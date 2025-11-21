Walking Through Koraput Forests, ASHA K Narsama Leads A Revolution In Male Sterilization Programme
Honoured by Odisha's Health Minister, Koraput’s K Narsama continues to motivate men to opt for sterilization, helps tribal families make healthier and informed choices.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar/Koraput: At dawn, amid the mist-clad dense forests, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) K Narsama can often be seen crossing a narrow stream, sari held above flowing water, a cloth bag firmly tied across her shoulder. Inside the bag, she carries no medicines or supplies. Just a diary and a pen, and of course a strong zeal to change a mindset that has resisted change for generations.
Belonging to the remote Ghati Mati area of Koraput district, Narsama does not think twice before sparking conversations - be it in kitchens, courtyards, forest hamlets or and riverside villages. "I know my responsibilities. People say I am reshaping public health narrative but I know I am working to make people understand health and make informed choices," says Narasama, who was in Bhubaneswar to participate in a programme on 'Male Sterilisation' conducted by state health department on Friday.
She won the first prize for her performance in motivating men for vasectomy/NSV operation during the year 2024-25 and was honoured by the Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on the day.
So far, she has motivated more than 25 men to undergo sterilization in just a year, importantly in a region where even talking about male sterilization is considered a taboo.
Widowed early in her marriage, Narsama, with a little boy in her arms and no income, had nothing to do in the forested valleys of Ampabali. With no source of income, she decided to join as an ASHA, to create awareness and carry forward the mission of the health department across the hills and rivers. "I thought why not help government schemes reach places where they never reached earlier," explains Narsama.
Today, her son K Karuna is pursuing M.Sc in the US, a victory that was a 'providential dispensation', she justifies. At a time when circumstances tried to break her, she not only made a resolve to fight for herself but made her son strong enough to build his life in the best possible way.
In Koraput’s tribal belts, Narsama’s job is not simple. Negotiating forests, steep slopes, and rivers, she walks miles on some days while braves dangerous terrains through rains, on other days.
But for Narsama, the harder part is talking, convincing and winning the trust.
For a year now, she has been knocking on doors, convincing families that male sterilization is the best bet in case of family planning. "I make them understand that the process is safe, simple, and permanent. I ensure the men sit with their wives when I speak so that both can decide, make informed choices," she informs.
More children means more financial and health pressure for the family, Narsama tells them. "I discuss the process and its safety. I also talk to them about the government incentive of Rs 2,000 that the family receives,” says Narsama.
Slowly, conversations turn into trust, then acceptance and that translates into action. This has been the way through which she has helped 25 men step into hospitals at Pottangi and Koraput, something which was unimaginable even a few years ago.
For every sterilization, Narsama receives just Rs 300 and Rs 150 for motivating people. The families receive Rs 2,000.
“It is not the money. It is my responsibility. People listen and trust me,” says she with a sigh.
Last year, Odisha recorded 2,400 male sterilizations, exceeding the target of 2,100. In 2023, the number was 1,700. Koraput alone contributed 450, followed by Balasore with 300. While female sterilization still dominates (50%), this surge in male participation is a rare and powerful shift, something that the Health Minister acknowledged when Narsama was honoured as the leading catalyst from a backward district.
On being asked that reluctance for vasectomy is due to superstitious beliefs, the Minister, Mukesh Mahaling said, "It is lack of awareness. And our health warriors are working in difficult tribal terrains to battle it out."
Narsama has one thing in mind - “To ensure no family suffers because they did not know their choices,” she says with a smile.
Also Read: