ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Eyes Fail, Heart Opens Up: Blind Students From Berhampur Set To Sing Jagannath Bhajans During Rath Yatra 2026

Berhampur: Bereft of vision, they have been deprived of witnessing the divine form of the Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra - and their grandeur during the Rath Yatra. But they claim they see the sibling deities through their heart’s rendition of bhajans. This group of visually impaired students from Berhampur, like every year, is preparing to offer what they believe is their greatest tribute - devotional bhajans before Mahaprabhu during the annual chariot festival in Puri for 10 consecutive days.

Apart from immersing themselves in devotion, the group aims to promote Jagannath culture through their performances. For this purpose, the students are rehearsing tirelessly to offer their musical devotion before Lord Jagannath during this year’s Rath Yatra.

When Eyes Fail, Heart Opens Up: Blind Students From Berhampur Set To Sing Jagannath Bhajans During Rath Yatra 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Inside the School for the Visually Impaired on Andhapasara Road in Berhampur, students can be seen rehearsing Jagannath bhajans while others accompany them on keyboards, electronic pads and tabla. The group, Shri Jagannath Divyang Bhajan Samaroh, has been invited by the Puri district administration to stay in Puri for 10 days during the festival and perform bhajans and Jagannath stotras to promote the rich traditions of Jagannath culture.

Their repertoire includes popular Jagannath bhajans such as “Shrimandirare Jai Shree Jagannathanku Magibi Kia Aba Au”, “Neela Sindhu Tire”, and “Jhulare Kalia Jhul.”