ETV Bharat / offbeat

Weaving A Brighter Future: The Impact Of Sericulture On Chhattisgarh's Women

Korba: In 25 years, Chhattisgarh has become an important hub in silk thread production. In terms of silk production, Chhattisgarh is behind only Jharkhand in India. Chhattisgarh is the second largest producer of silk in the country.

The rural economy has also been strengthened due to this. There has also been a change in the lives of the women, farmers and workers of the group in the field of Tussar and Mulberry silk production. Malbari silk is another name for mulberry silk, sourced from the Malabar region of Kerala and also produced in West Bengal and other parts of India. It is highly prized for its lustrous texture, durability, and smooth finish. The production process, called sericulture, is a meticulous, multi-step craft that turns silkworm cocoons into luxurious fabric.

Anita Kaushik, master trainer at Kosa Seed Centre, Korba, said, "In the first phase, production begins in July. In 30 days, Kosa gets ready. After that threading is done. According to the grade, the score is calculated. It has A, B and C grades. Kosa is separated after sorting. After this, it is boiled and examined. After steaming, the garment is prepared."

Anita explained why there are two types of food. Poly Kosa and Good Kosa. Sixty to seventy denier threads are prepared from good Kosa. Denier is a unit of measurement that describes the thickness of yarn. Poly Kosa is prepared by a spinning machine. A thread of 20 to 25 deniers is considered good. According to the demand, the thread is removed. The saree is prepared from basic thread. A coat jacket is prepared by spinning yarn.

Anita said silk production is a highly profitable sector. Because waste material is also sold from which income is generated. The self-help group women are benefiting a lot from this. Farmers are also benefiting. The women of the group are also rearing insects. There are three to four harvests in the year.

Beneficiary women working at the centre located at Kosabadi in the district said that they have been working at the Kosa Dhaaga centre for the last 2 to 3 years. Every day 200 to 250 grams of thread is produced. Earlier, women were unemployed but now they earn Rs. 8500 a month. The money helps run their family.