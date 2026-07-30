Rising Costs, Uncertain Orders Hit Durga Idol Makers In Sundarbans Ahead Of Puja Season
Sundarbans idol makers in Hingalganj are struggling with soaring raw material costs, delayed puja orders and financial uncertainty as they prepare for Durga Puja season.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Hingalganj (West Bengal): Months before the arrival of Durga Puja, the potters colony in Hingalganj, situated inside the Sundarbans, is already buzzing with activity. While some potters are busy splitting bamboo, others are seen tying straw into frames, and many working with clay giving shape to Goddess Durga. For the artisans here, Durga puja season is most awaited not only because they celebrate it in a big way but also because they earn their best during this time of the year. Most artisans agree they earn their annual income in these two months.
Situated on the edge of dense forests and tidal rivers, Hingalganj is a place where people live with the constant threat of cyclones, river erosion and even the Royal Bengal Tiger. Despite these challenges, generations of artisans continue the tradition of crafting Durga idols, hoping that a good Puja season will help them all through the coming year. This year, however, they feel not everything is going right.
The prices of almost every raw material required for making idols, starting from bamboo, straw, wood, jute twine, paint, fabric and decorative items, have increased sharply. Transportation costs have also gone up. Earlier, artisans collected clay from nearby rivers, but restrictions have forced many to buy clay and transport it at additional expense.
But the artisans feel that despite the rising production costs, idol prices have not increased proportionately. With many Durga Puja committees facing financial constraints, artisans say they are finding it difficult even to recover their investment.
“We battle it out every day to meet the cost of making idols. There are storms, heavy rains and many challenges of living in a border region. We earlier collected clay from the river, but now we have to buy it. The twine that cost a little over Rs 100 last year now has risen to Rs 250 per kg. But the price of idols has not increased commensurately. We literally take loans to continue our work,” said artisan Srikanta Santra.
The people of the Sundarbans have endured repeated devastation from cyclones like Aila, Amphan, Bulbul and Yaas. Flooded fields, breached embankments and saline water have shattered their livelihoods even as families are battling till date to recover from those losses. The recent rise in production costs has only added to their hardship.
Another artisan, Raja Sanyal, echoed similar concerns. “The prices of bamboo, straw and twine have more than doubled. But idol prices remain almost the same. If I stop working, I cannot support my family. So I keep the work going on otherwise we will have to beg,” he said.
Adding to their worries is uncertainty over government grants for Durga Puja committees. With no clarity on financial assistance, many clubs are delaying orders and that has affected artisans who depend on advance bookings.
“We don’t know whether there will be grants or how much they will be. The clubs are uncertain and so are we. If we make more idols and they remain unsold, who will bear the loss?” asked artisan Sona Santra.
Even sudden rains can damage days of work, forcing artisans to begin again. Yet they continue because each idol sold means household expenses, children’s education, medicines and loan repayments can be taken care of.
The artisans say they are not asking for much. They want loans at less interest rate, relief from rising raw material costs, clarity on government support and fair prices for their work.
For generations, the potters of Hingalganj have created Maa Durga who symbolises victory of good over evil. But this year, they think, the good is yet to come as they struggle to keep the centuries-old tradition alive. "We hope Maa Durga will help us bail out of financial losses and we will be able to give the best of idols to puja committees," the artisans said.
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