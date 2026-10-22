ETV Bharat / offbeat

Midas Touch: Bankura Artisan Turns Stone Into Musical Conches, Carries Forward Father's Craft With Dedication

Bankura : It was the sound that stayed with Nayan Roy as much as the craftsmanship. The conch he bought from Manik Karmakar for about Rs 7,000 was carved from stone, yet it could produce a note that he describes as unusually sweet.

“Some time ago, I bought a conch shell from Manik Karmakar. It features exquisite craftsmanship. I purchased it out of a personal interest-it’s not just the artistry, the sound produced by this stone conch is also incredibly sweet.”

For Karmakar, 64, of Gohaldanga in Shushunia, making these conches has been part of a working life that began at 12. His father introduced him to stone carving, teaching him a family craft that eventually fetched him a Presidential Award. More than five decades later, he continues to practise stone carving and teach others.

The award came in 1993 for a 'shankha' (conch) he had carved. Receiving it from the then-President, Shankar Dayal Sharma, brought national recognition to his work. But the person he most wanted beside him was missing, as his father had died before he could witness that moment.

“I was first introduced to this stone-crafting tradition by my father when I was a child. Ever since, it has become both my passion and my profession. When I received the Presidential Award in 1993 for the shankha I had created, I was overjoyed yet there was a deep sense of sadness, too. My father had passed away by then; he was not alive to see this success,” Manik recalls.

That absence still troubles him. Much of what earned him the honour began with lessons from his father -- how to work a design into stone, how much pressure to apply and where a strike could change a shape or damage it beyond repair.

Stone carving leaves little room for error. He says a careless strike can break a crucial portion of a piece, undoing hours of work. Intricate designs demand close attention to measurements and an understanding of the material beneath the tool, he adds.

Manik was still in school when he began learning the family craft. At the age of 12, he was discovering how a piece of stone could take shape under a tool, guided by a man, his father, who knew the work well. Over the years, those early lessons became the foundation of his livelihood.

His mother, Parli Karmakar, watched that interest grow. The boy who divided his time between studies and stone carving eventually chose to continue the work his family had practised for generations.