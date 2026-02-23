West Bengal: Deulbari Village In Sundarbans Converts Electric Posts Into Blackboards, Road Into Open-Air School
Inspired by Bengal "renaissance" pioneer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, villagers have painted electric poles on road to school with Bengali alphabets, English numerals, simple arithmetic lessons.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Kultali: The air at Deulbari, a village in Kultali block on the outskirts of the Sundarbans in West Bengal, has a fetid stain of salty air, dirt roads and daily struggles. As if ignoring this reality, the village has made a mark in rural development and socio-economic empowerment.
Now, Deulbari has taken an innovative initiative to spread education, inspired by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, one of the pioneers of the 19th century Bengal "renaissance". Till today, children read about Vidyasagar acquainting himself with English numerals from milestones, while walking on foot as a child from his village in Medinipur district to Kolkata, to study in school.
Deulbari's children can now learn English numerals, addition, subtraction, multiplication and division symbols of primary mathematics. And Barna Parichay, the book written by Vidyasagar for teaching Bengali alphabets in school, which remains the go to for every child in Bengal.
Across the village limits, the around 40-45 concrete posts for power supply have been painted with the Bengali alphabet, English numerals, etc., converting the road to school into an outdoor school.
Behind this initiative is a local, Pulak Mandal. For a long time, he had noticed that electric posts on the roadsides were covered with weeds, torn posters, and piles of garbage. To change this, one day, he picked up a paintbrush, gathered other villagers, cleaned up the posts and began painting alphabets and numerals in colorful paint. Soon, simple arithmetic symbols were added.
Village resident Minti Bhuiyan said earlier, no one paid attention to these posts on the way to school with their children. Now, children read letters and count numbers while walking, while parents get an opportunity to teach their children. With the interest of the children in education increasing, a positive learning-friendly environment has been created across the village.
According to Mandal, the 'One Rupee School' initiative was adopted to raise interest in education in this remote area, inspired by Vidyasagar's childhood, while improving maintenance of the neglected electric posts. Their resources may be limited, but villagers here dream big to move forward.
Young students of the area express excitement about this initiative, while their parents applaud it, saying that if every corner of the village carries such a message of education, the next generation will grow up more aware and confident.
Deulbari reminds us that education is not limited to four walls. If there is will, even a roadside electricity pole can become a school. This small village has, today, coloured its daily path with the joy of education.
