Near Santiniketan, A Family's 292-Year Durga Puja Tradition Comes Alive With Castor Oil Chandeliers, Heirloom Jewellery
Surul’s Sarkar family marks Durga Puja with heirloom jewellery, oil-lit Belgian chandeliers, handcrafted idols and rituals bringing generations home near Santiniketan, reports Avishek Dutta Roy.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Santiniketan: The younger members of the Sarkar family have a special responsibility when Durga Puja comes around. They dress the Goddess in jewellery which are nearly 300 years old. Above them, antique Belgian glass chandeliers are lit with castor oil, casting their light over a household preparing for another homecoming.
At Surul in Birbhum, near Santiniketan, the Sarkar family’s Durga Puja enters its 292nd year this season. The mansion, with its enormous pillars, old doors and windows and imposing Singha-duar, or lion gate, draws visitors in its own right. But during the festival, its rooms and ceremonial spaces fill with family members who return from wherever they live and work to take part in the worship.
There are no loudspeakers here, says family member Shibprasad Sarkar. The household has held on to its customary observances even as elaborate themes have become a familiar feature of Durga Puja elsewhere.
“During the four days of the Puja, all members of the Sarkar family return home, no matter where they live, and come together. The fact that thousands of people come here to view the idol is our greatest reward,” he says.
The family traces its roots in Surul to Bharat Chandra Ghosh, who moved from Chhoto Nilpur in Bardhaman district. The surname Sarkar, according to the family’s history, was a title bestowed by the British. Bharat Chandra purchased two zamindari estates from the King of Bardhaman and established the household that would become known as the Surul Sarkar family.
The account of his arrival also carries a more personal story. Bharat Chandra and his wife were childless when, on a journey to Kashi, they visited their family guru, Vasudeva Bhattacharya, in Surul. Following his advice, they stayed in the village and worshipped daily at the Shyamasundar Temple. As per the family, their prayers were eventually answered with the birth of a son.
That son, Krishnahari Sarkar, began the Durga Puja on the estate. Worship initially took place in an earthen temple. The permanent temple, ornate Nat Mandir and grand mansion came later.
Much of the work that gives the Puja its familiar appearance still depends on the skill of human hands. The Goddess’s face is sculpted afresh each year, without a mould, yet retains the features that generations of the family have known.
For four generations, the Sutradhar family from Khayrasol in Birbhum has made the idols. Subhash Sutradhar now carries on the work with his son, having followed his father and grandfather into the craft. They make the idols for both the original household and the neighbouring Chhoto Bari, or Junior House.
“Here, the Goddess’s face is sculpted by hand not a mould, yet the features remain consistent every time. The Chalchitra is also hand-painted, not created using stickers,” Subhash says.
The painted backdrop behind the idol is also done meticulously. Alongside it, the heirloom jewellery and oil-lit chandeliers bring together objects and skills that the household has preserved through successive generations.
The rituals combine Vaishnava and Shakta practices. The sacred ghat, or ceremonial pot, is carried in a palanquin, while customary sacrifices include ash gourds, sugarcane and goats. Shibprasad acknowledges that animal sacrifice remains part of the observances despite the Puja’s Vaishnava rites.
Here, cooked rice, or anna bhog, is not offered. Instead, the offerings include luchi, sweets and fruits and the prasad is distributed across the village. Cultural programmes and jatra performances bring the family and visitors together in the Nat Mandir.
The neighbouring Chhoto Bari Puja began much later, following a dispute within the family about 129 years ago. Three brothers, Jadvendra Sarkar, Madhavendra Sarkar and Kalicharan Sarkar, divided into two groups and a separate Puja was established beside the original estate. The two households have since continued their worship, with the same artisan family making their idols.
By evening, crowds gather at the estate and a small fair outside offers food and shopping.
For the Sarkars, however, the festival means religiously following familiar duties - like preparing the offerings, lighting the chandeliers, bringing out the old jewellery and welcoming relatives home. These are the tasks through which another generation takes its place in a Puja which will be completing three centuries.
Also Read: