When Caregivers In Hospitals Forget To Eat, Mumbai's 'Humans' Remember To Feed Them
Outside Mumbai’s government hospitals, volunteers provide free meals to patient attendants and relatives, ensuring that they eat well when stress takes a toll on them.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Mumbai: With anxiety writ large on their faces and heavy hearts burdened by uncertainty, hundreds of relatives of patients spend their days outside Mumbai’s government hospitals, praying for something good to happen as their loved ones fight for life inside the wards. Worried, most forget to eat their own meals - some have no time to think of food, while many simply cannot afford it. Then there are those who travel from distant towns and villages, saving every penny for medicines and treatment, with their own hunger being the last of their concerns.
But once these caregivers step beyond the hospital gates, humanity takes over in the form of volunteers.
For years, social organisations and voluntary groups have been serving free, nutritious meals outside Mumbai’s government hospitals, ensuring that thousands of patients and their caregivers do not go hungry.
Every day, 'With Arya' and Roti Bank volunteers distribute free, hygienic meals to patients’ relatives. No questions asked, no benedictions pronounced. The best part is that they offer food laced with comfort, dignity and the reassurance that, even in their darkest hour, they are not alone.
Story behind ‘With Arya’
It began when unimaginable personal loss struck Sheetal Bhatkar. In 2010, her young son, Arya, was battling a serious illness and undergoing treatment in hospital. During those difficult days, she witnessed the hardships endured by poor families caring for their loved ones.
Unfortunately, Arya passed away. But his mother embarked on a different journey from then on. Instead of allowing grief to consume her, Sheetal decided to stand by families facing the same struggles she had witnessed. Her husband, Vikrant Bhatkar, joined her, and together they transformed their pain into something that cannot be measured.
In 2015, they officially launched ‘With Arya’. For the past 10 years, the organisation has been distributing free meals every morning at 11.30 am outside KEM Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital. Every day, nearly 550 to 600 patients and their relatives receive a wholesome meal along with a bottle of drinking water.
Working with Sheetal Bhatkar is her eight-member team, including Ketaki Mahimkar, Raj Jain, Sanket Tari and Kedar Lele, who continue this service selflessly and consistently.
“It began as a tribute to a son. But today, we are happy to serve hundreds of families. The loss is irreparable, but at least I am trying to fill that void for others,” say the volunteers.
Mumbai Dabbawalas’ ‘Roti Bank’
The Roti Bank, run by Mumbai’s legendary dabbawalas, is another example of selfless service to humanity. Known worldwide for their precision in delivering lunchboxes across Mumbai, the dabbawalas demonstrated an exceptional spirit of service in 2015 when they launched the Roti Bank.
After completing their regular lunch deliveries, volunteers spend every afternoon, from 2 pm to 6 pm, collecting surplus yet fresh and safe food from various locations across the city. The food is then distributed among patients’ relatives outside KEM Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital.
However, the initiative faces limitations.
“Due to Mumbai’s increasing traffic congestion and time constraints, it is not possible for us to respond to every request we receive,” said Subhash Talekar, founder of Roti Bank and President of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association.
Subhash Talekar goes on to say that a lot of food goes to waste, even though it is humanity’s most basic necessity. “Food worth thousands of crores of rupees is wasted annually. With better planning, much of it could be used to feed those who do not have anything to eat,” he adds.
He expresses concern over the enormous quantities of food wasted at weddings, social functions and parties. “But countless poor, orphaned and needy people go to bed hungry,” he says.
To find a solution, Subhash, Kailas Shinde and their colleagues established the Roti Bank, an initiative that not only reduces food waste but also restores dignity to those in need.
The organisation urges Mumbai residents not to discard leftover food but instead inform the Roti Bank. Volunteers collect the food using bicycles and eco-friendly vehicles before delivering it to those who need it most.
The initiative has received an overwhelming response, with the organisation receiving numerous calls every day.
Over the past 11 years, the Roti Bank has prevented food worth nearly Rs 45 crore from going to waste, Talekar says. Much of this surplus comes from weddings, community gatherings and large celebrations, where enough food to feed 50 to 100 people is often left unused.
Citizens wishing to donate surplus food can contact the Roti Bank helpline at 9867221310. Since the dabbawalas’ regular work schedule is hectic and Mumbai’s traffic remains a major constraint, the service currently operates only in South Mumbai.
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