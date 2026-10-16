ETV Bharat / offbeat

Purulia’s Rajahensla Durga Puja Where Villagers Still Greet A King And Queen With Turbans As Per Royal Rituals

A King For A Day: How A Purulia Village Has Been Keeping Its Royal Past Alive During Durga Puja Since Years ( ETV Bharat )

Rajahensla (Purulia): Before exchanging Vijaya greetings among themselves, villagers in Rajahensla pay their respects to a king and queen. Kandarpanarayan Singh Deo and his wife, Anita, receive them after a Dashami ceremony in which both are crowned with turbans. The family no longer rules, but the rituals have lived for years, and hopefully will remain for long. The ceremonial role lasts for a day only.

For Kandarpanarayan, son of the family’s last reigning king, Ramkinkar Singh Deo, the ceremony follows a familiar sequence. After the immersion of the sacred ritual pot, he returns to the temple. The priest ties a turban around his head and places bael leaves around his neck. He then goes to the family shrine, where he places a turban on Anita’s head. The priest sprinkles shanti-jal, or sanctified water, before the Vijaya observances begin.

“We have been witnessing this Puja since our childhood. It is a tradition of our region. On the day of Vijaya Dashami, we begin our Vijaya celebrations by offering our respects to the ‘King and Queen’ - a long-standing tradition in our village. While the custom dictates that one becomes a ‘King’ for just a single day, to us, the Rajababu is not merely a ruler for one day, but our King throughout the entire year,” says local resident Panchanan Singh Deo.

A King For A Day: How A Purulia Village Has Been Keeping Its Royal Past Alive During Durga Puja Since Years (ETV Bharat)

Rajahensla lies amid the hills and forests of Purulia’s Jhalda-I block. Its Rajbari shows the wear of age and much of the grandeur described in accounts of the royal household is gone. During Durga Puja, people from neighbouring Karmadi, Pardi, Nimdi and Kanakpur join residents here for worship, Chhau performances and meals.

The gathering also brings together families whose duties at the Puja have passed from parents to children. The priest and barber have their appointed work, while villagers return to ceremonies they have watched since childhood.

The Singh Deo family traces its ancestry back some 1,200 years. In the history handed down within the household, Digvijay Pratap Singh Deo came from Jodhpur and established his capital at Ilu. The account of how his descendants eventually settled in Rajahensla includes attacks on their estate, a failed defence and advice from priests against returning to their old home.

One local legend describes gunpowder kept along the banks of the Subarnarekha being ruined by an unexpected downpour. Unable to use it to defend the estate, the royal household faced attackers identified in the family account as Mughal forces. The estate was said to have been burnt before the attackers withdrew.

The family subsequently moved to Rajahensla. It is believed that during an attack on Ilu during Aurangzeb’s reign, the remaining buildings and property were reportedly destroyed. Following the counsel of spiritual mentors and priests, the family made Rajahensla its permanent home. These episodes belong to the household’s oral history though their dates and details have not been independently established.

Remnants of the fort that once housed the royal family (ETV Bharat)

The worship of Durga continued after the move. According to family tradition, the earliest Puja centred on a ghata, or sacred pot, with idol worship introduced later. Performers dressed as Shiva, Durga, Saraswati, Lakshmi and Kartikeya enacted episodes associated with the goddess, including her battle with Mahishasura.

Local folklore links these performances to the beginnings of Manbhum’s Chhau. While that connection is not an established history of the dance form’s origins, Chhau remains part of the Rajbari celebrations and draws spectators from surrounding villages.