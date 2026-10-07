ETV Bharat / offbeat

Siliguri Man Writes ‘Jai Maa Durga’ Over 3.33 Crore Times, Earns Two Global Record Honours

Siliguri: For about 100 minutes each day, Shyamalmoy Pal sits down with his diary and writes the same words “Jai Maa Durga”. He has filled 135 diaries and is now working through his 136th. If circumstances interrupt his routine, he makes up the count the following day. Sometimes, anticipating a busy day ahead, he writes twice his usual quota in advance.

The Siliguri businessman says he began on 'Ulto Rath', the day of the return chariot procession, in 1982. More than four decades later, the practice has earned him recognition from the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. With Durga Puja approaching, his family at Hakimpara in Ward No 16 has another reason to celebrate.

For Pal, however, the writing remains part of an ordinary morning. “As long as I live, I must write. My day simply cannot begin without it,” he says.

Pal grew up hearing about the value of writing the Goddess’s name from his father, the late Jitendranath Pal, his mother Parulbala Pal and his grandfather Jyotirmay Pal. They believed it would improve concentration and help him succeed in his work and progress in life. He also describes feeling a personal calling from the Goddess when he began writing in 1982.

At first, he wrote the name 1,000 or 1,008 times a day. As his interest deepened, he increased the daily count to 2,008. The routine continued alongside his responsibilities as a businessman, with missed entries made up rather than abandoned.

His wife, Bithika Dutta Pal, says she has watched the habit grow into an essential self-assignment of a day.

“I have seen him writing ever since we got married. In fact, it was my mother-in-law who had encouraged him to write. It has now become his passion. No matter what obstacles arise, he simply must write,” she says.

The earliest notebooks are no longer with him. Pal says he immersed the diaries containing his first few months of writing in the Ganges. From February 1983, he began preserving them. According to the account provided, by October 2026 his entries had crossed 33.3 million, more than 3.33 crore repetitions of “Jai Maa Durga”.