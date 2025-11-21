ETV Bharat / offbeat

Walking Through Koraput Forests, ASHA K Narsama Leads A Revolution In Male Sterilization Programme

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar/Koraput: At dawn, amid the mist-clad dense forests, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) K Narsama can often be seen crossing a narrow stream, sari held above flowing water, a cloth bag firmly tied across her shoulder. Inside the bag, she carries no medicines or supplies. Just a diary and a pen, and of course a strong zeal to change a mindset that has resisted change for generations.

Belonging to the remote Ghati Mati area of Koraput district, Narsama does not think twice before sparking conversations - be it in kitchens, courtyards, forest hamlets or and riverside villages. "I know my responsibilities. People say I am reshaping public health narrative but I know I am working to make people understand health and make informed choices," says Narasama, who was in Bhubaneswar to participate in a programme on 'Male Sterilisation' conducted by state health department on Friday.

Narsama makes her way through water bodies to reach far-off villages in Koraput district (ETV Bharat)

She won the first prize for her performance in motivating men for vasectomy/NSV operation during the year 2024-25 and was honoured by the Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on the day.

So far, she has motivated more than 25 men to undergo sterilization in just a year, importantly in a region where even talking about male sterilization is considered a taboo.

Widowed early in her marriage, Narsama, with a little boy in her arms and no income, had nothing to do in the forested valleys of Ampabali. With no source of income, she decided to join as an ASHA, to create awareness and carry forward the mission of the health department across the hills and rivers. "I thought why not help government schemes reach places where they never reached earlier," explains Narsama.

Narsama speaking to villagers at an awareness programme (ETV Bharat)

Today, her son K Karuna is pursuing M.Sc in the US, a victory that was a 'providential dispensation', she justifies. At a time when circumstances tried to break her, she not only made a resolve to fight for herself but made her son strong enough to build his life in the best possible way.