ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Colours Decipher Silence: Odisha Artist Subrat Lets His Art Speak, Dreams Of Painting A Brighter Future

Bhubaneswar: When words do not mean anything, colours do the needful for Subrat Kumar Sahu. The 19-year-old cannot hear or speak, but a look at his paintings is enough to understand what occupies his mind - the colours and the story they tell.

At his rented home in Bhubaneswar’s Bomikhal area, there are colours, paintbrushes, clay figures, certificates and trophies. Each tells a little of Subrat’s story. He paints, makes idols and builds small models, often spending hours at work without distraction.

Subrat was born deaf and dumb. He uses sign language to communicate and sometimes writes messages when he needs to explain something. His family has learnt to follow his gestures. For them, understanding him is now part of everyday life.

Subrat at a felicitation ceremony (ETV Bharat)

His mother, Rashmita Sahu, says Subrat has been interested in art for years. Whenever a festival draws near, he begins thinking about the idol he will make next. Saraswati Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Ganesh Puja have all found a place in his work. With Ganesh Puja approaching, Subrat is now making a Ganesh idol. He asks his mother for colours and other materials and she buys whatever the family can afford.

But Rath Yatra is the occasion he waits for the most.

A few days before the festival, Subrat makes clay idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. He then puts together a small chariot using wooden strips and other materials. On Rath Yatra, the chariot is decorated and pulled through the locality.