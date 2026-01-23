When Love Blooms Within Prison Walls: Life Convicts Marry In Alwar After Rajasthan High Court Allows 15-Day Parole
Published : January 23, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Jaipur: Priya Seth and Hanuman Prasad will, from today onwards, be known as a couple, after tying the nuptial knot in Baroda Mev village of Alwar district. The wedding was possible only after the Rajasthan High Court granted both Priya and Hanuman, serving life terms in Sanganer Open Prison Camp in Jaipur, a 15-day parole for the marriage.
While Priya Seth, alias Neha Seth, is serving a life sentence for the murder of Dushyant Sharma in Jaipur’s Jhotwara area, Hanuman Prasad is a convict serving life imprisonment for killing five people. Both Priya and Hanuman were lodged at the Sanganer Open Prison Camp, where they became acquainted with each other and later decided to marry.
While disposing of Priya Seth’s petition for parole, a division bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal and Justice Chandraprakash Shrimali directed the Parole Advisory Committee to take a decision within seven days. Acting on the court’s instructions, the committee approved her request for 15 days’ parole.
Separately, Hanuman Prasad was also granted a 15-day parole.
Priya Seth was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 24, 2023, by a district and sessions court in Jaipur. She was convicted as the main accused in the murder of Dushyant Sharma, a case that shocked the city due to its planning and execution.
As per police investigations, Priya, along with her lover Dikshant, lured Dushyant through a dating app, developed a relationship with him and later trapped him to extort money as part of a conspiracy.
Investigators found that Priya demanded Rs 10 lakh from Dushyant, allegedly to help her lover clear debts. Dushyant was kidnapped, and his father was asked to pay the ransom. After Rs 3 lakh was deposited into Dushyant’s bank account, he was murdered. His body was stuffed into a suitcase and disposed of. Investigations led to Priya’s arrest and conviction along with her accomplice.
On the other hand, Hanuman Prasad was convicted in a 2017 murder case involving the killing of a man, his three children and a nephew. Police said Hanuman was in a relationship with the victim’s wife, which eventually led to the murders. He was sentenced life imprisonment in 2023. While serving his sentence at the open prison camp, he came in contact with Priya Seth and the two decided to marry.
