When Doctor Wins Patient's Heart: Odisha's 29-Year-Old Jhilan With Congenital Heart Defect Gets Lifeline
When Jhilan's survival was at stake and her parents could not bear cost of treatment, a few people came together for a miracle to unfold.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
By Radhakanta Mohanty
Kendrapara: As 29-year-old Jhilan Behera first lay on the examination table at AIIMS Jodhpur, she carried more than medical reports. She was hoping against hope, for that is how she had survived in her 28 years of breathlessness. Across the table stood Dr Madhusudan Katti, Associate Professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, a surgeon known to have handled complex cases, but aware that this case was not just anatomical, it was delayed beyond time.
“She was supposed to get the surgery done in her childhood, however she had to wait 28 years to get a life saving procedure,” Dr Katti said.
Jhilan, from Ishandia village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, had been living with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a rare congenital heart defect affecting less than one percent of cardiac patients.
“The patient was diagnosed with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a rare and complex congenital heart defect where the tricuspid valve is malformed and displaced into the right ventricle,” Dr Katti explained.
Her symptoms had intensified over the years - breathlessness, bluish discoloration and extreme fatigue. Multiple hospitals across Odisha and even Bengaluru had given her family the same answer that surgery was possible, but it would cost Rs 5-7 lakh which was beyond the family’s reach. Besides they had also not assured that the process would be successful.
Her father, a bicycle mechanic, and her elder brother Milan, who sells fish and works as a labourer, took her to hospitals in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and even Bengaluru. But every time, the family returned home defeated.
“I wanted to live. I wanted to lead a normal life but I was losing hope each passing day because we had no money. When a doctor in Bengaluru said to leave everything to God, I felt that was the end of my hope,” recalled Jhilan while chopping vegetables at her home.
But not everything depends on money or medicine. What could not be done locally, connectivity eventually did. That too with many people giving in their best.
In July 2025, a village youth Chandrasekhar recorded a short video of Jhilan describing her condition and posted it on X, tagging authorities and the voluntary organisation India Cares. The post drew attention and soon coordinators from the organisation began communicating with the family. Paediatric Surgeon from Chattisgarh Dr Tanmay Motiwala reviewed her reports in Bhubaneswar and connected her to Dr Katti at AIIMS Jodhpur. Most doctors recognised that such complex repair surgeries are not possible in any centre in Odisha.
“So we decided to get her to AIIMS, Jodhpur and she travelled with her family. Her entire medical expenses were free of cost, thanks to the Ayushmann Bharat scheme,” Dr Katti said.
Once she reached Jodhpur, detailed ECHO, CT and MRI assessments were conducted.
“After examining her and her reports, her case was categorized as Carpenter Type C with a Grade 3 Celermajer Index indicating more complexity and higher mortality risk,” he noted.
The surgical plan was done and meticulously at that.
“She underwent Cone repair of Tricuspid valve along with BI-directional Glenn Shunt (One and a half ventricular repair surgery). Post operative ECHO showed near complete correction,” Dr Katti informed.
Such advanced corrective surgeries, he added, are undertaken only at specialised cardiac centres like AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur and a few private hospitals, given that there is high risk of life-threatening complications.
While the operation was the clinical turning point, the support system around it was equally critical. Apart from the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which bore her medical expenses, India Cares coordinated documentation, travel and accommodation. Officials in Odisha facilitated referrals and the Odisha Police assisted with logistics in coordination with the railways so that Jhilan and her brother could travel to Rajasthan without delay.
India Cares has consistently been standing as a pillar of support for people during healthcare concerns ever since Covid struck. So far, thousands of people across the country have benefited from the organisation that is being run only by like-minded people who choose and promise to lend a helping hand to those in need.
In the postoperative ward, Dr Katti observed something beyond medical charts within a few days of the surgery.
“She showed a lot of strength and grit during her stay in the hospital which helped her recover without any complications,” he said with a smile.
For her brother Milan, the transformation has been highly emotional. “When she used to cry in pain, I would go to a corner and cry alone. We were in such a plight that we could not bear the cost or even think of coordinating anything beyond our village. But there were many people who came together to help us. Now she is smiling. We are forever thankful to all those who stood by us in giving her a new life,” Milan said.
Goodwill and resolve matters when nothing else works. “When formal systems did not respond immediately, citizens and an organisation stepped forward. This shows what humanity can achieve together,” villagers said.
Today, Jhilan walks without gasping for breath, something she could not do for nearly three decades. Her weight which was abysmally low earlier has started increasing. She goes for periodic post surgery check ups and sticks to a good diet and medicines.
Jhilan's journey began in a small village, passed through a digital appeal, crossed state borders and culminated in a high-risk surgery led by a specialist team. But this story of a patient who waited 28 years for a functioning heart is equally about a surgeon who ensured that when the opportunity finally came, it was not lost. "I have got a new life and am so thankful to those who did everything they could to make me breathe," Jhilan concluded as she happily posed with her family for a photograph.
