Warangal's Sai Mayukha Helping Thousands Find Their Dream Jobs With 'Job Hack Pro'
Mayukha has been motivating students to adopt smart tools and job strategies early on, ensuring they stay competitive and future-ready in their careers.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Warangal: At a time when thousands of talented youth are struggling to find jobs, with many laid-off employees searching endlessly for new opportunities, one woman has come as a ray of hope. Sai Mayukha Aitha, a tech-savvy innovator from Telangana's Warangal, developed a platform called 'Job Hack Pro' to help job seekers land their dream roles with ease.
Building on a strong educational foundation, Mayukha, daughter of Nagendranath, a bank valuer, and Pratibha, completed her Civil Engineering from NIT Warangal. She went on to pursue higher studies in the United States (US), completing her MS from Ohio State University. Continuing her growth, she worked in the software sector and also earned an MBA from Harvard Business School through an online programme. Her husband, Manideep, is also a software professional.
During her early professional years, Mayukha observed a striking gap in the job market. Despite candidates being highly capable, many were failing to secure opportunities in top global companies. Through in-depth research, she realised that the problem wasn't a lack of talent but the lack of ATS-friendly resumes.
"Thousands of applications are submitted for each job. Companies use Automated Tracking Systems (ATS) to shortlist candidates. If a resume isn't formatted properly, it gets rejected automatically," Mayukha explained.
"That's where our tool helps. By simply posting a job link, our platform generates a customised, ATS-compliant resume within seconds. It also crafts engaging recruiter messages and tracks the status of submitted applications. We charge a nominal fee, and many users have already secured positions in top companies," she added.
Recognised On A Global Stage
Reflecting this achievement, Mayukha's innovation received international attention. Her startup 'Job Hack Pro' is set to participate in Web Summit 2025, the world's largest technology summit, in Portugal this November.
"NIT Warangal gave me the idea, and Harvard showed me the direction," she said proudly, adding, "I am happy that our consistent efforts have taken us to the World Summit. My dream is to help at least one million people get jobs through our platform."
Mayukha encourages students to acquire smart tools and adopt effective job strategies early on to stay ahead in a competitive world.
