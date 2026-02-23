ETV Bharat / offbeat

West Bengal: Deulbari Village In Sundarbans Converts Electric Posts Into Blackboards, Road Into Open-Air School

Kultali: The air at Deulbari, a village in Kultali block on the outskirts of the Sundarbans in West Bengal, has a fetid stain of salty air, dirt roads and daily struggles. As if ignoring this reality, the village has made a mark in rural development and socio-economic empowerment.

Now, Deulbari has taken an innovative initiative to spread education, inspired by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, one of the pioneers of the 19th century Bengal "renaissance". Till today, children read about Vidyasagar acquainting himself with English numerals from milestones, while walking on foot as a child from his village in Medinipur district to Kolkata, to study in school.

Deulbari's children can now learn English numerals, addition, subtraction, multiplication and division symbols of primary mathematics. And Barna Parichay, the book written by Vidyasagar for teaching Bengali alphabets in school, which remains the go to for every child in Bengal.

Across the village limits, the around 40-45 concrete posts for power supply have been painted with the Bengali alphabet, English numerals, etc., converting the road to school into an outdoor school.

Behind this initiative is a local, Pulak Mandal. For a long time, he had noticed that electric posts on the roadsides were covered with weeds, torn posters, and piles of garbage. To change this, one day, he picked up a paintbrush, gathered other villagers, cleaned up the posts and began painting alphabets and numerals in colorful paint. Soon, simple arithmetic symbols were added.