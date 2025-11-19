ETV Bharat / offbeat

Vocal For Local: How Odisha's Young Graduates Develop FoodK, An App Challenging Big Aggregators

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: At a time when popular food aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato are seen as the only two dominating the food–delivery landscape in India, a small local startup in Berhampur has dared to challenge the giants. Built by a group of young entrepreneurs, some technical graduates and others specialising in business and marketing, Food K is slowly making its presence felt in the Food Capital of Odisha - Berhampur.

Delivering food for the last two months now, the team of eight people is working day and night to get more customers into their fold. Among the members are three who have developed the app and look into the technicalities, two persons who have completed MBA are working for marketing, while two students with B.Com degree are taking care of all the work as admins. Some youths have been given responsibility of delivery.

"We are getting 50 to 60 orders every day," said R. Giri Babu Reddy, one of the brains behind the Food K startup team. "The team's workday stretches from dawn till midnight. We negotiates with Berhampur’s well-known hotels and restaurants, oversee incoming orders, and even step in to coordinate deliveries. We handle everything ourselves, from partnerships to operations to customer calls. It is demanding, but we are living our dream,” he added.

Himself a BTech and MBA, Giri Babu chose to start his own startup instead of chasing after employment. "Today we are giving jobs to the educated youngsters and that is a big achievement," he quickly stated.

Ipsita Goud, another team member remembers how their morale was boosted the day when the Prime Minister visited Berhampur.