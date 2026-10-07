ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cooch Behar's Baradevi Puja: Durga In Crimson Is Worshipped Here As A Royal Tradition For Over 500 Years

Cooch Behar : In Cooch Behar, the making of the Goddess begins with a piece of wood. Bathed, draped in cloth and worshipped before it becomes part of her clay image, the Moyna wood marks the start of Baradevi Puja months before Bengal’s autumn celebrations. For the artisans who shape the idol and the priest who conducts the worship, each stage follows traditions passed down through generations from the royal era.

The tradition believed to be more than 500 years old, has continued even after the end of the monarchy. The Cooch Behar Debottar Trustee Board, under the state government, now oversees the worship that the Maharajas once organised. Baradevi, also known as Boro-Devi, is worshipped as a distinctive form of Durga, painted in crimson and accompanied by Jaya and Vijaya on both sides.

Local lore connects the worship to the early rulers of Cooch Behar, though they differ on its beginnings. Royal priest Dinendra Bhattacharya traces its origin to the reign of Vishwa Singha. Essayist and writer Debabrata Chaki credits Maharaja Nara Narayan with initiating it in the 16th century. According to the legend associated with the puja, the Goddess’s image was sculpted after a form revealed to the king in a dream.

“The deity is still worshipped in the exact form he established,” Chaki says. The royal tradition determines both the appearance of the idol and the sequence of ceremonies leading to its worship.

Preparations begin in Shravan, usually falling in July-August, with the Moyna wood ceremony. On Shukla Ashtami, the eighth day of the waxing moon towards the end of the month, the ritual takes place at Dangrai Temple in Gunjbari, Cooch Behar town.

The wood is treated as a representation of the Mother Goddess. After the ceremonial bath, or Mahasnan, it is wrapped in cloth and worshipped. A pigeon is then sacrificed, and paramanna, a sweet rice pudding, is offered to the deity. That night, a procession carries the wood in a palanquin to the Madan Mohan Temple.

For about a month, worship continues at the Kathamia Temple within the complex. On Bhadra Ashtami, the wood is taken to the Baradevi Temple, where another ceremonial bath is followed by its placement on a trolley and rites accompanied by scriptural recitation.

The wood is then allowed to air-dry for three days. Idol-making begins after four days, with the Moyna wood forming the backbone of the clay image. By the time the artisan begins shaping the Goddess, the material supporting her figure has been worshipped for a long time.