Wah Ustad! Master Chefs Of Hyderabad’s Culinary Legacy Make Ramadan Special With Haleem
These cooks remain in demand throughout the year, preparing Haleem and Biryani at Muslim weddings, walima receptions, auspicious occasions and small daawats across Hyderabad.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: If one has true mastery in cooking, the entire year is a festival. This saying fits the lives of the famed ‘Ustads’ (master chefs) of Hyderabad. These chefs play a major part during Ramadan, preparing the city’s most loved dish of Haleem. Thousands of cooks who have learnt the art of making Haleem under these experienced Ustads remain engaged during the holy month.
While many believe that Haleem chefs are active only during Ramadan, the reality is quite different. These cooks remain in demand throughout the year. Haleem and Biryani hold a special place in Muslim weddings, walima receptions, auspicious occasions and small daawats in homes across Hyderabad. These experienced chefs rarely get to sit idle regardless of the season.
There are no formal cooking schools or training centres to learn the art of Haleem making. Every chef begins his journey as an apprentice under an experienced Ustad. After spending several years learning the nuances of ingredients, fire control and slow cooking, they gradually become skilled cooks. With time, reputation and experience, many of them start taking independent orders and eventually earn the title of Ustad themselves.
The tradition of Haleem and Biryani in Hyderabad dates back to the Nizam era. Initially, cooks from Yemen and Persia, who worked in the royal kitchens, introduced new flavours to the cuisine of the sixth Nizam, Mahbub Ali Khan. These dishes were later included in the list of Shahi cuisines.
During the reign of the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, these dishes gained immense popularity and were recognised as royal delicacies. Over time, the people of Hyderabad embraced them as part of their everyday food culture. Deccani chefs mastered these recipes, and the tradition was passed on from generation to generation.
The Ustads from the Nizam period trained the next generation of chefs, creating a strong culinary legacy. Today, thousands of cooks in the city carry forward this tradition. Senior chefs have also established organized catering setups. It is estimated that there are more than 10,000 chefs currently working in Hyderabad.
During Ramadan, leading hotels and Haleem centres recruit experienced Ustads on priority. Depending on the scale of preparation and the workload, they are offered packages of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh for the month. Sources disclosed that individual chefs earn between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 8,000 per day.
Owner of Pista House, Mohammed Abdul Majeed, said that after Ramadan, these chefs continue working in hotels by taking charge of Biryani and other major dishes. “Preparing Haleem is not easy. It takes around 10 to 12 hours of continuous cooking with perfect control over heat and ingredients,” he explained.
For these Ustads of Hyderabad, cooking is not a seasonal job but a lifelong profession. From the smoky Haleem cauldrons of Ramadan nights to the grand wedding feasts across the year, their expertise keeps them moving, proving that a true Ustad never rests, only changes the kitchen.