ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Caregivers In Hospitals Forget To Eat, Mumbai's 'Humans' Remember To Feed Them

Mumbai: With anxiety writ large on their faces and heavy hearts burdened by uncertainty, hundreds of relatives of patients spend their days outside Mumbai’s government hospitals, praying for something good to happen as their loved ones fight for life inside the wards. Worried, most forget to eat their own meals - some have no time to think of food, while many simply cannot afford it. Then there are those who travel from distant towns and villages, saving every penny for medicines and treatment, with their own hunger being the last of their concerns.

But once these caregivers step beyond the hospital gates, humanity takes over in the form of volunteers.

When Caregivers In Hospitals Forget to Eat, Mumbai's 'Humans' Remember To Feed Them (ETV Bharat)

For years, social organisations and voluntary groups have been serving free, nutritious meals outside Mumbai’s government hospitals, ensuring that thousands of patients and their caregivers do not go hungry.

Every day, 'With Arya' and Roti Bank volunteers distribute free, hygienic meals to patients’ relatives. No questions asked, no benedictions pronounced. The best part is that they offer food laced with comfort, dignity and the reassurance that, even in their darkest hour, they are not alone.

Story behind ‘With Arya’

It began when unimaginable personal loss struck Sheetal Bhatkar. In 2010, her young son, Arya, was battling a serious illness and undergoing treatment in hospital. During those difficult days, she witnessed the hardships endured by poor families caring for their loved ones.

Unfortunately, Arya passed away. But his mother embarked on a different journey from then on. Instead of allowing grief to consume her, Sheetal decided to stand by families facing the same struggles she had witnessed. Her husband, Vikrant Bhatkar, joined her, and together they transformed their pain into something that cannot be measured.

In 2015, they officially launched ‘With Arya’. For the past 10 years, the organisation has been distributing free meals every morning at 11.30 am outside KEM Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital. Every day, nearly 550 to 600 patients and their relatives receive a wholesome meal along with a bottle of drinking water.

Working with Sheetal Bhatkar is her eight-member team, including Ketaki Mahimkar, Raj Jain, Sanket Tari and Kedar Lele, who continue this service selflessly and consistently.

“It began as a tribute to a son. But today, we are happy to serve hundreds of families. The loss is irreparable, but at least I am trying to fill that void for others,” say the volunteers.