What Is The Secret Behind Healthy Ageing? Tamil Nadu Student Carries Out Landmark Study On Centenarian DNA
Audrey Bareena also claims that these people do not suffer from any age-related ailments and age healthily
Published : November 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
Tirunelveli: Are the genes of centenarians similar in any way? A research student from Tamil Nadu has discovered that 7.5 lakh genetic (DNA) samples of 21 people from different countries who lived beyond the age of 100 years were similar.
Audrey Bareena also claims that these people do not suffer from any age-related ailments and age healthily. At a time when medical developments and with increasing life expectancy are coupled with mechanised lifestyle, living healthy beyond 60 years is a miracle. But then, the ancestors are known to have lived beyond 100 healthily.
It was this phenomenon that led the student from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli to undertake research for her doctorate after doing post-graduation in biochemistry.
Audrey collected DNA samples of 21 people who lived to be over 100 years from various parts of the world from a charity in the United States. Working under the guidance of Professor Sudhakar, Head of the Department of Biotechnology at the University, she analysed the DNA of 21 people aged 106 to 117. Among them, two each were from Africa and Israel, while 16 were of European descent.
After analysing them for five years, she surprisingly found that 7.5 lakh genetic changes (SNP- single nucleotide polymorphism) were the same in all the 21 people. Despite differences in race, residence and lifestyle, the study confirmed that some genetic elements for longevity were common to all of them.
The research has revealed that rare genetic elements like immunity, ability to fight physical diseases, energy production, process of energy formation in body cells, RNA stability, ability to accurately transfer genetic information, and those related to the brain's intelligent functions may be the basic factors for longevity.
Professor Sudhakar said, "Through this study, we can find out what are the scientific reasons behind aging." He told ETV Bharat, "It has been revealed that the opportunity for humans to live long lives is available through genes. Through this study, we can find out why some people live longer and others don't. We can also find out how aging occurs and what are the scientific reasons behind it."
He further disclosed that the genetic samples of Indians could not be studied because of technological drawbacks. He said the government should allocate more funds for research and collect and preserve DNA samples of the elderly.
He said that some charitable organisations abroad are involved in this work as they receive funds from their governments. "On the contrary, we have less interest in knowing the scientific background behind aging," he lamented.
Meanwhile, Audrey Breena related, "People who live to be over 100 are very important to us because we need to know the lifestyle that they followed to live healthy until the age of 100."
"We found that 4,980 out of 11,000 genetic changes called SNPs, which can change the structure of proteins, were the same in 21 people. We evaluated these genetic changes and conducted the next stage of the study," she said.
She further said, "Usually, we see people suffering from many diseases in old age. However, my study has revealed that people who are over 100 do not suffer from such diseases. If further studies are conducted, we will know the secret of their health. In the next step, this study will help us find out what effect genetic mutations have on a gene. However, we cannot transfer genetic mutations (SNPs) of people over 100 to other people to extend their life."
Disclosing that samples were provided to her by an organisation named Better Human in the United States, she said that this organisation collects and preserves samples of saliva, hair and blood of people who live beyond 100 years.
She had obtained the samples in 2019 and started the study in 2020. "I did not get the genome samples of Indians. That does not mean that there are no people living beyond 100 years in India. If the genome samples of Indian people are available, we would also know the secret of their aging," she added.
She said that the technology in India is not yet developed to the point of collecting and preserving the DNA samples of the aged. There is a centre for studying the elderly in Bengaluru, but it does not have the technical facility to collect and preserve the DNA samples.
"The government should allocate more funds to improve science and technology. If I can conduct such a big study from an ordinary university, we can conduct even better studies if the government steps in to provide resources," she underlined. The results of her study have been published in the journal 'Human Genomics'. This was the first such study conducted in India.
Read More