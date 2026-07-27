When Jagannath Loves Rasagola, His Niladri Bije Becomes Rasagola Dibasa: A Peek Into Odisha’s Famous Sweet Hub Pahala
Pahala’s famous Rasagola today has grown into a thriving industry supporting thousands, with GI recognition and a proposed Rs 10-crore cluster, reports Bikhas Kumar Das.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The aroma of freshly boiled chhena (cottage cheese), the sight of round, white Rasagolas bobbing in bubbling sugar syrup and the huge rush of customers stopping for a box or two - Pahala has a way of making even a routine journey between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack sweeter. For generations, the roadside sweet shops of Pahala have kept alive one of Odisha’s most cherished culinary traditions. But the Rasagola is not merely a sweet here. It is part of a centuries-old tradition, a cultural symbol and a delicacy with a special place in the rituals of Lord Jagannath.
Call it Rasagola or rasgulla, the soft, syrupy sweet has a day of its own in Odisha. On Niladri Bije, the day Lord Jagannath returns to the Srimandir after the Rath Yatra, Rasagola takes centre stage. Tradition holds that Lord Jagannath offers the sweet to Goddess Laxmi to pacify her anger after she is left behind during the annual sojourn.
Simple in its ingredients but distinctive in taste from one place to another, Rasagola has travelled far beyond the sweet shops and kitchens where it is made. It is celebrated, consumed and gifted, while its cultural significance continues to be remembered and retold.
And as Lord Jagannath prepares to return to His abode today, Odisha once again celebrates the sweet that has become inseparable from the Niladri Bije tradition. And Pahala, one of the most visited places for those wishing to buy the sweet, here is how the place is slowly emerging into a Rasagola Cluster under government initiative.
The history of Pahala Rasagola
The history of Rasagola-making in Pahala dates back nearly 70 to 80 years. According to local accounts, Kelu Charan Behera of Cuttack and his wife were among the first to set up a small shop near the National Highway at Pahala and start selling freshly prepared Rasagolas.
As Bhubaneswar gradually expanded, sweet makers from Kendrapada, Salepur and Cuttack also began setting up small shops in Pahala. Travellers using the highway would stop to enjoy hot Rasagolas, and over time, Pahala came to be known as a 'Rasagola hub’. Today, more than 100 large and small sweet shops operate in the area, producing Rasagolas worth lakhs of rupees every day.
Several folk stories are associated with the origin of Rasagola in Pahala. In the past, many residents of the area reared cows and produced large quantities of milk. The milk left over after consumption was often discarded. A servitor of the Shree Jagannath Temple reportedly noticed this wastage and taught local people how to make chhena from milk and prepare different sweets from it.
Since then, Rasagolas made from chhena have remained an integral part of Pahala’s culinary tradition.
Lakhs of Rasagolas sold every day
On regular days, around 2-3 lakh Rasagolas are sold in Pahala. During festivals and special occasions such as Rath Yatra, Bahuda, Niladri Bije, Raksha Bandhan and Diwali, as well as during the wedding season, sales can rise to 5-7 lakh pieces or even more. Thousands of litres of milk are processed every day to make chhena, which is then used to prepare the Rasagola. The industry makes a major contribution to Pahala’s economy and provides livelihoods to thousands of people.
Each shop receives around 60-70 kg of chhena every day, while some shops require considerably more depending on demand.
Government push to preserve and promote Odisha’s Rasagola
The Odisha government has taken several steps to preserve and promote the traditional sweet. Following the grant of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019, greater emphasis has been placed on branding ‘Odisha Rasagola’.
The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Pahala Rasagola Cluster has also received government approval, and work is expected to begin soon. The proposal for a dedicated Rasagola hub in the state capital was submitted to the government by the Utkal Mistanna Byabasayi Sangha around seven years ago. This year, the DPR prepared for the project received approval from the state MSME Department.
