ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Love Blooms Within Prison Walls: Life Convicts Marry In Alwar After Rajasthan High Court Allows 15-Day Parole

When Love Blooms Within Prison Walls: Life Convicts Marry In Alwar After Rajasthan High Court Allows 15-Day Parole ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Priya Seth and Hanuman Prasad will, from today onwards, be known as a couple, after tying the nuptial knot in Baroda Mev village of Alwar district. The wedding was possible only after the Rajasthan High Court granted both Priya and Hanuman, serving life terms in Sanganer Open Prison Camp in Jaipur, a 15-day parole for the marriage.

The wedding is scheduled to take place today, January 23.

While Priya Seth, alias Neha Seth, is serving a life sentence for the murder of Dushyant Sharma in Jaipur’s Jhotwara area, Hanuman Prasad is a convict serving life imprisonment for killing five people. Both Priya and Hanuman were lodged at the Sanganer Open Prison Camp, where they became acquainted with each other and later decided to marry.

When Love Blooms Within Prison Walls: Life Convicts Marry In Alwar After Rajasthan High Court Allows 15-Day Parole (ETV Bharat)

While disposing of Priya Seth’s petition for parole, a division bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal and Justice Chandraprakash Shrimali directed the Parole Advisory Committee to take a decision within seven days. Acting on the court’s instructions, the committee approved her request for 15 days’ parole.