Katwa’s Kartik Larai Brings Clay Epics And A Farmer’s Plight To The Same Festival
Katwa’s Kartik Larai brings together mythological scenes in clay, elaborate processions and a puja pandal that asks what happens when farmland disappears, reports Pulak Jash.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Katwa (West Bengal): A farmer sits with his head in his hands outside a large housing complex. He is weeping. The scene greets visitors at the Katwa Unique Club’s Kartik Puja pandal, where the committee has chosen to tell a story about what happens when agricultural land makes way for housing.
In an older part of Katwa, visitors can see another kind of storytelling. Small clay figures stand on tiers of bamboo, each arrangement depicting a mythological episode. There is the death of Abhimanyu, the defeat of Bakasura and the story of Daksha’s yajna. These displays are part of a tradition known as Thaka Kartik, introduced by the town’s weaving community.
Both kinds of displays draw crowds during Kartik Larai, the annual competition that accompanies the worship of Lord Kartikeya in Katwa. The word larai means battle. Ask the organisers what the clubs are fighting for and the answer is simple enough. They want to put on a show people will remember.
“There is a unique allure in the very name - ‘Kartik Larai.’ However, it would be a mistake to equate this with actual fighting or discord. The true essence lies in which club can present its display most beautifully to the public. Through music, pandals (marquees), and elaborate lighting, each group strives to win over the audience. It is a competition of music, pandals and lights, a contest to see which club can offer the most impressive experience to the people. It is nothing more than that,” says Abhijit Poddar, an official of Vidyasagar Sangha while describing the rivalry. How Katwa came to call it a battle depends on which account one hears.
Who started the ‘battle’?
One account goes back to the days when trade along the Bhagirathi sustained a prosperous town and wealthy men known as babus had the means to sponsor lavish celebrations. In this telling, Katwa’s Kartikeya worship began among barbanitas, or courtesans, who prayed to the deity for a son. The babus helped finance the rituals. As groups sought to outdo one another and draw more spectators, the celebrations took on a competitive character.
Other accounts trace the name to rivalries among zamindars over their idol processions. The lathels, or guards who accompanied them, would perform lathi-khela, a form of traditional stick-fighting, during breaks in the processions. Those contests are also remembered as a possible source of the name.
The weavers gave the festival a form of storytelling that visitors can still see in older Katwa. Local resident Malay Kumar Ghosh recalls how the puja has held his interest since childhood. He calls it Katwa’s own ‘national’ festival and points to the differences a visitor can see by walking through town. In the older neighbourhoods, clay figures on bamboo tiers tell stories of Katyayani and Kartikeya or the slaying of Gandhasura. In newer areas, committees work with larger pandals, elaborate lighting and themes that change from year to year.
A farmer’s story at the puja
For its 35th year, Katwa Unique Club chose Maatir Tane, or ‘Drawn by the Soil’. Club secretary Tuhin Sengupta says the display takes up two concerns - the loss of farmland to housing and the need for farmers to receive fair prices for their produce. The figure of the weeping farmer gives visitors a way into both questions.
The club keeps its idols in the mandap for four days and worships Kali, Lokenath Baba and Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu alongside Kartikeya. The competitive procession takes place the day after the puja. Committees bring out their idols and tableaux, some depicting scenes from mythology or history and use music and lighting to carry their presentations through the streets.
Unique Club is among several groups whose displays draw spectators, including Deshbandhu Club, Janakalyan Club, Vidyasagar Sangha, Agni Sangha in Kharer Bazar and the organisers in Puratan Bazar. For visitors moving through Katwa, the procession is a chance to see what each committee has made of the same occasion.
The crowds start to build in the afternoon. People come from as far away as Kolkata and the extra footfall means more business for food stalls, snack sellers and small shops. Ghosh says musical troupes, including those that play the tasa, a traditional drum, travel to Katwa for the festival and often have to be booked well in advance.
By late night, the last idols have passed, the music has moved out of earshot and the lights begin to go out. The crowds that filled the lanes head home. For residents who have followed the procession since childhood, there is a familiar feeling as the streets empty. They would happily stand there a little longer if one more tableau were coming round the corner.
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