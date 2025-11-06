ETV Bharat / offbeat

What Is The Secret Behind Healthy Ageing? Tamil Nadu Student Carries Out Landmark Study On Centenarian DNA

Tirunelveli: Are the genes of centenarians similar in any way? A research student from Tamil Nadu has discovered that 7.5 lakh genetic (DNA) samples of 21 people from different countries who lived beyond the age of 100 years were similar.

Audrey Bareena also claims that these people do not suffer from any age-related ailments and age healthily. At a time when medical developments and with increasing life expectancy are coupled with mechanised lifestyle, living healthy beyond 60 years is a miracle. But then, the ancestors are known to have lived beyond 100 healthily.

It was this phenomenon that led the student from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli to undertake research for her doctorate after doing post-graduation in biochemistry.

Audrey collected DNA samples of 21 people who lived to be over 100 years from various parts of the world from a charity in the United States. Working under the guidance of Professor Sudhakar, Head of the Department of Biotechnology at the University, she analysed the DNA of 21 people aged 106 to 117. Among them, two each were from Africa and Israel, while 16 were of European descent.

After analysing them for five years, she surprisingly found that 7.5 lakh genetic changes (SNP- single nucleotide polymorphism) were the same in all the 21 people. Despite differences in race, residence and lifestyle, the study confirmed that some genetic elements for longevity were common to all of them.

The research has revealed that rare genetic elements like immunity, ability to fight physical diseases, energy production, process of energy formation in body cells, RNA stability, ability to accurately transfer genetic information, and those related to the brain's intelligent functions may be the basic factors for longevity.

Professor Sudhakar said, "Through this study, we can find out what are the scientific reasons behind aging." He told ETV Bharat, "It has been revealed that the opportunity for humans to live long lives is available through genes. Through this study, we can find out why some people live longer and others don't. We can also find out how aging occurs and what are the scientific reasons behind it."

He further disclosed that the genetic samples of Indians could not be studied because of technological drawbacks. He said the government should allocate more funds for research and collect and preserve DNA samples of the elderly.