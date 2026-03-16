ETV Bharat / offbeat

Weddings Get Postponed And Scaled Down Amid Cooking Gas Concerns

People stand in a long queue with their LPG cylinders amid nationwide shortage of LPG gas cylinders, in Patna on Sunday. ( ANI )

Shahdol: The ongoing cooking gas scarcity resulting from the US-Israel-Iran conflict is having a damaging impact on weddings, with many people deciding to postpone the event, and the caterers calling for a scale-down of celebrations where orders have already been taken.

Astrologers contacted by ETV Bharat revealed that people are approaching them for fresh auspicious dates for organising weddings as they have postponed the function, keeping in mind the ongoing war and reports of cooking gas scarcity. People are also concerned about how long the hostilities will continue.

One of the astrologers, Pandit Sushil Shukla Shastri, disclosed, “Having postponed their weddings, people are also coming to ask how long the prevailing situation will continue.”

Pandit Saroj Kant Mishra Karmakandi of Baruka village in Chhattisgarh said that many villagers are approaching him for an early date, fearing the worsening of the situation.

On the other hand, the caterers have been suggesting to their clients either to postpone the event or scale down the celebrations. Those who have already received bookings are struggling to fulfil their commitments and are now imposing conditions on the hosts before accepting the next booking.