Warding Off Evil Spirits With Scary Masks And Special Dance: Traditional 'Fagli Festival' Concludes In Kullu
The festival is part of the age-old belief about Lord Vishnu Narayan's victory over demonic forces that once terrified the locals.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Kullu: Away from the traditional Hindu 'Aarti' of the deities, worshippers in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh wear scary wooden masks and perform obscene songs and dancing acts, and abusive language to scare away evil spirits as part of an age-old tradition: 'Fagli Festival'.
The Age-Old Fagli Festival
The traditional Fagli festival, which concluded on Saturday, has been celebrated in various rural areas of Banjar since ages. The festival begins on the Sankranti of the month of Phalgun and continues for three days. A special dance is also performed by villagers to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu Narayan.
During the Fagli festival, villagers wear special wooden masks that look quite scary. These wooden masks are considered blessings from the gods and are worshipped before wearing them.
Deity's Permission
Ajit Singh, a villager from Banjar, said that the special feature of the Fagli festival is that not everyone can wear the wooden masks. “They are worn by a select few, and the mask dance is performed by the villagers only after receiving permission from the deity,” he said.
It is believed that this mask dance drives away evil spirits from the village, thus ensuring prosperity throughout the year. This year's Fagli festival was celebrated with religious fervour in the villages of Pekhri, Nahin, Tindar, Dingcha, Fariyadi, Sharchi, Bashir, Kalwari, and other villages in the Banjar Valley.
Villagers begin preparations for the Fagli festival a week in advance. On the day of the Fagli festival, everyone gathers in a field in the village and seeks blessings from the deity Vishnu Narayan. Then, wearing grass-made cholu (clothes made from a special type of grass) and wooden masks, the dance begins.
Mythological Importance
Priest Naveen Sharma said that as part of the belief, in ancient times, demonic forces terrified the locals in Banjar valley. It is believed that deity Vishnu Narayan drove these evil spirits away, and the locals wore scary masks and followed Vishnu Narayan's instructions. The Fagli festival is celebrated to commemorate this victory of good over evil.
Villagers in Banjar valley wear the wooden masks and circumambulate the entire area for three days, driving away the evil spirits with 'Dev Nritya'.
Guman Singh, coordinator of the Himalaya Niti Abhiyan said that the Fagli festival is celebrated in a selected few areas of the entire Banjar region, where people dance wearing grass-made clothes and wooden masks.
Singh said that only those areas having temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu Narayan celebrate the Fagli festival. “In other areas, the gods return from heaven on the first Sankranti of the month of Phalgun, and people also organize dances. The gods recount all the events that occurred during their stay in heaven and promise to protect the crops and the region in the future," he said.
Ajit Singh, a villager from Banjar, said that on the first day of Fagli, Choti Fagli is celebrated, where dancing and circumambulation are limited to a limited area. On the second day, Badi Phagli is celebrated, where masked villagers, known as Mandyales, enter every house in the village and bless them with happiness and prosperity, he added.
“On this day, a special dish, Chiladu, is prepared throughout the village, and in the evening, a grand dance is held in the deity's field, where men and women dance together."
Why Are Women Prohibited From Certain Mask Dances?
Local resident Kishan Thakur said that during the three-day Fagli festival, selected male members of the family wear the masks and circumambulate every house and village with music and dance for three days. On the final day, after worshipping the deity, a ritual is performed to drive away demonic spirits and ghosts from the village through the deity's guru, he said.
“In some places, women are prohibited from watching the dance. This festival involves obscene songs, abusive language, and obscene acts. This is done to ward off the evil spirits roaming the area," Thakur added.
Mask Dance Attracting Tourists
Manoj Tiwari, a tourist from Madhya Pradesh who visited Tirthan Valley, said that he came to Banjar valley with friends especially to witness the mask dance. “We had seen about the mask dance on social media. Now we are celebrating the Fagli festival here with our friends, and the locals are welcoming us warmly. This is our first time witnessing this tradition of dancing while wearing masks."
Banjar, a subdivision of Kullu district, is famous for the Great Himalayan National Park and trout fish reserves. Consequently, the Tirthan Valley in Banjar has become a popular destination for tourists. These days, tourists are flocking to the valley to witness the mask dances.
Rakesh Meena, a tourist from Jaipur, said that they enjoyed the Fagli festival with the villagers, who also offered them traditional dishes giving them an insight into the local cuisine. “People here have immense devotion to the gods and goddesses, and even today, the people of the valley follow ancient traditions."
Read More: