ETV Bharat / offbeat

What Lies Behind The Plastic Smiles Of Dancers At Bihar’s Sonepur Cattle Fair?

What Lies Behind The Plastic Smiles Of Dancers At Bihar’s Sonepur Cattle Fair? ( ETV Bharat )

By Ranjit Pathak Vaishali: Behind the plastic smiles of the dancers that have become the hallmark of Bihar's Sonepur cattle fair are tales of penury, struggle and compulsions. These girls dancing on the stage of the ‘Dirty Theatre’ draw vast crowds that splurge money but their own lives are opposite to the glamour on display. Kajal, a prominent dancer, shared the stories of helplessness and deception with ETV Bharat. She revealed that the dancers are paid Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a month and some of them have the responsibility of educating their siblings or feeding their families. Therefore, they have to dance without any complaint. Kajal, a resident of Ghazipur, has become popular after going viral for her dance moves. She has a knack for enthralling audiences and is reportedly paid the highest amount. Kajal (ETV Bharat) She started her career at Shobha Samrat Theatre in Sonepur about four years ago. She was paid very little at that time. Soon, she captivated audiences with her acting and dancing. One year later, she went viral on social media and she began performing in theatres like a celebrity. She is said to charge Rs 30,000 for a night of dancing while the audience pays her approximately the same amount. In return, the audience sometimes receives a flying kiss or a selfie with Kajal. Sharing her bitter memories, she disclosed that she lost her father early when she was in Class 9. Her family lived at her paternal uncle's house in Bijnor but were soon evicted. She then moved to Delhi with her mother, two sisters and two brothers. “My uncle threw us out,” she said.