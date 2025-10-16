When Families Bond Over Books: An Amravati Library That Brings Parents And Children Together
Celebrating Dr. Kalam’s Reading Inspiration Day, a village school in Dhamori has opened a library that opens doors to parents and children to read.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 1:08 PM IST
Amravati (Maharashtra): In Dhamori village of Amravati’s Bhatkuli taluka, an Urdu-medium school has opened a library where both students and their parents can read and borrow books together. The initiative, launched on Reading Inspiration Day at the Zilla Parishad Higher Primary Urdu School to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, has created lot of enthusiasm among the students and their families.
“Our objective is to ensure that learning should not stop at the classroom door. When children tag along with parents to read, it is mutually beneficial. That is how a reading culture takes root,” said Sameena Parveen, a teacher of the school who helped shape the idea.
The project, titled “Har Ghar Chachan Ki Fija, Aao Nai Khidri Khole” (Let every home breathe knowledge, let’s open a new window), was made possible only because the community agreed to participate. "They were happy and came forward to donate books, which were carefully categorised into children’s literature, inspirational biographies, religious teachings, and competitive exam guides for youth.
Among the collection are books on the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dr. Kalam, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, alongside stories of saints and thinkers from Maharashtra.
Thirteen-year-old Atifa, a Class 7 student, is too happy after the library opened. "It is has become my favourite corner. I borrowed a book on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and read it completely. The lives of these leaders are so inspiring. Now I want to read about other great leaders too,” she said, her eyes gleaming with pride.
Principal Arifurrahman Md. Hanif called it a 'moment of joy' for the entire school. “We opened this library for parents also because when adults start reading, children follow instinctively. We have even arranged a study room for village youth preparing for competitive exams,” he shared.
The school holds a special connection with Padma Shri Dr. Vikas Mahatme, former Rajya Sabha MP and noted ophthalmologist. His father, Haribhau Mahatme, once studied here. To honour that legacy, Dr. Mahatme donated Rs 4 lakh to the school. The interest of the amount is used every year to support meritorious students pursuing education beyond Class 8.
As books find their way into homes across Dhamori, this little Urdu school has become an example of community growth through the families who love to bond over books, words, wisdom, and imagination.
Read More