Dignity Through Sambedana: A 75-Year-Old Woman's Crusade To Change Lives Through Reuse And Compassion
Sambedana transforms donated clothes and household items into affordable essentials, funding girls’ education, promoting dignity and community welfare across Odisha, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Age has not been able to slow down Deepa Padhi’s commitment to social service. She is 75 and going strong in her resolve to transform lives, particularly of the vulnerable, the poor. The former Head of the Department of Philosophy at Rama Devi Women’s College, Deepa has transformed a simple idea into a powerful community movement through Sambedana, a volunteer-led charity initiative in Bhubaneswar, that accepts donated used clothes, furniture and household essentials, and gives them a second life by helping underprivileged families buy those at a minimal price.
The proceeds from the initiative, Deepa says, are used to support the higher education of meritorious girls, making every donation a catalyst for both social change and sustainable living.
Sambedana was formed by Deepa to extend support to marginalized communities. The organisaiton has been carrying out welfare activities for the past five years with the support of more than 20 women volunteers.
Stepping into Sambedana’s VSS Nagar Bhubaneswar charity centre makes one feel like entering a well-stocked clothing and home store. Shelves, cupboards and hangers are filled with neatly arranged pre-owned and gently used clothes for men, women and children in every size. The collection includes expensive silk sarees, branded sherwanis, bridal lehengas, cosmetics, toys, teddy bears, jewellery, decorative items, shoes, furniture, kitchen utensils, wheelchairs and numerous household essentials.
Beds, sofas, dining tables, dressing tables, chairs and many other reusable household items are also available, making the centre resemble both a showroom and a community warehouse. Every item at the centre has been donated by individuals. Instead of distributing everything free of cost, Sambedana sells many items at symbolic prices to preserve the dignity and self-respect of beneficiaries.
While cotton sarees cost Rs 50, blouses sell for Rs 10. Petticoats are priced at Rs 20, shirts Rs 20, pants Rs 20, jeans Rs 20, premium handloom silk sarees worth Rs 15,000 – Rs 20,000 sold for a maximum of Rs 500. Furniture and other household items are also offered at highly affordable prices.
More than 20 women volunteers actively participate to support families struggling for basic dignity. Since its inception, the organization has continuously served society without using sale proceeds for personal benefit. "Every rupee earned is reinvested into welfare initiatives," Deepa says, adding that Sambedana provides scholarships for higher education to deserving girls from economically weaker backgrounds. Sambedana has also created employment opportunities for several women.
"Social service does not require enormous financial resources. What truly matters is compassion and a generous heart. Sambedana had been a long-cherished dream," she explains. The first attempt before the COVID-19 pandemic failed due to lack of support. However, after the pandemic, people’s attitudes changed significantly. Many began donating clothes, furniture and household items, enabling the initiative to grow steadily.
"Every donation, regardless of its value, is treated with equal respect. Many Indian families store unused clothes and household items for years with the hope that future generations may use them. Eventually, many of these items deteriorate or remain unused. We, at least are sure, that those will be used by people who cannot afford new clothes," she informs.
Deepa says the initiative as a movement against unnecessary hoarding while making quality goods accessible to low-income families at affordable prices.
Managing Trustee of Sambedana, Parthasarathi Das says unused clothes, utensils and household items often occupy valuable space in homes and can even become safety hazards. "Instead of discarding them, people are encouraged to donate them to Sambedana, where they are sorted and either distributed to needy families or sold at nominal prices. Charging a small amount also helps preserve the recipients’ dignity while ensuring responsible use of donated items," he states.
Volunteer Rani Padhi says every donated item is carefully sorted according to material, quality and intended users. "Clothes are categorised separately for men, women and children before being distributed to old-age homes, orphanages, child care institutions, homes for persons with disabilities and underprivileged villages around Bhubaneswar," she says, adding that the same systematic approach is followed for furniture and household items.
Member of Sambedana Mamata Padhi explains that the initiative differs from many donation-based initiatives because it charges a nominal amount for items. This model serves two important purposes. First, it allows beneficiaries to purchase items with dignity rather than receiving charity. Second, the revenue supports scholarships for meritorious girls and generates employment for women working at the centre.
"Beneficiaries say purchasing items, even at very low prices, allows them to maintain self-respect. Families can buy quality clothing for children and adults at a fraction of market prices, reducing household expenses while also contributing to a social cause," she further explains.
Retired Ranchi University Professor Rashmibala Sahu says reuse and recycling are essential pillars of sustainable development. "By repairing, sorting and redistributing donated items, Sambedana not only reduces waste but also promotes environmental conservation, social responsibility and community participation. The initiative is a people’s movement led by women committed to public service," she says.
Wife of former Odisha Chief Information Commissioner Dhirendra Nath Padhi, Deepa is an author, speaker and editor. She has authored one English and two Odia books, including Sri Guru Bhagabata: Source of Knowledge, Science and Wisdom and Muthae Smruti. She has also edited the English publications Yes, She Can and Corona Pandemic: Challenges and Lessons. She has been serving as the President of the Theosophical Order of Service (TOS) since 2016.
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