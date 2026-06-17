ETV Bharat / offbeat

What’s In A Name? In This Bihar Village, Apparently Vegetables, Furniture And Birds

The nickname was given to him by his grandfather, who thought the newborn’s skinny arms and legs resembled a cucumber fresh from the field. Three decades later, the name has outlived school records, Aadhaar cards and perhaps even common sense.

“For a name, mine sounds strange at first, but I am not the cucumber people eat,” says Ajay Kumar with a laugh. That clarification has apparently become necessary because hardly anybody in the village knows him by his official name. To everyone, he is simply ‘Kakdi’ or ‘Kakdiya’.

Forget Amar, Akbar, Anthony or John, Jack, Jane Doe or Richard. In Samoda village of Imamganj block, one man answers to ‘Kakdiya’ (Cucumber), another to ‘Khatiya’ (Cot), while some are known as Itvarwa (Sunday), Shanichara (Saturday) and Teetar (Partridge). If somebody introduces himself here in these names, don’t be too quick to conclude it is about a salad or birdwatching guide.

Gaya: Shakespeare wondered what’s in a name. In Bihar’s Gaya district, the answer seems to be vegetables, furniture, birds and even days of the week.

“I used to be very thin and scrawny, just like a kakdi. People laugh when they hear my name for the first time. Now I think if my name can make somebody smile in these stressful times, I am happy being called Kakdiya,” says Ajay.

What’s In A Name? In This Bihar Village, Apparently Vegetables, Furniture And Birds (ETV Bharat)

Then there is Vijay Kumar, who almost nobody knows as his real name. Rather people know him as ‘Khatiya’, literally meaning a cot. The reason is entirely gravitational rather than philosophical. As a child, he used to fall from the cot rolling off from one side to the other while sleeping. His family started calling him Khatiya and the name slipped through the house across the village before anyone could stop it.

Another villager, Teetar Bharti, was actually named ‘Tetar’ because he was born after three sisters. Somewhere along the way, pronunciation took over and Tetar became Teetar, the bird. But none has a problem or confusion about the ornithological meaning.

And then there is Bhanta Paswan, named after a variety of brinjal. One cannot stop laughing when he says that his aunt christened him thus as he was pleasantly looking round and plump at birth. Resembling a typical brinjal type! Political leaders too call him by that name.

What’s In A Name? In This Bihar Village, Apparently Vegetables, Furniture And Birds (ETV Bharat)

Residents say such names, once common in rural Bihar, do not exist these days. People have become so conscious of names that mean and matter that they refer to astrologers or numerologists before christening their child. And common names are a passe when complex ones are in. Earlier nicknames were worn with affection rather than embarrassment but today names are chosen carefully so that they can be proudly pronounced without any prejudice.

Which is probably why villages where Cucumber chats with Cot and Saturday lives next door to Partridge are becoming increasingly rare.