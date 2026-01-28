ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Way of Life': Transforming Homes In To Libraries To Curb School Dropouts

Faridabad: In Faridabad, Haryana, an initiative known as the Free Book Bank is ensuring that financial constraints should never stand in the way of learning. Founded by Priyanka Garg, a Chartered Accountant, the book bank houses millions of volumes ranging from nursery textbooks to advanced UPSC preparation materials.

Driven by the belief that every student deserves the right to education, Garg’s mission is to eliminate dropouts caused by lack of resources.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Priyanka Garg said, "I started the book bank in 2018 and registered an NGO called 'Way of Life'. At that time, a maid worked at my house. She needed books for her children. The maid asked me for books. I told her that my children were older and her children were still young, so I didn't have those specific books, but I would try to arrange them.”

“After that, I posted the requirement in my society's WhatsApp group. After the message, I started receiving more messages in the group from people saying they needed books for their maids' children. So I thought, why not arrange the books? I started collecting books from within my society," she said.

The housing society's WhatsApp group for help responded with overwhelming support. Despite its success, the project faced significant hurdles. After being asked to vacate their initial storage space at a local community centre, Garg took the bold step of converting her own home into a functioning book bank.

Today, helped by a team of passionate women volunteers, the Way of Life Foundation continues to expand its reach, proving that a single request for help can evolve into a movement that empowers.

Priyanka Garg explains, "We appealed to people through social media, asking them to donate any old books they had already read or that were lying unused at home. We requested them not to sell or throw them away, but to donate them to us. After that, we started receiving calls, and we began collecting books from various locations. Today, people from all over Delhi-National Capital Region donate books to us, and we have books ranging from nursery class to those for competitive exams like the UPSC."

She added, "First, we contact people through phone calls, then through social media and by setting up camps in different places. We ask them to donate the books their children have already read so that other children can benefit from them. The sole purpose is to make books available to needy children."