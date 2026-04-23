ETV Bharat / offbeat

Visually-Challenged Teacher Walks 4 KM Daily To Teach, Lights Up Thousands Of Lives In Bihar

Sheikhpura: Every morning, Ramashish Kumar starts walking along a rural road in Bihar with the only resolve to teach. Not minding the darkness all around him even when sunlight is at its best, he cautiously steps on the road with a cane in hand and determination in mind. After about four kilometres, he reaches a government school, where he is shaping young minds despite being unable to see them due to lack of eyesight.

Posted at the Urdu Primary School in Charihari village, around 4 km from the district headquarters, Ramashish has spent the past two decades teaching children, without any complaints. In fact, he has made his loss of sight into a source of strength for others.

Visually-Challenged Teacher Ramashish Kumar Walks 4 KM Daily To Teach, Lights Up Thousands Of Lives In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

He lost his eyesight at the age of six under circumstances he still cannot fully explain. “I am not sure how I lost my eyesight. But I was told that after bathing in stagnant dirty water as a child, my eyes turned red and within days, I lost my vision," he informs.

To add to his woes, the lack of timely medical treatment sealed his fate. For a long time after that, he did not have anything to do in the village, till his father got to know about a school in Patna for visually impaired children. That decision changed the course of his life.

In 1990, he enrolled in the government school for the visually impaired in Patna, studied up to Class 10, completed his higher secondary education in Varanasi and later graduated from Delhi. Soon after, he got employment and took it up as a commitment. In 2006, he joined Bihar’s education department as a teacher and has been shaping young minds since.

At school, his classroom methods challenge assumptions. Using Braille books, he reads lessons through touch and explains them aloud. Students follow his instructions to write on the blackboard, often becoming active participants in the learning process.