Warding Off Evil Spirits With Scary Masks And Special Dance: Traditional 'Fagli Festival' Concludes In Kullu

Kullu: Away from the traditional Hindu 'Aarti' of the deities, worshippers in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh wear scary wooden masks and perform obscene songs and dancing acts, and abusive language to scare away evil spirits as part of an age-old tradition: 'Fagli Festival'. The Age-Old Fagli Festival The traditional Fagli festival, which concluded on Saturday, has been celebrated in various rural areas of Banjar since ages. The festival begins on the Sankranti of the month of Phalgun and continues for three days. A special dance is also performed by villagers to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu Narayan. An idol of Lord Vishnu Narayan on Fagli festival in Kullu (ETV Bharat) During the Fagli festival, villagers wear special wooden masks that look quite scary. These wooden masks are considered blessings from the gods and are worshipped before wearing them. Deity's Permission Ajit Singh, a villager from Banjar, said that the special feature of the Fagli festival is that not everyone can wear the wooden masks. “They are worn by a select few, and the mask dance is performed by the villagers only after receiving permission from the deity,” he said. It is believed that this mask dance drives away evil spirits from the village, thus ensuring prosperity throughout the year. This year's Fagli festival was celebrated with religious fervour in the villages of Pekhri, Nahin, Tindar, Dingcha, Fariyadi, Sharchi, Bashir, Kalwari, and other villages in the Banjar Valley. People wear special attire on Fagli festival in Kullu (ETV Bharat) Villagers begin preparations for the Fagli festival a week in advance. On the day of the Fagli festival, everyone gathers in a field in the village and seeks blessings from the deity Vishnu Narayan. Then, wearing grass-made cholu (clothes made from a special type of grass) and wooden masks, the dance begins. Mythological Importance