The state government has provided 1.5 acres of land at Pahala for a Common Facility Centre (CFC). The proposed cluster is expected to play a major role in bringing sweet makers together and supporting their growth.
With modern production facilities, the cluster will help sweet makers send their products to markets within and outside Odisha, creating greater employment and income opportunities. The cluster is proposed to be established with the support of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India and the MSME Development Institute in Cuttack. The total estimated cost is Rs 10 crore, of which Rs 7 crore will be contributed by the Union government, Rs 2 crore by the state government and Rs 1 crore by sweet makers.
The facility is expected to include packaging and branding facilities, a laboratory for quality testing and cold storage facilities to store large quantities of sweets. It is also expected to generate employment for local residents.
Around 2,000 residents depend directly on the sweet industry
Pahala is a busy market on the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack highway and one of the biggest hubs for Rasagola. Around 2,000 residents are directly involved in sweet-making activities in the area. Quintals of Rasagola are prepared every day, while hundreds of shops along the National Highway sell the popular sweet. According to the president of the Pahala Sweet Shop Owners’ Association, Akshaya Lenk, there are around 100 sweet shops in the area.
Pahala Rasagola travels beyond Odisha
The popularity of Pahala Rasagola is not limited to Odisha. It is supplied to major cities across the state, including Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Sambalpur and Berhampur. “Pahala Rasagola is in demand in several major cities outside Odisha like Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Raipur,” said Lenka
How much does a Rasagola cost?
The price of Rasagolas in Pahala varies according to their size. Small Rasagolas start at Rs 5, while larger varieties can cost Rs 10, Rs 20 or Rs 50. Apart from Rasagolas, shops in Pahala also sell chhenapoda and chhena gaja. Chhenapoda costs around Rs 300 per kg, while chhena gaja is priced at around Rs 200 per kg.
A shop may require anywhere between 50 kg and one quintal of chhena, depending on its scale of production. Some shops prepare more than 10,000 sweets a day. Shopkeepers also say that machines are increasingly being used in the preparation of Rasagolas.
Why customers love Pahala Rasagola
A customer buying the sweet said, “Whenever I travel by road from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack or Paradip, eating hot Rasagolas near Pahala is a completely different experience. Pahala rasgulla has a distinct taste.”
Another form Balasore said, “Whenever we travel to Puri, stopping near Pahala to eat sweets is a must. We not only eat sweets here but also take them home. Pahala Rasagola has a unique taste. I really enjoy eating the hot, freshly prepared sweets here.”
What history says about Rasagola
Rasagola has been associated with the traditions of the Shree Jagannath Temple for centuries. According to the Niladri Bije tradition, Lord Jagannath returns to the Nilachala after the Rath Yatra along with his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. On his return, Lord Jagannath offers Rasagolas to Goddess Lakshmi to appease her and seek forgiveness since He had left her at Srimandir alone.
Because of its deep association with Jagannath culture, Odisha has long claimed Rasagola as its own. References to the sweet are also said to appear in Balaram Das’s Jagamohan Ramayana, also known as Dandi Ramayana. The Salepur Rasagola associated with Bikalananda Kar and the rasgullas made in Pahala are now known across India and beyond.
Rasagola Dibasa: A celebration of Odisha’s sweet tradition
Rasagola Dibasa is a popular social and cultural celebration in Odisha. It is observed every year on the day of Niladri Bije. The celebration was first organised on July 4, 2015. Since then, Rasagola Dibasa has been observed annually on the occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Niladri Bije.
GI recognition
The Odisha government applied for a Geographical Indication tag for Odisha Rasagola in 2018 and on July 29, 2019, the sweet received it. The GI certificate was jointly granted in the names of Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited, a state government undertaking, and the Utkal Mistanna Byabasayi Samiti.
From a roadside sweet shop tradition that began decades ago to a recognised cultural and commercial identity, Pahala’s Rasagola has come to represent much more than a popular dessert. It is a story of tradition, enterprise, livelihood and Odisha’s connection with Jagannath culture.
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