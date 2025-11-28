Restoring Kolkata's Architectural Heritage, One Building At A Time
A WhatsApp group started by resident and "trustee" Mudar Patherya collects money from like-minded citizens to give new life to the city's grand edifices.
Kolkata: There's new life in Kolkata's worn-out, dusty heritage buildings, adding a fresh coat of optimism to the greying skyline these days. Suddenly, iconic structures like the Victoria Memorial, Raj Bhavan, St. Paul's Cathedral or General Post Office appear to sparkle against the blue winter skies, as you walk past them. Neglect has given way to ethereal luminescence with some careful restoration work, a fresh coat of paint, and aesthetically placed lighting that have turned back the clock on the city that thrives on its past.
It all began in late 2023, when Mudar Patherya — who owns a corporate communication and design firm, but is better known in several other avatars — was looking for the next project to revive and deck up his city of love, after being widely praised for his 2017 initiative of painting discom transformer boxes installed on the city's roadsides with images and information depicting Kolkata's famous personalities and their creations.
Once again, what began as a personal initiative, soon transformed into a community exercise, as 262 more residents responded to his call. Some donated a thousand rupees. Some gave Rs 40 lakh. Because, for any such initiative, the money matters.
Thanks to the power of social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, these diverse people united over their love for the city and desire to do something about it. Over the last two years, they have been painting, illuminating, and renovating dilapidated architectural facades, many of which were left behind by the British. From the clock of Murshidabad Palace to the dome atop Maniktala market, The Calcutta Illumination Project has been transforming the city's heritage structures, giving birth to a new Kolkata wrapped in history and tradition.
Patherya, who calls himself a trustee of the city's heritage, said, "Even if you give one rupee to restore the charming atmosphere of the city, it will be accepted. Which will be calculated in a pie to pie manner. But, no organisation or staff has been appointed for that. I am the accountant who is keeping the accounts. A WhatsApp group, named The Kolkata Restorers, has been created for those who are donating money. The tagline is: 'Don't ask what Kolkata can do for you. Ask what you can do for Kolkata'."
He told ETV Bharat, "Till November 25 this year, 216 buildings and clock towers have been covered. In total, about Rs 2.5 crore have been spent, not a single penny of which came from the government. If the government had been involved, it would have cost several crores of rupees. The entire cost has been borne by residents of Kolkata. If we ask these restorers for Rs 10 lakh today, it will be collected in a day. They will all lend a hand to bring back Kolkata's charm."
He continued, "At a nominal cost, the Raj Bhavan, St. Paul's Cathedral, the Victoria Memorial's fairy, the General Post Office, the Tollygunge Clock Tower and clock have been revived. They are shining with dignity. The city of Kolkata is now practically competing with capitals of Europe. However, there is a difference. In Paris or London, government coffers or large corporate funds have been used to dramatically illuminate history. But, perhaps for the first time, citizens are participating in a programme to preserve the heritage of a city."
Why is the government not taking this initiative? Patherya explains, "Everything is not the responsibility of the government. It is the responsibility of the citizens to preserve the history and heritage of the city that raised us, taught us, educated us, and gave us work. Those who give money, see the results within weeks. The gleaming domes, the grand clock towers, the illuminated pediments — each one proves that their money has not been wasted. It is not going away. Rather, the visibility of all these structures has increased. This initiative by The Kolkata Restorers has shown that it is possible to preserve the city's heritage with transparency and civic responsibility."
How long will this initiative last? What other structures are on the list? In response to the question, Patherya said, "I cannot talk about the list. I can talk about time. As long as I live, I will be engaged in restoring the charming atmosphere of the metropolis."
