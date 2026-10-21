West Bengal: A Mime Training Natyaguru For Underprivileged Kids, Who Takes Re 1 As Guru Dakshina
Bike mechanic by day, mime activist by night, Dheeraj Hawladar has been chasing a dream for 30 years, reports Bapi Mandal.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Machlandapur (North 24 Parganas): Extreme poverty brought an end to his formal education in the eighth grade. He began working at his father’s bicycle repair shop. It was from this very shop that he started teaching the art of mime — giving a new identity to children who had dropped out of school.
Over a 30-year journey, he has navigated many ups and downs. Today, Dheeraj Hawladar — a mime instructor from Machlandapur in North 24 Parganas — has seen his work incorporated into the curricula of various schools, charging a token fee of just re 1 as guru dakshina (honorarium for teacher). He is now receiving invitations from other states as well.
Hawladar hails from Machlandapur, located 11 km from Habra. As a child, he dreamt of becoming a great actor, envisioning his name on the lips of audiences everywhere. Alongside his studies, he had even begun training in acting.
However, the crushing poverty of his household shattered that dream prematurely. His father, Kumud Hawladar — a daily wage labourer — could no longer afford the educational expenses of his three children. After completing Class VIII from Rajballabhpur High School in Machlandapur, Dheeraj’s formal education came to an end.
'Dreaming Of Turtles'
He took a job at a bicycle repair shop near the railway station. For Dheeraj, the immediate need for food took precedence over the luxury of an education; after all, the demands of hunger are relentless.
As the school day ended and the final bell rang, Dheeraj would feel a deep, aching void within. Watching the children return home from school, he would often fall into a pensive, troubled state. Was being a bicycle mechanic going to be his only identity?
One night, he made a firm resolution: He would not spend his life merely as a bicycle mechanic. Four years had passed, and he was much older now — but what was there to be ashamed of? Dheeraj enrolled at Thakurnagar High School and went on to pass his secondary (Madhyamik) examination.
After spending his days running a bicycle garage, he established a small acting training centre, which he named 'Imon Mime Centre'. At that time, the villagers had little understanding of what 'mime' — or silent acting — was.
What is Mime?
Mime, or silent acting, is a form of performance without speech. It involves conveying one's message to others solely through body language, rather than spoken words. When individuals who do not share a common language struggle to understand each other, they can use facial expressions or physical gestures to communicate. As a result, people who speak different languages often use mime to exchange ideas.
The popularity of mime is growing in many developing countries outside India. In various nations, mime artists are even engaged to facilitate communication for individuals with specific needs or disabilities. In short, mime is the art of connecting with others through silent, non-verbal performance.
Dhiraj’s Journey
In 1996, Dhiraj began his mime training centre on the veranda of his home, starting with just a few children. He gathered youngsters from the shanties located along the railway tracks. For a nominal monthly fee of just Re 1, he began teaching the art of silent acting to children from underprivileged families. Over the course of 30 years, that small school — 'Imon Mime Centre' — has grown into a flourishing institution.
Today, more than 250 students receive training in mime there. Many of them work as domestic help or sell peanuts on local trains; some have dropped out of school. It is these children from marginalised families who have brought life and vibrancy to Dhiraj’s centre for silent acting.
Dhiraj’s mime training has even been incorporated into the curriculum of several schools in North 24 Parganas district — and it goes beyond just being part of the syllabus. Mime is now even being included in the annual assessment criteria for students of these schools.
Due Recognition
Dhiraj has received invitations from several universities, including University of Calcutta, to conducted classes on silent acting, as he has already done at Kolkata's City College and Barrackpore's Swami Vivekananda University.
Dhiraj’s expertise in teaching mime is now in demand beyond the state’s borders. Recently, he and the artists from his institution were invited to perform and teach in Assam and Tripura. An invitation has also arrived from the national capital, Delhi. Not even Dhiraj had imagined that mime would gain such popularity as an art form.
He said, "Due to extreme poverty, I couldn't continue my formal education; I had to drop out in Class VIII. I started working at a bicycle repair shop. Back then, I would often wonder — was I destined to remain just a garage worker? My mind was filled with various dreams. I had a keen interest in acting from a very young age. I began by setting up a small training centre for mime, specifically for children from marginalised backgrounds. Thirty years have passed since then. My dream is to popularise this art on a national scale; I am simply waiting for the right time and opportunity."
The Inheritors
The Central government has conferred upon him the title of 'Natyaguru', which has further boosted the popularity of his 'Imon Mime Centre'. A young student named Rithvika Shil said, "My father drives a van. I have a deep desire to learn acting, so I study mime under Dhiraj Sir. When I grow up, I want to teach this art form to others as well."
Champa Munda adds, "I lost my father. I work as a domestic help in two households, and after that, I attend classes at Dhiraj Kaka’s school to learn mime. I have even had the chance to travel to Assam to perform." Rekha Mali Haldar, a resident of Thakurnagar and a parent, says, "My child had become addicted to their mobile phone. I just couldn't break that addiction. Finally, I enrolled my child in Dheeraj Sir’s mime-based learning centre. Now, my child's mental growth has accelerated. He has also become more attentive to his studies."
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