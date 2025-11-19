Vocal For Local: How Odisha's Young Graduates Develop FoodK, An App Challenging Big Aggregators
When most youngsters are hunting for jobs, a group of Berhampur students has built an app that is taking on biggest names in food delivery.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST
By Samir Kumar Acharya
Berhampur: At a time when popular food aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato are seen as the only two dominating the food–delivery landscape in India, a small local startup in Berhampur has dared to challenge the giants. Built by a group of young entrepreneurs, some technical graduates and others specialising in business and marketing, Food K is slowly making its presence felt in the Food Capital of Odisha - Berhampur.
Delivering food for the last two months now, the team of eight people is working day and night to get more customers into their fold. Among the members are three who have developed the app and look into the technicalities, two persons who have completed MBA are working for marketing, while two students with B.Com degree are taking care of all the work as admins. Some youths have been given responsibility of delivery.
"We are getting 50 to 60 orders every day," said R. Giri Babu Reddy, one of the brains behind the Food K startup team. "The team's workday stretches from dawn till midnight. We negotiates with Berhampur’s well-known hotels and restaurants, oversee incoming orders, and even step in to coordinate deliveries. We handle everything ourselves, from partnerships to operations to customer calls. It is demanding, but we are living our dream,” he added.
Himself a BTech and MBA, Giri Babu chose to start his own startup instead of chasing after employment. "Today we are giving jobs to the educated youngsters and that is a big achievement," he quickly stated.
Ipsita Goud, another team member remembers how their morale was boosted the day when the Prime Minister visited Berhampur.
“He praised our city’s food a lot. People here love food passionately. Even at 11.30 pm, we continue receiving orders through our app. And no matter how late it is, we try to deliver every single one." she added.
In just a short time, the homegrown app has onboarded 104 hotels and restaurants, with plans to include small roadside eateries next. “Street food is Berhampur’s heartbeat,” Ipsita says. “We want them on the platform too. And we want our delivery service to remain affordable for everyone.”
Operations begin at 7 am and run until midnight, supported by real-time customer feedback from city residents. Fast deliveries, they say, remain the top priority as they expand.
The startup is earning praise beyond customers as well.
Prof. Ravindra Kumar Nayak of Gopalpur College, happy to see his students lead a successful mission, says the initiative embodies the Prime Minister’s call for vocal for local. “These highly educated youngsters have shown that instead of running after jobs, one can create jobs. This startup should inspire more youth across Odisha,” he says.
Another member Sureli Nayak said that the app is covering the city of Berhampur by dividing it into four zones, from Golangthara NIST on one side to Ambagarh on the other side of Digpahandi Road.
"We have kept the delivery charge very low to pitch ourselves in the market and various marketing activities are being done to boost the reachability," she added.
"We will also try to include small roadside stalls in our app in the coming days. We have also decided to provide it to all categories of individuals at a very low price," Giri Babu added.
With strong community support and the confidence of young founders, Food K aims to expand to other Odisha cities soon. For now, the team is focused on nourishing Berhampur’s love for food and proving that even in a crowded market, a determined local startup can hold its own.
