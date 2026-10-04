ETV Bharat / offbeat

Want To Consume Potato As Raw Salad? Try The New Kufri Ruby Variety

Meerut: Have you ever consumed raw potatoes as salad? Scientists at Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) at Modipuram in Meerut have developed a variety of potatoes that can just be consumed like carrots and beet as a part of salad.

The members of the team that played a key role in developing this special variety explained that for those who like to eat salads during meals or while dieting, this special variety of potato can be used in the same way as carrots, beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli, cabbage, etc.

Sources said that Kufri Ruby is rich in nutrients and can fetch a good price in the market on account of its qualities and beauty. Its tubers are small, flesh is yellow and it has a red ring around it.

This Kufri Ruby variety of potatoes has been approved by the Indian government. It is rich in nutrients and is quite different from the common potato varieties in many ways.

“This variety has been gazetted as per the Indian government's regulations. It will take some time to reach the farmers. It has been adopted as a breeder seed in agriculture. Efforts are now underway to prepare its seeds so that they can be made available to the farmers in future. Potato farmers often suffer losses but when they grow such varieties, they will certainly profit and receive a good price,” said Dr. R.K. Singh, Head and Principal Scientist at the CPRI.

Potatoes developed at CPRI (ETV Bharat)

Sources said that these coloured potatoes have around three times more antioxidant capacity than white-fleshed potatoes. They are also rich in health beneficial antioxidants such as polyphenols, anthocyanins, ascorbic acid and carotenoids. The tubers are red, round-oval and medium-sized, with yellow flesh and a red vascular ring. They are free of defects and there are 22 tubers per plant. The dry matter content of the tubers is 18-19% per 100 grams of fresh weight. The texture is waxy or mealy, suitable for salads and baking.

“Especially with the current mall culture, it will be a popular choice at any mart or other platforms. Its unique properties set it apart. It is rich in antioxidants which are beneficial for our health. It also resists decay for a long time,” claimed Dr. Babita Chaudhary.

Dr Babita Chaudhary (ETV Bharat)

Scientists believe that its cultivation can be profitable for the farmers. In the past also, a special variety of potato, Kufri Neelkanth, was developed by the CPRI. Kufri Neelkanth is also not a normal potato like Kufri Ruby. It can be stored for a longer period than the normal potato without any cold storage. It has a good production in terms of yield also producing 350 to 400 quintals per hectare.

“The Kufri Neelkanth potato is blue on the outside and yellow inside. It is very rich in nutrients. It is a 100-day crop and its hormones are different. It is also very high in antioxidants and contains anthocyanins, which are considered very useful in fighting cancer,” disclosed Ompal Singh, a former Scientist at the CPRI.



Dr. S.K. Luthra, former Chief Scientist at CPRI, explained that in Uttar Pradesh, Kufri Bahar, Kufri Pukhraj, Kufri Khyaati, Kufri Chipsona (Kufri Friesona), Kufri Sangam, Kufri Garima, Kufri Lalima and Kufri Ashok are some of the varieties that farmers like to grow for various reasons. “The farmers select and grow these varieties according to their season,” he said.