When Families Bond Over Books: An Amravati Library That Brings Parents And Children Together ( ETV Bharat )

Amravati (Maharashtra): In Dhamori village of Amravati’s Bhatkuli taluka, an Urdu-medium school has opened a library where both students and their parents can read and borrow books together. The initiative, launched on Reading Inspiration Day at the Zilla Parishad Higher Primary Urdu School to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, has created lot of enthusiasm among the students and their families. “Our objective is to ensure that learning should not stop at the classroom door. When children tag along with parents to read, it is mutually beneficial. That is how a reading culture takes root,” said Sameena Parveen, a teacher of the school who helped shape the idea. When Families Bond Over Books: An Amravati Library That Brings Parents And Children Together (ETV Bharat) The project, titled “Har Ghar Chachan Ki Fija, Aao Nai Khidri Khole” (Let every home breathe knowledge, let’s open a new window), was made possible only because the community agreed to participate. "They were happy and came forward to donate books, which were carefully categorised into children’s literature, inspirational biographies, religious teachings, and competitive exam guides for youth.