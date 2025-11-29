What Lies Behind The Plastic Smiles Of Dancers At Bihar’s Sonepur Cattle Fair?
Published : November 29, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST
By Ranjit Pathak
Vaishali: Behind the plastic smiles of the dancers that have become the hallmark of Bihar's Sonepur cattle fair are tales of penury, struggle and compulsions. These girls dancing on the stage of the ‘Dirty Theatre’ draw vast crowds that splurge money but their own lives are opposite to the glamour on display.
Kajal, a prominent dancer, shared the stories of helplessness and deception with ETV Bharat. She revealed that the dancers are paid Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a month and some of them have the responsibility of educating their siblings or feeding their families. Therefore, they have to dance without any complaint.
Kajal, a resident of Ghazipur, has become popular after going viral for her dance moves. She has a knack for enthralling audiences and is reportedly paid the highest amount.
She started her career at Shobha Samrat Theatre in Sonepur about four years ago. She was paid very little at that time. Soon, she captivated audiences with her acting and dancing. One year later, she went viral on social media and she began performing in theatres like a celebrity.
She is said to charge Rs 30,000 for a night of dancing while the audience pays her approximately the same amount. In return, the audience sometimes receives a flying kiss or a selfie with Kajal.
Sharing her bitter memories, she disclosed that she lost her father early when she was in Class 9. Her family lived at her paternal uncle's house in Bijnor but were soon evicted. She then moved to Delhi with her mother, two sisters and two brothers. “My uncle threw us out,” she said.
Her struggles intensified in Delhi. She took up a job in a company but the salary was very low. Her mother cared for children in a school. Their joint income was not enough to support the family. Her mother's health also deteriorated. Meanwhile, Kajal managed to get her sisters married off.
Kajal revealed that she was interested in acting in films from childhood. Her brother-in-law promised to get her a chance to act and left her at an uncle's house.
“The uncle brought me to Vaishali on the pretext of making a music album. It was only then that I realized where I had landed. Now I'm dancing at this same Shobha Theatre. It used to be difficult initially but now everything feels good. People respect me and come from far and wide to watch me dance," she said.
"I feel very happy when I receive people's love. They go crazy as soon as I come on the stage. Many people want to marry me. They want to transfer all their property in my name. I just want to act in a movie once,” she added.
Kajal revealed that a renowned Mumbai production house has promised to make a film based on her life and several meetings have already taken place.
She revealed that she didn't want to dance on the stage but financial constraints at home compelled her to do so.
After Kajal went viral, the ticket price for a close view of her performance at the theatre has gone up from Rs 500 to Rs 1200, directly benefiting the owners. Those seeking a selfie with her have to pay around Rs 500.
Stating that her fans are nice, she pointed out that quite often she is stalked by some in an inebriated state from the stage to her rented accommodation which is a bother. The theatre management ensures that she is heavily guarded. Her security arrangements have been tighter since her viral video. Several bouncers and volunteers surround her all the time.
Her performance starts around 7 pm and continues till 5 am. Each theatre houses around 50 dancers and showstoppers. Six theatres have been set up at the Sonepur fair this year. Kajal explained that there is not even a chance to eat during the performance.
The Sonepur fair is Asia's largest cattle fair. This event is also known as the Harihar Kshetra Mela or Chhatar Mela by the locals. Held on the banks of the Gandak River in Sonepur, about 25 km from Patna and three kilometres from Hajipur, this fair has given a distinct identity to the cattle fairs of the region.
