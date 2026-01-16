ETV Bharat / offbeat

When An Elephant In Uttarakhand Forests Stopped The World For Its Injured Companion

Ramnagar: Graydon Carter had said, "We admire elephants in part because they demonstrate what we consider the finest human traits: empathy, self-awareness, and social intelligence.” And rightly so, exemplified best in the forests of Uttarakhand. A place where human-animal conflict has been a cause of concern, an elephant's compassion for its companion and resultant 'silent deal' with humans to stop, came as a reminder that animals are as empathetic as humans, or even more.

Recently, on the Ramnagar–Bhandarpani road near Corbett National Park, traffic came to a sudden halt because an elephant decided it was time to protect another - a companion maybe. It stepped on to the road, trumpeting loudly and refusing to move. Vehicles passing by paused and stopped. Drivers patiently waited.

The sight, captured by wildlife photographer Deep Rajwar, showed a massive elephant stepping onto the road, trumpeting loudly and refusing to budge. What emerged a few moments later melted hearts of onlookers - it was making way for a limping elephant who was trying to cross the path.

As the injured animal slowly crossed the road, the first elephant stood guard, ensuring no vehicle came close. Only after its companion reached the other side safely did it quietly follow the other back into the forest.