Weather Woes Hit Litchi Orchards In Malda And Muzaffarpur; Production May Drop Sharply This Season
Erratic rain and rising temperatures have disrupted flowering in West Bengal and Bihar litchi orchards, threatening farmers’ incomes and raising fears of a price surge.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
By Partha Das
Malda: In many shades of red - sometimes deepening to brown - litchis are among the most eagerly awaited summer fruits. Though they rarely command the spotlight like the king of fruits, the mango, their sweet, juicy appeal keeps them high on consumers’ favourites list. This year, however, the fruit may become costlier as erratic weather has hit crops in key producing regions such as Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Malda in West Bengal.
This has not only become a cause of worry for farmers, even traders and horticulture officials are keeping their fingers crossed.
Officials from the district’s Horticulture and Food Processing Department say that changing weather conditions have affected flowering in litchi trees in a big way. Farmers and traders share the same concern, stating that the situation in Malda is no different from what is being witnessed in Muzaffarpur, the country’s most famous litchi belt. The reason they cite is the unusual weather patterns which have cast a shadow over litchi orchards, raising fears of a sharp decline in production.
Last year, litchis were cultivated across nearly 1,500 hectares in Malda district, and the produce was around 8,880 metric tonnes. The fruits were sent across to several states apart from catering to the demands of the district. Market prices hovered around Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 per thousand litchis.
This year, the cultivation area has slightly increased to about 1,553 hectares - roughly 50 hectares more than last season. The highest concentration of orchards lies in the Kaliachak region. Farmers have cultivated litchis on around 70 hectares in Kaliachak Block 1, nearly 190 hectares in Kaliachak Block 2, and about 300 hectares in Kaliachak Block 3. Other important growing pockets include Ratua Block 1 (about 80 hectares), Ratua Block 2 (70 hectares) and Manikchak (around 40 hectares), along with smaller plantations across several other blocks.
Despite the expansion in cultivation area, the orchards have not been showing encouraging signs. While Malda’s mango trees have witnessed abundant flowering this season, litchi orchards seem disappointing. In many orchards, blossoms are sparse while in many places almost absent.
According to the Horticulture Department, only about 55 to 60 percent of litchi trees, including the Guti and Bombay varieties have developed blossoms this year. Even these flowers will need another 15 to 20 days to turn into fruit. But if extreme heat or a sudden Kalbaishakhi (nor’wester) storm strikes during this period, the delicate blossoms may not survive.
Monirul Haque, a litchi grower from Jadupur village in Kaliachak Block 1, owns an orchard spread across nearly five bighas. Last year, he enjoyed a good harvest and good market prices. This season, however, he has lost hope. “This year the trees hardly have any blossoms. It feels like a total loss. The cost of cultivating one bigha of litchi is between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Prices of fungicides and pesticides have gone up sharply. Last year we made some profit, but this year we may not even recover our investment,” he says.
Farmers from Kaliachak Block 3, including Ganesh Mandal and Alaul Haque, too share similar concerns.
Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the Malda District Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, says the district is likely to witness a sharp fall in production. “The litchi yield may drop to half, or even less, compared to last year. The main reason is rainfall in November at the end of winter. Because of this, instead of flower buds, many trees produced leaf buds,” Layek said.
Layek also informed that during his visit to several orchards, he found flowering to be significantly lower than usual. He also explained why mango trees have fared better despite the same weather conditions.
“The November rain affected early mango varieties such as Gopalbhog and Lakshmanbhog, but most other varieties like Langda and Himsagar have shown strong flowering,” he said.
He advised farmers to irrigate the base of litchi trees and spray them with a combination of fungicides and insecticides to protect the existing blossoms. Even then, unpredictable weather could still affect the crop.
“If the blossoms survive and turn into fruit, farmers may salvage part of the harvest. But overall production will be lower. This could push market prices to around Rs 5,000 per thousand litchis,” he added.
Ujjal Saha, president of the Malda Mango Association, said litchi cultivation supports the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and traders in the district.
“Only about 55 percent of trees have bloomed this year, which is worrying. For us the priority now is to protect whatever buds have formed. With proper irrigation and crop management, farmers may still be able to harvest some fruit,” he said.
A similar situation is emerging in Muzaffarpur in neighbouring Bihar, India’s highest litchi-producing region. While trees initially showed promising blooms this season, many orchards are now seeing new leaf growth alongside flower buds, an indication, horticulturists fear, will reduce fruit yield.
Rajiv Kumar, a farmer in Muzaffarpur, said the flowering this year is far less than what growers witnessed last season. “Flower buds and tender leaves are appearing together on the trees. In such a case, nutrients get divided and the flowers do not receive enough nourishment. That means lower fruit production and reduced income for farmers,” he said.
A weaker bloom also affects beekeepers who depend on nectar from litchi flowers for honey production, he further stated.
Scientists attribute the problem largely to changing climatic conditions. Dr. Vikas Das, Director of the Bihar Litchi Research Centre, said that warmer-than-normal temperatures during November and December affected the natural flowering cycle of litchi trees.
“Normally, the period between mid-November and mid-January is crucial for flowering. Temperatures between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius are ideal for litchi cultivation. This year, however, temperatures rose early, which affected bud formation and led to the emergence of leaves instead of flowers,” he explained.
With flowering already limited and weather conditions still uncertain, farmers across eastern India are bracing for a difficult season. For consumers, this could mean that the beloved summer fruit might become both scarce and also more expensive, in the months ahead.
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