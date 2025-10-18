ETV Bharat / offbeat

Warangal's Sai Mayukha Helping Thousands Find Their Dream Jobs With 'Job Hack Pro'

Warangal: At a time when thousands of talented youth are struggling to find jobs, with many laid-off employees searching endlessly for new opportunities, one woman has come as a ray of hope. Sai Mayukha Aitha, a tech-savvy innovator from Telangana's Warangal, developed a platform called 'Job Hack Pro' to help job seekers land their dream roles with ease.

Building on a strong educational foundation, Mayukha, daughter of Nagendranath, a bank valuer, and Pratibha, completed her Civil Engineering from NIT Warangal. She went on to pursue higher studies in the United States (US), completing her MS from Ohio State University. Continuing her growth, she worked in the software sector and also earned an MBA from Harvard Business School through an online programme. Her husband, Manideep, is also a software professional.

During her early professional years, Mayukha observed a striking gap in the job market. Despite candidates being highly capable, many were failing to secure opportunities in top global companies. Through in-depth research, she realised that the problem wasn't a lack of talent but the lack of ATS-friendly resumes.

"Thousands of applications are submitted for each job. Companies use Automated Tracking Systems (ATS) to shortlist candidates. If a resume isn't formatted properly, it gets rejected automatically," Mayukha explained.

"That's where our tool helps. By simply posting a job link, our platform generates a customised, ATS-compliant resume within seconds. It also crafts engaging recruiter messages and tracks the status of submitted applications. We charge a nominal fee, and many users have already secured positions in top companies," she added.