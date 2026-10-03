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Fish Bhog And 108 Blue Lotuses: In Midnapore, Durga Comes Home On A Scroll For A 200-Year-Old Family Puja

Fish Bhog And 108 Blue Lotuses: In Midnapore, Durga Comes Home On A Scroll For A 200-Year-Old Family Puja ( ETV Bharat )

Midnapore: At the Chakraborty home in Midnapore’s Mia Bazar, Maa Durga is served fish before she leaves for Kailash. And the offering has a long story behind passed down the generations. It is believed that when Durga returns, Shiva asks what she ate at her parental home. As a routine, She narrates about the modest food she is offered that includes special fish curry with rice and sometimes panta bhat. It is this belief that the Midnapore Durga Puja gets much of its character.

With the festival approaching, the Chakrabortys are preparing to receive the Goddess again. Relatives who live elsewhere return for the occasion, joining those at home in the worship and its many responsibilities. Their Durga is painted on a scroll nearly six feet tall. No clay idol is made for this puja, which the family says has continued for more than 200 years. The fish bhog during Durga Puja (ETV Bharat) Known as Pat-er Durga, the painted image of the lion-riding Goddess occupies the place around which the household’s celebrations unfold from Shasthi to Dashami. Generations have prayed before this form of Simhavahini. The scroll, the offerings and the rites associated with it are familiar to family members who grew up watching their elders conduct the puja. Nabendu Chakraborty says he has heard that Rakhal Chakraborty started the worship years ago. "We remember the traditions that Rakhal as the royal priest of King Virat started and continued. Since making idols was not permitted during the Zamindari era, he introduced worship of Durga on a painted scroll," he reminisces. Nandan Chakraborty, an elderly member of the household, recalls a slightly different account. “We identify ourselves as descendants of Rakhal Chakraborty. I have heard that the puja was being performed even before his time,” he says. These recollections accompany the rituals that the family continues to observe each year. The Goddess is welcomed on Shasthi, when Bodhan, her ceremonial awakening, takes place. Saptami begins early, with water collected from seven different wells for the consecration of the sacred pitcher, or ghat. It is then brought into the place of worship following the customary rites and accompanied by traditional musical instruments. Entire spread of delicacies for Maa Durga (ETV Bharat)