When Vegetables Turn Into Art: Bhopal's 60-Year-Old Artist Chooses Gourds And Pumpkins To Paint India’s Stories
For the 62-year-old retired Railway employee from Bhopal Anita Singh, no surface is too unconventional for art, not even a pumpkin or a gourd.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST
By Vishwas Chaturvedi
Bhopal: If you thought art is limited to the conventional canvases, have a look at the creations Bhopal’s Anita Singh has painted. For Anita, a retired Indian Railways employee, vegetables have conveniently replaced the usual canvas and art has proved its acceptance and appreciation irrespective of the base used in the creation.
Over the past two years, Anita has created more than 100 stunning paintings, on dried vegetables like gourds, ridge gourds, and pumpkins. But that does not restrict her from using the usual canvas for some of her creations. And her subjects range from patriotic and social themes to portraits of political figures and divine imagery.
Anita’s journey into this unusual art form began after a lot of experimentations, the first being small dried gourds. “Earlier, I used to paint on small gourds after drying them. I would make images of Lord Shiva, Ganesha, or other deities on these dried veggies,” she recalls.
One day, an acquaintance brought for her a large three-foot gourd from his village just before Shivratri. Anita decided not to use it for cooking but to create a piece of art on it. She decided to paint Lord Shiva and Ganesha on it and completed it as well. The creation got her instant admiration from everyone who saw it. “Now, people bring dried vegetables from their homes and request me to make paintings of their choice,” she says with a smile.
From spiritual icons to socio-political commentary, Anita’s art captures the mood of the times. Her creations have so far been on themes like Operation Sindoor, Love Jihad, Beti Bachao, and the Bulldozer Campaign. Ninety percent of her works, however, feature the Shivling, a recurring symbol of faith and strength for the artist.
Her striking political profiles include the paintings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Home Minister Amit Shah. One of the paintings that had hogged the limelight shows Yogi Adityanath reclaiming land from encroachers while criminal Mukhtar Ansari lies face down, a bold visual inspired by real-life events.
Anita chooses her theme from anything that affects or impacts humans. She chooses difficult themes like the one where she painted Sonam Raghuvanshi, based on the sensational case of Indore. “Through my paintings, I want to raise awareness and inspire people. Art should speak in a way that it makes people think,” she says.
One of Anita’s most cherished works is her painting of Goddess Durga, made entirely with sindoor, the vermillion mixed orange offered to Lord Hanuman and the deep red worn by married women. “It took me four to five days to complete the painting. Because I wanted Durga’s face to appear calm and divine. Sindoor gave it that unique texture and warmth,” she explains.
Anita had completed her MA in Fine Arts before joining Indian Railways, where she worked for nearly 30 years. After taking voluntary retirement, she chose to return to her first love - the arts. “I did not need much money. I wanted to pursue my passion of painting. So I gave time to my passion,” she says. Encouraged by her children, she began experimenting with natural materials and unusual surfaces.
While for some people retirement from a job means the end of a career and relaxing within the confines of home, for others, it becomes the right time to go on much-longed trips. But for Anita, retirement opened up a space that she was longing to fill with colours. “There’s life after retirement. If you have willpower and talent, you can shine at any age. I wanted to nurture the gift God has given me and I did just that without thinking if it was the right age to do so,” she says while giving finishing touches to a piece of art.
