ETV Bharat / offbeat

West Bengal: A Mime Training Natyaguru For Underprivileged Kids, Who Takes Re 1 As Guru Dakshina

Machlandapur (North 24 Parganas): Extreme poverty brought an end to his formal education in the eighth grade. He began working at his father’s bicycle repair shop. It was from this very shop that he started teaching the art of mime — giving a new identity to children who had dropped out of school.

Over a 30-year journey, he has navigated many ups and downs. Today, Dheeraj Hawladar — a mime instructor from Machlandapur in North 24 Parganas — has seen his work incorporated into the curricula of various schools, charging a token fee of just re 1 as guru dakshina (honorarium for teacher). He is now receiving invitations from other states as well.

Hawladar hails from Machlandapur, located 11 km from Habra. As a child, he dreamt of becoming a great actor, envisioning his name on the lips of audiences everywhere. Alongside his studies, he had even begun training in acting.

However, the crushing poverty of his household shattered that dream prematurely. His father, Kumud Hawladar — a daily wage labourer — could no longer afford the educational expenses of his three children. After completing Class VIII from Rajballabhpur High School in Machlandapur, Dheeraj’s formal education came to an end.

'Dreaming Of Turtles'

He took a job at a bicycle repair shop near the railway station. For Dheeraj, the immediate need for food took precedence over the luxury of an education; after all, the demands of hunger are relentless.

As the school day ended and the final bell rang, Dheeraj would feel a deep, aching void within. Watching the children return home from school, he would often fall into a pensive, troubled state. Was being a bicycle mechanic going to be his only identity?

One night, he made a firm resolution: He would not spend his life merely as a bicycle mechanic. Four years had passed, and he was much older now — but what was there to be ashamed of? Dheeraj enrolled at Thakurnagar High School and went on to pass his secondary (Madhyamik) examination.

After spending his days running a bicycle garage, he established a small acting training centre, which he named 'Imon Mime Centre'. At that time, the villagers had little understanding of what 'mime' — or silent acting — was.

Dheeraj Hawladar at the bicycle repair shop (ETV Bharat)

What is Mime?

Mime, or silent acting, is a form of performance without speech. It involves conveying one's message to others solely through body language, rather than spoken words. When individuals who do not share a common language struggle to understand each other, they can use facial expressions or physical gestures to communicate. As a result, people who speak different languages ​​often use mime to exchange ideas.

The popularity of mime is growing in many developing countries outside India. In various nations, mime artists are even engaged to facilitate communication for individuals with specific needs or disabilities. In short, mime is the art of connecting with others through silent, non-verbal performance.