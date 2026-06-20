ETV Bharat / offbeat

Water Hero Neeraj Wankhede Creates India’s Biggest Seed Ball

Pandhurna: A seed ball made in Pandhurna has made its way into the record books by getting recognized as the country's biggest one. Neeraj Wankhede, who is already known as 'Water Hero' has found a mention in the India Book of Records by packing 108 custard apple seeds into a single ball.

Also known as seed bombs, seed balls Seed balls are referred to as a ‘guerrilla gardening’ technique where seeds are encased in a protective mixture of clay, compost and soil. When scattered on bare ground, the balls protect the seeds from birds and insects. They eventually sprout when the rain soaks the clay.

According to Wankhede, "A seed ball isn't just a ball of clay but the seed of a future green India.” He has been preparing thousands of seed balls for years and throwing them into the forests, hills and wastelands to raise awareness about tree plantation and environmental conservation. This action will see nature generate new trees.

Together with his organization and partners, he has created 50,000 custard apple seed balls along 5,000 baheda (tree nut) and reetha (soap nut) ones creating a new record for environmental conservation.