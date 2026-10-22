Midas Touch: Bankura Artisan Turns Stone Into Musical Conches, Carries Forward Father's Craft With Dedication
Artisan Manik Karmakar has spent over five decades carving stone conches, passing his father’s craft to other artisans and earning national recognition, reports Sarmistha Banerjee.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 9:25 AM IST
Bankura: It was the sound that stayed with Nayan Roy as much as the craftsmanship. The conch he bought from Manik Karmakar for about Rs 7,000 was carved from stone, yet it could produce a note that he describes as unusually sweet.
“Some time ago, I bought a conch shell from Manik Karmakar. It features exquisite craftsmanship. I purchased it out of a personal interest-it’s not just the artistry, the sound produced by this stone conch is also incredibly sweet.”
For Karmakar, 64, of Gohaldanga in Shushunia, making these conches has been part of a working life that began at 12. His father introduced him to stone carving, teaching him a family craft that eventually fetched him a Presidential Award. More than five decades later, he continues to practise stone carving and teach others.
The award came in 1993 for a 'shankha' (conch) he had carved. Receiving it from the then-President, Shankar Dayal Sharma, brought national recognition to his work. But the person he most wanted beside him was missing, as his father had died before he could witness that moment.
“I was first introduced to this stone-crafting tradition by my father when I was a child. Ever since, it has become both my passion and my profession. When I received the Presidential Award in 1993 for the shankha I had created, I was overjoyed yet there was a deep sense of sadness, too. My father had passed away by then; he was not alive to see this success,” Manik recalls.
That absence still troubles him. Much of what earned him the honour began with lessons from his father -- how to work a design into stone, how much pressure to apply and where a strike could change a shape or damage it beyond repair.
Stone carving leaves little room for error. He says a careless strike can break a crucial portion of a piece, undoing hours of work. Intricate designs demand close attention to measurements and an understanding of the material beneath the tool, he adds.
Manik was still in school when he began learning the family craft. At the age of 12, he was discovering how a piece of stone could take shape under a tool, guided by a man, his father, who knew the work well. Over the years, those early lessons became the foundation of his livelihood.
His mother, Parli Karmakar, watched that interest grow. The boy who divided his time between studies and stone carving eventually chose to continue the work his family had practised for generations.
“From a young age, alongside his education, my son showed a deep interest in stone craft. Later, he chose this art as his profession. Stone craft has been a family tradition for generations. I am incredibly proud of him," said Parli.
Not only his family, even people in the locality said he has brought pride to the entire district. Local resident Shankar Dutta has watched Manik work since childhood and speaks warmly of the skill he has developed. For neighbours who have followed his journey, the recognition he receives today rests on years of work they have seen at close quarters.
His stone conches have also found buyers far from Shushunia. Admirers across India and abroad, including actor Victor Banerjee, have taken an interest in his creations. While visiting the area for a performance, he was drawn to Manik’s work and purchased a conch.
Such purchases bring an artisan both appreciation and an income. But each finished piece carries hours of effort that a buyer may never see. A design has to be worked into the stone carefully, with little room for a misplaced strike. The experience Manik brings to that process has taken decades to acquire.
He now shares it with others. Many of those he has trained have taken up stone artistry as a livelihood, carrying the craft into their own working lives. Something that began as lessons between a father and son has gradually reached a wider circle of artisans.
Teaching also gives continuity to a tradition that depends on practice. For younger artisans, mastering the work is only part of the task. Finding buyers and securing a fair price for a labour-intensive piece remain challenges. By giving them the skills to begin with, Manik has helped open a route to earning through the family craft.
More than three decades have passed since he received the Presidential Award. It remains one of his happiest memories, though the thought of his father's absence still brings sadness. In the years since, he has continued carving conches and guiding those who want to learn. At 64, Manik is still putting the childhood lessons he had learnt from his father to use. Others who learned from him are doing the same.
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