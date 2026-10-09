When A Family Grows, So Does Its Durga Puja: A Peep Into Malda’s Mondal Dussehra Tradition
Mondals carry Durga worship into separate households, sustaining up to 16 pujas but bereavement has paused celebrations in eight homes this year, reports Partha Das.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Malda: Ramnagar lies in Kaliachak-III block, about three kilometres from the fenced India-Bangladesh border. A road branching left from Baliadanga Crossing on National Highway 12 leads to the village, roughly 12 kilometres away. Here, the family of Mondals have a unique Durga Puja tradition. What began, according to family recollection, in one ancestral home is now observed in as many as 16 households. This year however, eight households will not be celebrating due to bereavement in the family.
Explaining the increasing number of Durga Puja celebration, Shibani, member of a Mondal family says three brothers in one branch of the family currently live together and organise a single puja. If they establish separate households, she says, there could be two more celebrations. Each home would worship Durga, whom the family regards as its Kuladevi, or family deity.
"This year following the death of a family member, eight households have suspended their pujas. In the remaining eight, bamboo frames are going up and artisans are shaping the idols," she further said.
At midday, the work is visible along a succession of houses. Some idols have received their first coating of clay; others are ready after a second layer. Decorators work on the pandals while the village carries on with its usual routines. Many men are away at work, and women attend to household chores as the festival preparations gather pace around them.
Predominantly inhabited by the Chai community, Ramnagar has an estimated population of 10,000 and around 3,600 voters. Agriculture supports many households, although many people have left for cities in search of greener pastures.
But come Durga puja and Mondal family members return home to celebrate.
Sushil Kumar Mondal identifies his own home as the place where the family tradition began. He traces it to his great-grandfather, Manglu Mondal, who, according to an account handed down through the generations, started the worship after his mother received a divine instruction in a dream.
The family has no documentary evidence of that beginning. By its reckoning, however, the puja is more than 200 years old.
“My grandfather Madhulal Mondal and my father Naresh Chandra Mondal carried on the worship. Goddess Durga is our family deity. Even as the family branched out, everyone continued worshipping her in their own home,” Sushil said.
There are about 20 Mondal households in Ramnagar, he said, with pujas usually held in 15 or 16. Relatives whose homes do not organise the worship join the celebrations elsewhere in the family. The arrangement has produced a neighbourhood where several individual pujas belong to one extended family. Members believe the tradition is exceptionally rare and say they have not encountered anything comparable elsewhere.
For Shibani, who married into the family 26 years ago, it was an unfamiliar custom that gradually became part of her own festive life. “I had never heard of such a puja tradition before coming here. I have been watching it ever since I entered my in-laws’ home,” she added.
Each celebration is paid for by the household organising it. Shibani puts the current minimum cost of a puja at Rs 1.25 lakh, an expense the family bears without collecting contributions from outside. The prospect of more pujas therefore carries a practical commitment alongside the devotional one. A new household would have to find the money and make its own arrangements to continue the worship.
Goat sacrifice on Maha Saptami and Maha Navami has long been part of the family’s pujas, but Sushil said several households had discontinued it as members grew uncomfortable with killing animals for worship. He, too, is reconsidering the custom.
“I feel that killing animals during worship does not seem right. Unless the Goddess asks for a sacrifice in a dream, I intend to discontinue it. The worship, however, will continue,” he clarifies.
Shibani said animal sacrifice was still observed in her household’s puja. Across the family, the same deity is thus worshipped with differences in ritual practice, allowing individual households to make their own decisions about a longstanding custom.
During the festival, the celebrations also reshape movement through the village. Family members said the police administration cooperated with arrangements to close a section of the main road, with vehicles taking a short detour.
Visitors who know the story come to see the pujas, most of them from within Malda district. The family hopes wider awareness will bring people from farther away.
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