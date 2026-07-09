ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dignity Through Sambedana: A 75-Year-Old Woman's Crusade To Change Lives Through Reuse And Compassion

Dignity Through Sambedana: A 75-Year-Old Woman's Crusade To Change Lives Through Reuse And Compassion ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Age has not been able to slow down Deepa Padhi’s commitment to social service. She is 75 and going strong in her resolve to transform lives, particularly of the vulnerable, the poor. The former Head of the Department of Philosophy at Rama Devi Women’s College, Deepa has transformed a simple idea into a powerful community movement through Sambedana, a volunteer-led charity initiative in Bhubaneswar, that accepts donated used clothes, furniture and household essentials, and gives them a second life by helping underprivileged families buy those at a minimal price. The proceeds from the initiative, Deepa says, are used to support the higher education of meritorious girls, making every donation a catalyst for both social change and sustainable living. Dignity Through Sambedana: A 75-Year-Old Woman's Crusade To Change Lives Through Reuse And Compassion (ETV Bharat) Sambedana was formed by Deepa to extend support to marginalized communities. The organisaiton has been carrying out welfare activities for the past five years with the support of more than 20 women volunteers. Stepping into Sambedana’s VSS Nagar Bhubaneswar charity centre makes one feel like entering a well-stocked clothing and home store. Shelves, cupboards and hangers are filled with neatly arranged pre-owned and gently used clothes for men, women and children in every size. The collection includes expensive silk sarees, branded sherwanis, bridal lehengas, cosmetics, toys, teddy bears, jewellery, decorative items, shoes, furniture, kitchen utensils, wheelchairs and numerous household essentials. Beds, sofas, dining tables, dressing tables, chairs and many other reusable household items are also available, making the centre resemble both a showroom and a community warehouse. Every item at the centre has been donated by individuals. Instead of distributing everything free of cost, Sambedana sells many items at symbolic prices to preserve the dignity and self-respect of beneficiaries. Dignity Through Sambedana: A 75-Year-Old Woman's Crusade To Change Lives Through Reuse And Compassion (ETV Bharat) While cotton sarees cost Rs 50, blouses sell for Rs 10. Petticoats are priced at Rs 20, shirts Rs 20, pants Rs 20, jeans Rs 20, premium handloom silk sarees worth Rs 15,000 – Rs 20,000 sold for a maximum of Rs 500. Furniture and other household items are also offered at highly affordable prices.