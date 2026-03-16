ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Gas Prices Go Up, Changing The Way You Drive Can Stretch Your Fuel Just A Bit Farther

Detroit: When gas prices spike, filling up gets more painful. But consumers can do something to stretch their fuel just a little farther: Change the way they drive.

“It’s a hard one to swallow, right? You gotta put gas in to go about your day and get to work and pick the kids up from school,” said Michael Crossen, Consumer Reports’ manager of auto testing.

Here are seven tips from experts for drivers looking to use less gas:

Drive slower, or use cruise control

Vehicles are designed for maximum efficiency around highway speeds, said Sean Tucker, managing editor for compact and full-size vehicles at Kelley Blue Book. “Stick to 65 (mph, 105 kph) on the highway,” Tucker said. “Today’s cars are geared to be most efficient at that speed, and you lose quite a bit of fuel efficiency the faster you go.”

Some estimates suggest slowing down increases gas mileage as much as 14%. “If you have a hard time doing that, cruise control is your friend," Tucker said. This maintains a set vehicle speed, which cuts the need to press on the gas pedal and avoids fluctuations like jerky acceleration or hard braking. Experts also recommend coasting to stoplights, whether there is a red light ahead or a green light that is likely to change soon.

Limit idling

Use a vehicle’s automatic start-stop ignition, experts say. This shuts off the engine at stoplights or when idling, and restarts it once the accelerator is pressed.

“If you’re stuck in traffic and you see it bumper to bumper for a while and you have start-stop, don’t turn that off," said David Bennett, AAA senior automotive manager. "Allow the engine to turn on and off as it’s needed.” That's especially true for when drivers don't need to blast air conditioning while waiting for long periods of time.

Reduce your car's drag and drop extra weight

Many drivers have roof racks on top of their vehicles or bike racks on the back. It takes extra fuel to push that structure through the air — experts have found it can cost several miles per gallon.

“If you’re not actually using those devices, it’s like dragging a parachute behind your car,” Crossen said. “Any other type of accessories that basically cause drag, you want to lose those.” If you're carrying heavy items in your back seat, trunk or truck bed, and you don't need them, leave them at home.

Check your tire pressure and look to other maintenance, too