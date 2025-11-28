ETV Bharat / offbeat

Restoring Kolkata's Architectural Heritage, One Building At A Time

Kolkata: There's new life in Kolkata's worn-out, dusty heritage buildings, adding a fresh coat of optimism to the greying skyline these days. Suddenly, iconic structures like the Victoria Memorial, Raj Bhavan, St. Paul's Cathedral or General Post Office appear to sparkle against the blue winter skies, as you walk past them. Neglect has given way to ethereal luminescence with some careful restoration work, a fresh coat of paint, and aesthetically placed lighting that have turned back the clock on the city that thrives on its past.

It all began in late 2023, when Mudar Patherya — who owns a corporate communication and design firm, but is better known in several other avatars — was looking for the next project to revive and deck up his city of love, after being widely praised for his 2017 initiative of painting discom transformer boxes installed on the city's roadsides with images and information depicting Kolkata's famous personalities and their creations.

Once again, what began as a personal initiative, soon transformed into a community exercise, as 262 more residents responded to his call. Some donated a thousand rupees. Some gave Rs 40 lakh. Because, for any such initiative, the money matters.

Thanks to the power of social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, these diverse people united over their love for the city and desire to do something about it. Over the last two years, they have been painting, illuminating, and renovating dilapidated architectural facades, many of which were left behind by the British. From the clock of Murshidabad Palace to the dome atop Maniktala market, The Calcutta Illumination Project has been transforming the city's heritage structures, giving birth to a new Kolkata wrapped in history and tradition.

Patherya, who calls himself a trustee of the city's heritage, said, "Even if you give one rupee to restore the charming atmosphere of the city, it will be accepted. Which will be calculated in a pie to pie manner. But, no organisation or staff has been appointed for that. I am the accountant who is keeping the accounts. A WhatsApp group, named The Kolkata Restorers, has been created for those who are donating money. The tagline is: 'Don't ask what Kolkata can do for you. Ask what you can do for Kolkata'."