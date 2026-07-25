ETV Bharat / offbeat

When A 130-Year-Old Crocodile Died, An Entire Village Mourned: Chhattisgarh’s Gangaram Story Now In NCERT Textbook

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): The sight of a human being and a crocodile together usually evokes images of fear and danger. But in a small village in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, an extraordinary bond transformed that fear into love. Today, the remarkable story of Gangaram and the people of Bawa Mohtara has travelled far beyond the village.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has included the story in its new curriculum under a special chapter titled My India! A Bond Between Humans and Animals. The chapter teaches schoolchildren about compassion for animals, environmental conservation and the possibility of peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.

For generations, the villagers of Bawa Mohtara lived alongside Gangaram, a crocodile believed to be nearly 130 years old. He lived in the village pond, while the villagers went about their daily lives around him. Over time, Gangaram was no longer seen as a dangerous wild animal. He became a part of the community - almost like an elderly member of one large family.

So deep was the bond that when Gangaram died, the entire village mourned. None ate that day. More than 500 villagers decorated a tractor with flowers and took out his final procession before burying him with tearful farewells.

According to villager Raju Yadav, Gangaram had lived in the same public pond for nearly 125 years. "The name ‘Gangaram’ was not given to him by any government department or official record. It was a name born out of affection and given to him by the villagers," he says.