ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rising Costs, Uncertain Orders Hit Durga Idol Makers In Sundarbans Ahead Of Puja Season

Hingalganj (West Bengal): Months before the arrival of Durga Puja, the potters colony in Hingalganj, situated inside the Sundarbans, is already buzzing with activity. While some potters are busy splitting bamboo, others are seen tying straw into frames, and many working with clay giving shape to Goddess Durga. For the artisans here, Durga puja season is most awaited not only because they celebrate it in a big way but also because they earn their best during this time of the year. Most artisans agree they earn their annual income in these two months.

Situated on the edge of dense forests and tidal rivers, Hingalganj is a place where people live with the constant threat of cyclones, river erosion and even the Royal Bengal Tiger. Despite these challenges, generations of artisans continue the tradition of crafting Durga idols, hoping that a good Puja season will help them all through the coming year. This year, however, they feel not everything is going right.

Rising Costs, Uncertain Orders Hit Durga Idol Makers In Sundarbans Ahead Of Puja Season (ETV Bharat)

The prices of almost every raw material required for making idols, starting from bamboo, straw, wood, jute twine, paint, fabric and decorative items, have increased sharply. Transportation costs have also gone up. Earlier, artisans collected clay from nearby rivers, but restrictions have forced many to buy clay and transport it at additional expense.

But the artisans feel that despite the rising production costs, idol prices have not increased proportionately. With many Durga Puja committees facing financial constraints, artisans say they are finding it difficult even to recover their investment.

“We battle it out every day to meet the cost of making idols. There are storms, heavy rains and many challenges of living in a border region. We earlier collected clay from the river, but now we have to buy it. The twine that cost a little over Rs 100 last year now has risen to Rs 250 per kg. But the price of idols has not increased commensurately. We literally take loans to continue our work,” said artisan Srikanta Santra.