ETV Bharat / offbeat

Was Lord Krishna's Birthplace Meant to Be Shauripur, Not Mathura?

Agra: What if Lord Krishna’s birthplace was originally believed to be Shauripur rather than Mathura? According to a local historical and religious tradition, an ancient city on the banks of the Yamuna was once home to Krishna’s ancestors and could have become his birthplace, until a divine prophecy changed the course of events.

On Krishna Janmashtami, ETV Bharat explores the story of Shauripur, the ancient city associated with King Shursena, which today is also an important centre of Jain faith and pilgrimage.

Located around 80 km from Agra, Bateshwar, also known as the "Kashi of Braj", has a deep connection with the legends surrounding Lord Krishna.

Was Lord Krishna’s Birthplace Meant to Be Shauripur, Not Mathura? (ETV Bharat)

Although little remains of the ancient city of King Shursena, local traditions continue to preserve its historical significance. Bateshwar is revered as an important pilgrimage centre and is often referred to as the small "Kashi of Braj".

Thousands of years ago, Shauripur is believed to have been a large settlement on the banks of the Yamuna. According to local tradition, Krishna’s ancestors lived here.

Vasudeva, the son of King Shursena, was married to Devaki, the sister of Mathura ruler Kansa. According to the legend, while Kansa was escorting the newlyweds from Mathura after their wedding, a divine voice — akashvani — foretold that Devaki’s eighth child would become the cause of his death.

The prophecy changed everything. Kansa imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva, and instead of the couple returning to Shauripur, the wedding procession reached the city without them. Lord Krishna was later born in prison in Mathura and was raised by Yashoda and Nanda.