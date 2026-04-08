ETV Bharat / offbeat

Welcome To Madhya Pradesh's Profanity Free Village Of Borsar

Burhanpur: It might come as a surprise but there actually exists a village in Madhya Pradesh that is profanity free. Borsar village of Burhanpur, with a population of 6,000, stands out as a settlement where cuss words are not used. Anyone uttering them is immediately fined and punished. This village is located at a distance of a mere 20 km from the district headquarters.

The task of making this village profanity free has been undertaken by Sarpanch Antar Singh, Deputy Sarpanch Vinod Shinde and actor Ashwin Patil. The trio has laid a foundation of cultural innovation in the village that has ensured that everyone refrains from using abusive language. Those using such language in a fight or otherwise, are immediately fined Rs 500 or made to sweep and clean the village for an hour.

The village is also a progressive one, where a library has been opened to educate children and youth. The institution offers a wealth of religious and general knowledge and books of the school curriculum.

The leadership has also ushered in an internet revolution by installing Wi-Fi at four locations, where everyone can enjoy the benefits of free internet connectivity. Another progressive measure can be seen in the form of distribution of saplings under the Har Ghar Hariyali campaign, with the aim to retain greenery.