ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Doctor Wins Patient's Heart: Odisha's 29-Year-Old Jhilan With Congenital Heart Defect Gets Lifeline

By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara: As 29-year-old Jhilan Behera first lay on the examination table at AIIMS Jodhpur, she carried more than medical reports. She was hoping against hope, for that is how she had survived in her 28 years of breathlessness. Across the table stood Dr Madhusudan Katti, Associate Professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, a surgeon known to have handled complex cases, but aware that this case was not just anatomical, it was delayed beyond time.

“She was supposed to get the surgery done in her childhood, however she had to wait 28 years to get a life saving procedure,” Dr Katti said.

Jhilan who has started leading a normal life post surgery (ETV Bharat)

Jhilan, from Ishandia village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, had been living with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a rare congenital heart defect affecting less than one percent of cardiac patients.

“The patient was diagnosed with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a rare and complex congenital heart defect where the tricuspid valve is malformed and displaced into the right ventricle,” Dr Katti explained.

Her symptoms had intensified over the years - breathlessness, bluish discoloration and extreme fatigue. Multiple hospitals across Odisha and even Bengaluru had given her family the same answer that surgery was possible, but it would cost Rs 5-7 lakh which was beyond the family’s reach. Besides they had also not assured that the process would be successful.

Her father, a bicycle mechanic, and her elder brother Milan, who sells fish and works as a labourer, took her to hospitals in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and even Bengaluru. But every time, the family returned home defeated.

“I wanted to live. I wanted to lead a normal life but I was losing hope each passing day because we had no money. When a doctor in Bengaluru said to leave everything to God, I felt that was the end of my hope,” recalled Jhilan while chopping vegetables at her home.

Jhilan's family (ETV Bharat)

But not everything depends on money or medicine. What could not be done locally, connectivity eventually did. That too with many people giving in their best.

In July 2025, a village youth Chandrasekhar recorded a short video of Jhilan describing her condition and posted it on X, tagging authorities and the voluntary organisation India Cares. The post drew attention and soon coordinators from the organisation began communicating with the family. Paediatric Surgeon from Chattisgarh Dr Tanmay Motiwala reviewed her reports in Bhubaneswar and connected her to Dr Katti at AIIMS Jodhpur. Most doctors recognised that such complex repair surgeries are not possible in any centre in Odisha.