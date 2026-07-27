ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Jagannath Loves Rasagola, His Niladri Bije Becomes Rasagola Dibasa: A Peek Into Odisha’s Famous Sweet Hub Pahala

Bhubaneswar: The aroma of freshly boiled chhena (cottage cheese), the sight of round, white Rasagolas bobbing in bubbling sugar syrup and the huge rush of customers stopping for a box or two - Pahala has a way of making even a routine journey between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack sweeter. For generations, the roadside sweet shops of Pahala have kept alive one of Odisha’s most cherished culinary traditions. But the Rasagola is not merely a sweet here. It is part of a centuries-old tradition, a cultural symbol and a delicacy with a special place in the rituals of Lord Jagannath.

Call it Rasagola or rasgulla, the soft, syrupy sweet has a day of its own in Odisha. On Niladri Bije, the day Lord Jagannath returns to the Srimandir after the Rath Yatra, Rasagola takes centre stage. Tradition holds that Lord Jagannath offers the sweet to Goddess Laxmi to pacify her anger after she is left behind during the annual sojourn.

A Peek Into Odisha’s Famous Sweet Hub Pahala (ETV Bharat)

Simple in its ingredients but distinctive in taste from one place to another, Rasagola has travelled far beyond the sweet shops and kitchens where it is made. It is celebrated, consumed and gifted, while its cultural significance continues to be remembered and retold.

And as Lord Jagannath prepares to return to His abode today, Odisha once again celebrates the sweet that has become inseparable from the Niladri Bije tradition. And Pahala, one of the most visited places for those wishing to buy the sweet, here is how the place is slowly emerging into a Rasagola Cluster under government initiative.

Pahala Rasagola (ETV Bharat)

The history of Pahala Rasagola

The history of Rasagola-making in Pahala dates back nearly 70 to 80 years. According to local accounts, Kelu Charan Behera of Cuttack and his wife were among the first to set up a small shop near the National Highway at Pahala and start selling freshly prepared Rasagolas.

As Bhubaneswar gradually expanded, sweet makers from Kendrapada, Salepur and Cuttack also began setting up small shops in Pahala. Travellers using the highway would stop to enjoy hot Rasagolas, and over time, Pahala came to be known as a 'Rasagola hub’. Today, more than 100 large and small sweet shops operate in the area, producing Rasagolas worth lakhs of rupees every day.

Several folk stories are associated with the origin of Rasagola in Pahala. In the past, many residents of the area reared cows and produced large quantities of milk. The milk left over after consumption was often discarded. A servitor of the Shree Jagannath Temple reportedly noticed this wastage and taught local people how to make chhena from milk and prepare different sweets from it.

Since then, Rasagolas made from chhena have remained an integral part of Pahala’s culinary tradition.

Stalls lined up permanently on the National Highway (ETV Bharat)

Lakhs of Rasagolas sold every day

On regular days, around 2-3 lakh Rasagolas are sold in Pahala. During festivals and special occasions such as Rath Yatra, Bahuda, Niladri Bije, Raksha Bandhan and Diwali, as well as during the wedding season, sales can rise to 5-7 lakh pieces or even more. Thousands of litres of milk are processed every day to make chhena, which is then used to prepare the Rasagola. The industry makes a major contribution to Pahala’s economy and provides livelihoods to thousands of people.

Each shop receives around 60-70 kg of chhena every day, while some shops require considerably more depending on demand.

Government push to preserve and promote Odisha’s Rasagola

The Odisha government has taken several steps to preserve and promote the traditional sweet. Following the grant of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019, greater emphasis has been placed on branding ‘Odisha Rasagola’.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Pahala Rasagola Cluster has also received government approval, and work is expected to begin soon. The proposal for a dedicated Rasagola hub in the state capital was submitted to the government by the Utkal Mistanna Byabasayi Sangha around seven years ago. This year, the DPR prepared for the project received approval from the state MSME Department.