagery. When Vegetables Turn Into Art: Bhopal's 60-Year-Old Artist Chooses Gourds And Pumpkins To Paint India’s Stories (ETV Bharat) Anita’s journey into this unusual art form began after a lot of experimentations, the first being small dried gourds. “Earlier, I used to paint on small gourds after drying them. I would make images of Lord Shiva, Ganesha, or other deities on these dried veggies,” she recalls. One day, an acquaintance brought for her a large three-foot gourd from his village just before Shivratri. Anita decided not to use it for cooking but to create a piece of art on it. She decided to paint Lord Shiva and Ganesha on it and completed it as well. The creation got her instant admiration from everyone who saw it. “Now, people bring dried vegetables from their homes and request me to make paintings of their choice,” she says with a smile.