ETV Bharat / offbeat

Weather Woes Hit Litchi Orchards In Malda And Muzaffarpur; Production May Drop Sharply This Season

By Partha Das

Malda: In many shades of red - sometimes deepening to brown - litchis are among the most eagerly awaited summer fruits. Though they rarely command the spotlight like the king of fruits, the mango, their sweet, juicy appeal keeps them high on consumers’ favourites list. This year, however, the fruit may become costlier as erratic weather has hit crops in key producing regions such as Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Malda in West Bengal.

This has not only become a cause of worry for farmers, even traders and horticulture officials are keeping their fingers crossed.

Weather Woes Hit Litchi Orchards in Malda and Muzaffarpur; Production May Drop Sharply This Season (ETV Bharat)

Officials from the district’s Horticulture and Food Processing Department say that changing weather conditions have affected flowering in litchi trees in a big way. Farmers and traders share the same concern, stating that the situation in Malda is no different from what is being witnessed in Muzaffarpur, the country’s most famous litchi belt. The reason they cite is the unusual weather patterns which have cast a shadow over litchi orchards, raising fears of a sharp decline in production.

Last year, litchis were cultivated across nearly 1,500 hectares in Malda district, and the produce was around 8,880 metric tonnes. The fruits were sent across to several states apart from catering to the demands of the district. Market prices hovered around Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 per thousand litchis.

This year, the cultivation area has slightly increased to about 1,553 hectares - roughly 50 hectares more than last season. The highest concentration of orchards lies in the Kaliachak region. Farmers have cultivated litchis on around 70 hectares in Kaliachak Block 1, nearly 190 hectares in Kaliachak Block 2, and about 300 hectares in Kaliachak Block 3. Other important growing pockets include Ratua Block 1 (about 80 hectares), Ratua Block 2 (70 hectares) and Manikchak (around 40 hectares), along with smaller plantations across several other blocks.

Weather Woes Hit Litchi Orchards in Malda and Muzaffarpur; Production May Drop Sharply This Season (ETV Bharat)

Despite the expansion in cultivation area, the orchards have not been showing encouraging signs. While Malda’s mango trees have witnessed abundant flowering this season, litchi orchards seem disappointing. In many orchards, blossoms are sparse while in many places almost absent.

According to the Horticulture Department, only about 55 to 60 percent of litchi trees, including the Guti and Bombay varieties have developed blossoms this year. Even these flowers will need another 15 to 20 days to turn into fruit. But if extreme heat or a sudden Kalbaishakhi (nor’wester) storm strikes during this period, the delicate blossoms may not survive.

Monirul Haque, a litchi grower from Jadupur village in Kaliachak Block 1, owns an orchard spread across nearly five bighas. Last year, he enjoyed a good harvest and good market prices. This season, however, he has lost hope. “This year the trees hardly have any blossoms. It feels like a total loss. The cost of cultivating one bigha of litchi is between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Prices of fungicides and pesticides have gone up sharply. Last year we made some profit, but this year we may not even recover our investment,” he says.