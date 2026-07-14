When Eyes Fail, Heart Opens Up: Blind Students From Berhampur Set To Sing Jagannath Bhajans During Rath Yatra 2026
Nearly 30 visually impaired artists from Berhampur are rehearsing devotional bhajans to perform before Lord Jagannath during Rath Yatra celebrating faith, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Berhampur: Bereft of vision, they have been deprived of witnessing the divine form of the Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra - and their grandeur during the Rath Yatra. But they claim they see the sibling deities through their heart’s rendition of bhajans. This group of visually impaired students from Berhampur, like every year, is preparing to offer what they believe is their greatest tribute - devotional bhajans before Mahaprabhu during the annual chariot festival in Puri for 10 consecutive days.
Apart from immersing themselves in devotion, the group aims to promote Jagannath culture through their performances. For this purpose, the students are rehearsing tirelessly to offer their musical devotion before Lord Jagannath during this year’s Rath Yatra.
Inside the School for the Visually Impaired on Andhapasara Road in Berhampur, students can be seen rehearsing Jagannath bhajans while others accompany them on keyboards, electronic pads and tabla. The group, Shri Jagannath Divyang Bhajan Samaroh, has been invited by the Puri district administration to stay in Puri for 10 days during the festival and perform bhajans and Jagannath stotras to promote the rich traditions of Jagannath culture.
Their repertoire includes popular Jagannath bhajans such as “Shrimandirare Jai Shree Jagannathanku Magibi Kia Aba Au”, “Neela Sindhu Tire”, and “Jhulare Kalia Jhul.”
Vocalist Seemanchal Badatya, a member of the troupe, said the opportunity to perform before Lord Jagannath is nothing short of divine grace. “People say, ‘Lagi Chhi Dori, Jibi Mu Puri’ (When the divine call comes, I will go to Puri). I truly feel that sacred call. By Lord Jagannath’s blessings, I have been performing my revered guru Bhikari Bal’s devotional songs before Mahaprabhu for nearly 19 years,” he said.
Keyboard player Thabir Sahu said the troupe eagerly waits for the annual pilgrimage. “For the past 19 years, we have been joyfully performing devotional bhajans during the world-famous Rath Yatra. Every year, we feel excited when the festival approaches. We believe only those who receive Lord Jagannath’s divine call get the opportunity to visit Puri,” he said after rehearsals.
Member Ranu Behera said the group eagerly awaits the festival every year because it is the time when they offer their prayers through a bouquet of devotional numbers. “This year too, we will be so close to the deities and sing to our heart’s content,” she added.
She added, “Even if we cannot see Mahaprabhu, our bhajans fill us with complete devotion to Jagannath.”
Bhawani Shankar Padhi, head of the organisation, said the entire troupe begins rehearsals from Deba Snana Purnima every year. “We all carry the feelings expressed in the lyrics of the bhajan we sing… ‘Lagi Chhi Dori, Jibi Mu Puri… Jagara Bhajana Gaibi’ (The divine call has come; I will go to Puri and sing Jagannath bhajans). Our effort is to sing in a way that awakens devotion in the hearts of devotees. We pray that Lord Jagannath, seated on His chariot, listens to our bhajans, blesses the world and is pleased with our offering,” he explained.
The group comprises around 30 visually impaired artistes from across Odisha who are scheduled to perform bhajans at Balagandi Chhak from July 17 to 23, and later at Mausi Maa Temple Square from July 25 to 27, covering the period from Suna Besha to Niladri Bije.
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