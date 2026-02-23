ETV Bharat / offbeat

Wah Ustad! Master Chefs Of Hyderabad’s Culinary Legacy Make Ramadan Special With Haleem

Hyderabad: If one has true mastery in cooking, the entire year is a festival. This saying fits the lives of the famed ‘Ustads’ (master chefs) of Hyderabad. These chefs play a major part during Ramadan, preparing the city’s most loved dish of Haleem. Thousands of cooks who have learnt the art of making Haleem under these experienced Ustads remain engaged during the holy month.

While many believe that Haleem chefs are active only during Ramadan, the reality is quite different. These cooks remain in demand throughout the year. Haleem and Biryani hold a special place in Muslim weddings, walima receptions, auspicious occasions and small daawats in homes across Hyderabad. These experienced chefs rarely get to sit idle regardless of the season.

There are no formal cooking schools or training centres to learn the art of Haleem making. Every chef begins his journey as an apprentice under an experienced Ustad. After spending several years learning the nuances of ingredients, fire control and slow cooking, they gradually become skilled cooks. With time, reputation and experience, many of them start taking independent orders and eventually earn the title of Ustad themselves.

The tradition of Haleem and Biryani in Hyderabad dates back to the Nizam era. Initially, cooks from Yemen and Persia, who worked in the royal kitchens, introduced new flavours to the cuisine of the sixth Nizam, Mahbub Ali Khan. These dishes were later included in the list of Shahi cuisines.

During the reign of the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, these dishes gained immense popularity and were recognised as royal delicacies. Over time, the people of Hyderabad embraced them as part of their everyday food culture. Deccani chefs mastered these recipes, and the tradition was passed on from generation to generation.