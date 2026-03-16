Weddings Get Postponed And Scaled Down Amid Cooking Gas Concerns
Caterers wary of LPG shortage and spiraling prices are asking people to postpone or scale down celebrations
Published : March 16, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Shahdol: The ongoing cooking gas scarcity resulting from the US-Israel-Iran conflict is having a damaging impact on weddings, with many people deciding to postpone the event, and the caterers calling for a scale-down of celebrations where orders have already been taken.
Astrologers contacted by ETV Bharat revealed that people are approaching them for fresh auspicious dates for organising weddings as they have postponed the function, keeping in mind the ongoing war and reports of cooking gas scarcity. People are also concerned about how long the hostilities will continue.
One of the astrologers, Pandit Sushil Shukla Shastri, disclosed, “Having postponed their weddings, people are also coming to ask how long the prevailing situation will continue.”
Pandit Saroj Kant Mishra Karmakandi of Baruka village in Chhattisgarh said that many villagers are approaching him for an early date, fearing the worsening of the situation.
On the other hand, the caterers have been suggesting to their clients either to postpone the event or scale down the celebrations. Those who have already received bookings are struggling to fulfil their commitments and are now imposing conditions on the hosts before accepting the next booking.
Ashish Gupta, a wedding planner at Mahadev Caterers and Events, pointed out that the biggest problem being faced by the caterers is that while the basic food items can be cooked on wood, LPG is a must when it comes to dishing out eatables from the live counters serving rotis, fast food, etc.
“Right now, I have only one booking and preparations for the feast are underway. But the food has to be cooked on wood because of the situation with LPG. No one knows what the situation is going to be in the coming days," he said.
The caterers say that they are facing problems in honouring the bookings that they accepted for the month of April. To add to their woes, prices of some of the items are spiraling and this might result in losses.
Ashish pointed out that he is now setting conditions before taking further orders. “First, we are trying to get people to postpone their events for a few days. If they still want to go ahead in an emergency, they're being told that we will work according to the availability of gas,” he said while adding that the people are also being told to scale down the celebrations.
Adding to his concerns, Saurabh Gupta of Shubh Chowpatty Caterers said there is a lot of confusion regarding gas supply right now. “We are unable to decide whether to take bookings or not. We are telling people coming to us for bookings to either postpone the events so that their programmes do not get stuck. We are not taking any bookings right now."
Videos and images of long queues for gas cylinders in the media, people posting photos of themselves cooking on wood and the online digs at the administration have added to the worry of the people. Shahdol district headquarters has also been witnessing long queues outside several gas agencies. At times Police have stepped in to control the crowds.
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