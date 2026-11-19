ETV Bharat / offbeat

Katwa’s Kartik Larai Brings Clay Epics And A Farmer’s Plight To The Same Festival

Katwa (West Bengal): A farmer sits with his head in his hands outside a large housing complex. He is weeping. The scene greets visitors at the Katwa Unique Club’s Kartik Puja pandal, where the committee has chosen to tell a story about what happens when agricultural land makes way for housing.

In an older part of Katwa, visitors can see another kind of storytelling. Small clay figures stand on tiers of bamboo, each arrangement depicting a mythological episode. There is the death of Abhimanyu, the defeat of Bakasura and the story of Daksha’s yajna. These displays are part of a tradition known as Thaka Kartik, introduced by the town’s weaving community.

Both kinds of displays draw crowds during Kartik Larai, the annual competition that accompanies the worship of Lord Kartikeya in Katwa. The word larai means battle. Ask the organisers what the clubs are fighting for and the answer is simple enough. They want to put on a show people will remember.

Katwa’s Kartik Larai Brings Clay Epics And A Farmer’s Plight To The Same Festival (ETV Bharat)

“There is a unique allure in the very name - ‘Kartik Larai.’ However, it would be a mistake to equate this with actual fighting or discord. The true essence lies in which club can present its display most beautifully to the public. Through music, pandals (marquees), and elaborate lighting, each group strives to win over the audience. It is a competition of music, pandals and lights, a contest to see which club can offer the most impressive experience to the people. It is nothing more than that,” says Abhijit Poddar, an official of Vidyasagar Sangha while describing the rivalry. How Katwa came to call it a battle depends on which account one hears.

Who started the ‘battle’?

One account goes back to the days when trade along the Bhagirathi sustained a prosperous town and wealthy men known as babus had the means to sponsor lavish celebrations. In this telling, Katwa’s Kartikeya worship began among barbanitas, or courtesans, who prayed to the deity for a son. The babus helped finance the rituals. As groups sought to outdo one another and draw more spectators, the celebrations took on a competitive character.

Other accounts trace the name to rivalries among zamindars over their idol processions. The lathels, or guards who accompanied them, would perform lathi-khela, a form of traditional stick-fighting, during breaks in the processions. Those contests are also remembered as a possible source of the name.

Katwa’s Kartik Larai Brings Clay Epics And A Farmer’s Plight To The Same Festival (ETV Bharat)

The weavers gave the festival a form of storytelling that visitors can still see in older Katwa. Local resident Malay Kumar Ghosh recalls how the puja has held his interest since childhood. He calls it Katwa’s own ‘national’ festival and points to the differences a visitor can see by walking through town. In the older neighbourhoods, clay figures on bamboo tiers tell stories of Katyayani and Kartikeya or the slaying of Gandhasura. In newer areas, committees work with larger pandals, elaborate lighting and themes that change from year to year.