ETV Bharat / offbeat

When A Family Grows, So Does Its Durga Puja: A Peep Into Malda’s Mondal Dussehra Tradition

Malda: Ramnagar lies in Kaliachak-III block, about three kilometres from the fenced India-Bangladesh border. A road branching left from Baliadanga Crossing on National Highway 12 leads to the village, roughly 12 kilometres away. Here, the family of Mondals have a unique Durga Puja tradition. What began, according to family recollection, in one ancestral home is now observed in as many as 16 households. This year however, eight households will not be celebrating due to bereavement in the family.

Explaining the increasing number of Durga Puja celebration, Shibani, member of a Mondal family says three brothers in one branch of the family currently live together and organise a single puja. If they establish separate households, she says, there could be two more celebrations. Each home would worship Durga, whom the family regards as its Kuladevi, or family deity.

The making of Maa (ETV Bharat)

"This year following the death of a family member, eight households have suspended their pujas. In the remaining eight, bamboo frames are going up and artisans are shaping the idols," she further said.

At midday, the work is visible along a succession of houses. Some idols have received their first coating of clay; others are ready after a second layer. Decorators work on the pandals while the village carries on with its usual routines. Many men are away at work, and women attend to household chores as the festival preparations gather pace around them.

Predominantly inhabited by the Chai community, Ramnagar has an estimated population of 10,000 and around 3,600 voters. Agriculture supports many households, although many people have left for cities in search of greener pastures.

But come Durga puja and Mondal family members return home to celebrate.

Different stages of idol making (ETV Bharat)

Sushil Kumar Mondal identifies his own home as the place where the family tradition began. He traces it to his great-grandfather, Manglu Mondal, who, according to an account handed down through the generations, started the worship after his mother received a divine instruction in a dream.

The family has no documentary evidence of that beginning. By its reckoning, however, the puja is more than 200 years old.

“My grandfather Madhulal Mondal and my father Naresh Chandra Mondal carried on the worship. Goddess Durga is our family deity. Even as the family branched out, everyone continued worshipping her in their own home,” Sushil said.