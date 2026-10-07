Siliguri Man Writes ‘Jai Maa Durga’ Over 3.33 Crore Times, Earns Two Global Record Honours
Siliguri businessman Shyamalmoy Pal’s daily practice of writing ‘Jai Maa Durga’ has earned two record honours, with preserved diaries documenting decades of devotion.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Siliguri: For about 100 minutes each day, Shyamalmoy Pal sits down with his diary and writes the same words “Jai Maa Durga”. He has filled 135 diaries and is now working through his 136th. If circumstances interrupt his routine, he makes up the count the following day. Sometimes, anticipating a busy day ahead, he writes twice his usual quota in advance.
The Siliguri businessman says he began on 'Ulto Rath', the day of the return chariot procession, in 1982. More than four decades later, the practice has earned him recognition from the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. With Durga Puja approaching, his family at Hakimpara in Ward No 16 has another reason to celebrate.
For Pal, however, the writing remains part of an ordinary morning. “As long as I live, I must write. My day simply cannot begin without it,” he says.
Pal grew up hearing about the value of writing the Goddess’s name from his father, the late Jitendranath Pal, his mother Parulbala Pal and his grandfather Jyotirmay Pal. They believed it would improve concentration and help him succeed in his work and progress in life. He also describes feeling a personal calling from the Goddess when he began writing in 1982.
At first, he wrote the name 1,000 or 1,008 times a day. As his interest deepened, he increased the daily count to 2,008. The routine continued alongside his responsibilities as a businessman, with missed entries made up rather than abandoned.
His wife, Bithika Dutta Pal, says she has watched the habit grow into an essential self-assignment of a day.
“I have seen him writing ever since we got married. In fact, it was my mother-in-law who had encouraged him to write. It has now become his passion. No matter what obstacles arise, he simply must write,” she says.
The earliest notebooks are no longer with him. Pal says he immersed the diaries containing his first few months of writing in the Ganges. From February 1983, he began preserving them. According to the account provided, by October 2026 his entries had crossed 33.3 million, more than 3.33 crore repetitions of “Jai Maa Durga”.
The distinction between when Pal says he started and the period supported by his preserved notebooks was part of the assessment for record recognition.
Mina Gupta, a judge for the Asia Book of Records, says she examined the material documenting his practice. “Shyamalmoy stated that he had been writing since 1982, though there is no documentary proof of that. However, there is evidence of his continuous writing starting from February 1983,” she says.
For Gupta, the notebooks record a sustained devotional pursuit. “Truly, this is a dedicated pursuit, a sadhana and that dedication has now received recognition.”
It was the family that pushed for this work to be considered by the record organisations. Pal had continued writing for years without seeking such recognition. His daughter, Priyanka Pal, says the honours have made the family proud. “It is a matter of great pride for us that our father’s dedication has been recognized. We are overjoyed,” she says.
The family home is named Durgabari, and its association with the Goddess predates Pal’s writing routine. His father, mother and uncle began the household Durga Puja in 1973. The family continues to organise it together, welcoming neighbours and relatives, including those living abroad, during the celebrations.
Following the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records honours, the family wants him to increase the number of records. They say his work has been nominated for the World Book of Records and hope to secure Guinness World Records recognition by February 2027.
But for Pal, the next and only task is already waiting in the open pages of his 136th diary - one more day that must start with “Jai Maa Durga”.
Also Read: