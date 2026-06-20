Water Hero Neeraj Wankhede Creates India’s Biggest Seed Ball
The seed ball filled with 108 custard apple seeds weighs approximately 13 kg and has a 30-inch circumference
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Pandhurna: A seed ball made in Pandhurna has made its way into the record books by getting recognized as the country's biggest one. Neeraj Wankhede, who is already known as 'Water Hero' has found a mention in the India Book of Records by packing 108 custard apple seeds into a single ball.
Also known as seed bombs, seed balls Seed balls are referred to as a ‘guerrilla gardening’ technique where seeds are encased in a protective mixture of clay, compost and soil. When scattered on bare ground, the balls protect the seeds from birds and insects. They eventually sprout when the rain soaks the clay.
According to Wankhede, "A seed ball isn't just a ball of clay but the seed of a future green India.” He has been preparing thousands of seed balls for years and throwing them into the forests, hills and wastelands to raise awareness about tree plantation and environmental conservation. This action will see nature generate new trees.
Together with his organization and partners, he has created 50,000 custard apple seed balls along 5,000 baheda (tree nut) and reetha (soap nut) ones creating a new record for environmental conservation.
The seed ball filled with 108 custard apple seeds weighs approximately 13 kg and has a 30-inch circumference. The India Book of Records has recognized it as India's biggest seed ball.
He disclosed, “The purpose is not only to plant trees but also to increase employment and livelihood opportunities in the forests. When these custard apple trees bear fruit in the future, they will provide employment to local villagers. Furthermore, birds, monkeys, squirrels and other wildlife living in the forests will have access to natural food which will promote biodiversity and make the forest areas more prosperous.”
Wankhede has been actively involved in water conservation, tree plantation and other similar initiatives for many years. In recognition of his work, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry has honoured him with the Water Hero award. He has also received numerous other national and social honours including the Jal Prahari award. He has inspired thousands of people to conserve water by promoting wastewater harvesting systems, rainwater harvesting, bore recharge, magic pit construction and other techniques in rural areas.
He has been spreading the message of water conservation and environmental protection while working in various areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Even during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic, he demonstrated his social service by making 65,000 masks and distributing them free of charge. He created the country's longest face mask that also found a mention in the India Book of Records.