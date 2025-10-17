Weaving A Brighter Future: The Impact Of Sericulture On Chhattisgarh's Women
Chhattisgarh's silk revolution is a real boost to the rural economy
Korba: In 25 years, Chhattisgarh has become an important hub in silk thread production. In terms of silk production, Chhattisgarh is behind only Jharkhand in India. Chhattisgarh is the second largest producer of silk in the country.
The rural economy has also been strengthened due to this. There has also been a change in the lives of the women, farmers and workers of the group in the field of Tussar and Mulberry silk production. Malbari silk is another name for mulberry silk, sourced from the Malabar region of Kerala and also produced in West Bengal and other parts of India. It is highly prized for its lustrous texture, durability, and smooth finish. The production process, called sericulture, is a meticulous, multi-step craft that turns silkworm cocoons into luxurious fabric.
Anita Kaushik, master trainer at Kosa Seed Centre, Korba, said, "In the first phase, production begins in July. In 30 days, Kosa gets ready. After that threading is done. According to the grade, the score is calculated. It has A, B and C grades. Kosa is separated after sorting. After this, it is boiled and examined. After steaming, the garment is prepared."
Anita explained why there are two types of food. Poly Kosa and Good Kosa. Sixty to seventy denier threads are prepared from good Kosa. Denier is a unit of measurement that describes the thickness of yarn. Poly Kosa is prepared by a spinning machine. A thread of 20 to 25 deniers is considered good. According to the demand, the thread is removed. The saree is prepared from basic thread. A coat jacket is prepared by spinning yarn.
Anita said silk production is a highly profitable sector. Because waste material is also sold from which income is generated. The self-help group women are benefiting a lot from this. Farmers are also benefiting. The women of the group are also rearing insects. There are three to four harvests in the year.
Beneficiary women working at the centre located at Kosabadi in the district said that they have been working at the Kosa Dhaaga centre for the last 2 to 3 years. Every day 200 to 250 grams of thread is produced. Earlier, women were unemployed but now they earn Rs. 8500 a month. The money helps run their family.
"I am running my family, giving education to children in a private school. All women working here are quite happy," said Chhoti Chauhan, one of the beneficiaries.
At the same time, another woman who worked at the Kosabadi Centre said that she has been working for three to four years. She likes to work here. Her job is to make a reel by extracting the thread from the cloth. The cloth is taken to dealers and weavers, where sarees are made. She said that many women work here, fulfilling their needs.
Mangal Das Mahant, a farmer at Resham Palan Kendra, said, "After training the women in 2020, they were given work. At first, they were paid 150 rupees, then Rs 200 and Rs 250 hike were given. The Kosa thread from here is woven and taken away by the weavers, and then the sarees go to foreign countries. The initial price of the Kosa saree starts from Rs 4000 and goes up to Rs 50,000. Many people are benefiting from silk production."
BS Bhandari, Assistant Director of the Silk Department, Korba, said that in terms of silk production, Chhattisgarh ranks second in the country after Jharkhand. In Korba, silk production is being done in five development blocks. Tussar Cocoon production has increased from 67.1 crore pieces in 2000 to 108.56 crore pieces in 2024-25. In the current year 2025-26, 50 crore pieces of Tussar have been produced so far. This year's target is higher than last year. According to Bhandari, the increased target will be easily achieved this year.
After the creation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, 1030 hectares of silkworms were reared, producing 3126 kg of silk. 128 beneficiaries and workers benefited from Korba. In the year 2025-26, silk production has gone up to 1199 hectares. Till September 1484.00 kg of silk was produced. Earlier in the year 2024-25, 5052 kg of Mulberry cocoons were produced by rearing silkworms in 1199 hectares.
Bhandari said that women's groups are producing Kosa, and various schemes are being implemented for silk production. Under the Silk Samagra Yojana, the benefit of Silk production is also being given to private farmers.
