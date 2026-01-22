ETV Bharat / offbeat

Visually Impaired Headmistress From Andhra Pradesh Leads School, Shows Way To Students, Teachers

Mandapet: Like any person leading a school with command and empathy, headmistress of Akireddipalem Zilla Parishad High School in Visakhapatnam Lakshmi Suryakantham has been someone who teachers and students look up to. She not only interacts with students but also guides the teachers besides efficiently managing the school. The best part is, she remembers every student by name. She moves around the school to oversee the classes and does all her works without needing anyone's help. Visually impaired, she has been a symbol of courage, determination and self-confidence. No wonder, her students see her as the ideal teacher.

Suryakantham from Mandapet in East Godavari district was like any other child till she reached the age of eight. Trouble began after she returned from her grandfather’s house one day during the summer holidays. Her vision started getting hazy and she had to hold books very close to her eyes to read. Worried, her parents consulted doctors and later took her to major hospitals in Hyderabad. Doctors said the problem was due to lack of blood circulation to the nerves behind the retina. They also ruled out any treatment that can cure her. Within a year, Suryakantham lost her eyesight completely.

Initially, her family stopped her education as other children teased her. But Suryakantham was not someone to lose hope. She convinced her parents to send her back to school and never thought blindness as a barrier. She listened carefully to every lesson and worked hard, eventually passing her Intermediate examinations with first-class marks.

At the age of 18, she married Sriram Murthy, who later encouraged her to complete her degree through distance education. She also completed her B.Ed in Kakinada and in 1997, and was appointed a school assistant. After teaching social studies for 12 years, she was promoted to the position of headmistress. Alongside her job, she completed her postgraduation, appeared for Group exams, and even attended the Civil Services interview. "I narrowly missed selection. But when I got a Group-2 job, I gave up because my passion for teaching was too deep and I did not want to leave it," says Suryakantham.