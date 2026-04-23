Visually-Challenged Teacher Walks 4 KM Daily To Teach, Lights Up Thousands Of Lives In Bihar
Teacher Ramashish Kumar walks 4 km daily to teach, using Braille and determination to educate rural children and demand better facilities for disabled students.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Sheikhpura: Every morning, Ramashish Kumar starts walking along a rural road in Bihar with the only resolve to teach. Not minding the darkness all around him even when sunlight is at its best, he cautiously steps on the road with a cane in hand and determination in mind. After about four kilometres, he reaches a government school, where he is shaping young minds despite being unable to see them due to lack of eyesight.
Posted at the Urdu Primary School in Charihari village, around 4 km from the district headquarters, Ramashish has spent the past two decades teaching children, without any complaints. In fact, he has made his loss of sight into a source of strength for others.
He lost his eyesight at the age of six under circumstances he still cannot fully explain. “I am not sure how I lost my eyesight. But I was told that after bathing in stagnant dirty water as a child, my eyes turned red and within days, I lost my vision," he informs.
To add to his woes, the lack of timely medical treatment sealed his fate. For a long time after that, he did not have anything to do in the village, till his father got to know about a school in Patna for visually impaired children. That decision changed the course of his life.
In 1990, he enrolled in the government school for the visually impaired in Patna, studied up to Class 10, completed his higher secondary education in Varanasi and later graduated from Delhi. Soon after, he got employment and took it up as a commitment. In 2006, he joined Bihar’s education department as a teacher and has been shaping young minds since.
At school, his classroom methods challenge assumptions. Using Braille books, he reads lessons through touch and explains them aloud. Students follow his instructions to write on the blackboard, often becoming active participants in the learning process.
“Sir has a unique way of teaching. He explains in a way that we understand easily. Sometimes he asks us to write on the board and at others he writes himself,” said Ayush Kumar, a Class 4 student.
The school’s principal, Sujit Kumar, said Ramashish has a unique teaching style that creates a positive learning environment. “He uses Braille to study and then explains concepts verbally. Students assist in writing on the board and everyone learns with interest,” he said.
However, Ramashish is a little worried about the lack of institutional support for visually impaired students.
“No concrete steps have been taken by the government. In such cases, short-term efforts by NGOs come and go, but they don’t create lasting impact. It is time the government did something that can change the life of the blind people,” he said.
He has been writing to district administration officials, urging the establishment of at least one dedicated school for visually impaired students in every district. At present, such facilities in Bihar are limited to just four places - Munger, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga and Patna.
But these concerns apart, he has never deviated from his dedication and commitment to teaching. Each day, he takes the same 4-kilometre walk, reaches the same classroom and with the same mission that the young minds need to be guided for a better future.
So what if infrastructure for the visually-challenged is far from the basics, people like Ramashish believe, it should not deprive others from getting educated. "Education is not defined by resources alone, but by the resolve that is is of utmost importance and none should be deprived of it," says the teacher walking his way home.
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