ETV Bharat / offbeat

Devoted To A Cause: For 21 Years, Purulia Teacher Has Used Lakshmi Puja To Spread Social Awareness

Purulia: For teacher Shankar Mukherjee what does Lakshmi Puja mean? Far more than just worshipping. It is about praying the Goddess to usher in daughters' education so that each of them becomes a form of Her. Like the last 21 years, this year too, his household puja brings that belief into the mandap, placing women’s education at the heart of a celebration. Dedicated to the goddess of prosperity, Mukherjee believes, unless women are educated it is difficult to think of progress.

The Lakshmi Puja at his residence has always been revolving around creating awareness on social issues. He makes the idols himself and plans the decorations, giving each year’s celebration a different theme. The space at home is modest, but it allows the teacher and artist to bring his concerns before those who visit for worship.

Devoted To A Cause: For 21 Years, Purulia Teacher Has Used Lakshmi Puja To Spread Social Awareness (ETV Bharat)

This year, he has drawn on the familiar surroundings of rural Bengal to make visitors think about the importance given to girls’ schooling. His concern is not simply whether girls are enrolled in school, but whether families take their education seriously and give it the attention it deserves.

“While the situation may be different in urban areas, there is a dire need to increase awareness about women’s education in rural regions. In some parts of rural Bengal, women’s education is still not the norm; in other places, while girls may be sent to school, the matter is not given the seriousness it deserves. Through the mandap design, I have tried to illustrate that prosperity follows women’s education," he says adding that it is also true that women’s education alone is not enough for a society to prosper. "Men must be educated as well. That is why, alongside Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Narayana is also present,” he reasoned.

The presence of Lakshmi and Narayana gives expression to his belief that education is a responsibility of both men and women. While the theme draws particular attention to women, Mukherjee also stresses the need for men to be educated for society to prosper.