International Women's Day: When Queen Of Himalayan Tracks Set A Benchmark In Indian Sports

Shimla: At a time when the sporting activities was beginning to pick up in the country, Suman Rawat Mehta set a benchmark for women athletes. This Arjuna award winner came to be known as the ‘Queen of Himalayan Tracks’.

Those were the times when India did not have world-class sports facilities and technology. Courage and perseverance were the only traits on which athletes of those days banked on. It was in such a scenario that Suman won the bronze medal in the Asian Games in the 3000 metres race. She defined the never say die spirit.

Suman Rawat was born and raised in Shimla. She received her early education at Portmore School and completed her graduation from RKMV College. In the 1980s, when Himachal Pradesh was in the early stages of its developmental journey, Suman's father, late Pratap Singh Rawat and mother, late V. Rawat, encouraged their daughter to pursue a career in sports at a time when even stepping out of the house was considered a challenge for women.

Suman initially tried her hands in kho-kho and hockey and he played her first national hockey tournament in Nagpur in 1978 as a member of the Himachal Pradesh school team. Her impressive performance at the 1980 National Hockey Championship in Indore caught the attention of the selectors and she was selected for the national camp. For various reasons, the national camp was not held and Suman took up athletics at the university level to emerge as one of India's leading middle-distance runners.

Her most memorable moment came at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games where she won a bronze medal in the 3000 metres race, making the nation proud. She was the first female athlete from Himachal to win a medal at this level.

She is a recipient of several awards and honours including Arjuna and Parshuram awards in 1987. During her career, she won 87 gold, 39 silver and 104 bronze medals at the international level.

After becoming the mother of a daughter, she entered the Limca Book of World Records by completing three marathons (42 km) in 24 days.

Recalling her journey, she told ETV Bharat, “In our times, even the news used to appear in newspapers the next day. If there was digital support like today, perhaps sponsorship and training facilities would have been available. But there was a different solace in the simplicity of that era. We felt a responsibility towards the tricolour."

Talking about her challenges, she said that there were no grounds for training and she used to run on the roads. “I had to take care of my diet even though I was not working at that time. The financial condition of the house was normal but my parents sacrificed their own needs and arranged for my diet and shoes. That sacrifice was my biggest motivation," she underlined.

She said that at that time, the emphasis used to be on studying and somehow bagging a job. “But the atmosphere in my house was different. My father wanted me to create my own identity. When you enter the field and people cheer you, that noise becomes your inspiration," she said.