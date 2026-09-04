Was Lord Krishna's Birthplace Meant to Be Shauripur, Not Mathura?
On Krishna Janmashtami, ETV Bharat explores the story of Shauripur, the ancient city associated with King Shursena
Published : September 4, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Agra: What if Lord Krishna’s birthplace was originally believed to be Shauripur rather than Mathura? According to a local historical and religious tradition, an ancient city on the banks of the Yamuna was once home to Krishna’s ancestors and could have become his birthplace, until a divine prophecy changed the course of events.
On Krishna Janmashtami, ETV Bharat explores the story of Shauripur, the ancient city associated with King Shursena, which today is also an important centre of Jain faith and pilgrimage.
Located around 80 km from Agra, Bateshwar, also known as the "Kashi of Braj", has a deep connection with the legends surrounding Lord Krishna.
Although little remains of the ancient city of King Shursena, local traditions continue to preserve its historical significance. Bateshwar is revered as an important pilgrimage centre and is often referred to as the small "Kashi of Braj".
Thousands of years ago, Shauripur is believed to have been a large settlement on the banks of the Yamuna. According to local tradition, Krishna’s ancestors lived here.
Vasudeva, the son of King Shursena, was married to Devaki, the sister of Mathura ruler Kansa. According to the legend, while Kansa was escorting the newlyweds from Mathura after their wedding, a divine voice — akashvani — foretold that Devaki’s eighth child would become the cause of his death.
The prophecy changed everything. Kansa imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva, and instead of the couple returning to Shauripur, the wedding procession reached the city without them. Lord Krishna was later born in prison in Mathura and was raised by Yashoda and Nanda.
Pramod Jain, a priest at the Digambar Jain temple in Shauripur, said that had the prophecy not occurred, Shauripur could have become associated with Krishna’s birth.
“Kansa was seeing off his sister Devaki and Vasudeva from Mathura when the divine prophecy announced that Devaki’s eighth child would become his downfall. Kansa then imprisoned them. The wedding procession reached Shauripur without Devaki and Vasudeva. Krishna was later born in prison and raised by Yashoda. If the prophecy had not occurred, Shauripur would have been Krishna’s birthplace,” Jain said.
Shauripur also holds an important place in Jain tradition. According to Jain beliefs, Vasudeva’s brother Samudra Vijay became the ruler of Shauripur. His wife, Queen Shiva, gave birth to a son on the sixth day of the bright half of the month of Shravan. The child later became known as Lord Neminath, the 22nd Tirthankara of Jainism.
According to the traditional genealogy, Lord Krishna and Lord Neminath were cousins. While Neminath’s birth anniversary is celebrated at Shauripur, no specific celebration for Krishna’s birthday is held at the site, according to local temple authorities.
Shauripur is home to historic temples belonging to both the Digambar and Shwetambar Jain traditions. Two temples dedicated to Lord Neminath are particularly significant. According to local Jain tradition, one marks his birthplace, while the other is associated with another important Jain kalyanak.
Temple authorities say Shauripur is unique in this regard, as it is believed to be one of the places associated with two of Neminath’s five major kalyanaks. The remaining three are traditionally associated with Girnar in Gujarat, where Neminath is believed to have attained liberation.
Shivpratap Singh Bhadauria, a priest at the Shwetambar Jain temple, said the temple’s idol is ancient and that the structure was renovated along the lines of the Konark Temple in Odisha.
“The idol in the temple is ancient. The temple was renovated on the lines of the Konark Temple, without using iron. It is built with Makrana marble, and its walls and pillars feature carvings of trees, animals, birds and bulls, making it particularly attractive,” Bhadauria said.
The historical and religious significance of Shauripur draws pilgrims from different parts of the country. Visitors belonging to different faiths come to the area, while followers of both the Digambar and Shwetambar traditions visit the temples to offer prayers to Lord Neminath and other Jain monks.
Prema Devi, a 75-year-old devotee from Nagla Nandi, said she has been visiting and worshipping at the temples associated with Neminath’s birthplace since she was young.
Rakesh Jain, who travelled from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, said his family visits Shauripur at least once a year. Similarly, Rajkumar Jain, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, said visiting the site brings him a deep sense of peace and tranquillity.
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