ETV Bharat / offbeat

Near Santiniketan, A Family's 292-Year Durga Puja Tradition Comes Alive With Castor Oil Chandeliers, Heirloom Jewellery

Near Santiniketan, A Family Keeps A 292-Year Durga Puja Tradition Alive With Castor Oil Chandeliers, Heirloom Jewellery ( ETV Bharat )

Santiniketan: The younger members of the Sarkar family have a special responsibility when Durga Puja comes around. They dress the Goddess in jewellery which are nearly 300 years old. Above them, antique Belgian glass chandeliers are lit with castor oil, casting their light over a household preparing for another homecoming.

At Surul in Birbhum, near Santiniketan, the Sarkar family’s Durga Puja enters its 292nd year this season. The mansion, with its enormous pillars, old doors and windows and imposing Singha-duar, or lion gate, draws visitors in its own right. But during the festival, its rooms and ceremonial spaces fill with family members who return from wherever they live and work to take part in the worship.

Making of Maa Durga" idol (ETV Bharat) There are no loudspeakers here, says family member Shibprasad Sarkar. The household has held on to its customary observances even as elaborate themes have become a familiar feature of Durga Puja elsewhere. “During the four days of the Puja, all members of the Sarkar family return home, no matter where they live, and come together. The fact that thousands of people come here to view the idol is our greatest reward,” he says. The family traces its roots in Surul to Bharat Chandra Ghosh, who moved from Chhoto Nilpur in Bardhaman district. The surname Sarkar, according to the family’s history, was a title bestowed by the British. Bharat Chandra purchased two zamindari estates from the King of Bardhaman and established the household that would become known as the Surul Sarkar family. Castor Oil Chandeliers (ETV Bharat) The account of his arrival also carries a more personal story. Bharat Chandra and his wife were childless when, on a journey to Kashi, they visited their family guru, Vasudeva Bhattacharya, in Surul. Following his advice, they stayed in the village and worshipped daily at the Shyamasundar Temple. As per the family, their prayers were eventually answered with the birth of a son.