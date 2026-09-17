Vishwakarma Puja Loses Its Grandeur In Gangarampur As Looms Fall Silent, Weavers Struggle To Survive
As Gangarampur’s handlooms fall silent, shrinking livelihoods and collapsing idol demand have reduced a once-grand Vishwakarma Puja to modest rituals, reports Shantanu Mishra.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Gangarampur (West Bengal): Vishwakarma Puja once announced its arrival in Thyangapara through the consistent clacking of the weaving frames. Today, there is an eerie silence in these weavers' colony even when the festival is being celebrated in many parts of West Bengal’s South Dinajpur district. Looms that were once cleaned and decorated for the worship of the divine architect are now mostly idle. Large Vishwakarma idols have given way to smaller photo frames of the deity, elaborate community feasts have become a memory and many families can afford only a simple Ghat Puja.
Faith endures, but the industry that sustained the celebration certainly seems to be fading away.
There was a time when the period between Vishwakarma Puja, observed on the last day of the Bengali month of Bhadra, and Durga Puja was the busiest season for Gangarampur’s weavers. The rhythmic movement of shuttles continued from morning until late at night, sometimes even until dawn the next day. Artisans had to skip meals and work without adequate rest to complete festive orders for handwoven sarees.
Thyangapara emerged as an important weaving hub after artisans from erstwhile East Bengal settled in the area. Residents recall that nearly 1,000 households once operated looms. Almost every home began preparing for Vishwakarma Puja a month in advance.
On Vishwakarma Puja morning, the weaving sheds would be cleaned and the looms washed. Shuttles, spinning wheels and other tools were placed together for worship. For the weavers, these were not ordinary objects. Their families depended on them for food, education and almost every household expense.
Very little of that remains today. Residents say nearly 90 per cent of the looms in Thyangapara have closed. Yarn has become expensive, while the money earned from weaving a saree is no longer sufficient to compensate for the time and labour involved. Handwoven products also struggle to compete with cheaper cloth produced by power looms.
Over time, as weaving became less profitable, artisans began looking for other work. Some now drive Totos or autorickshaws, while others have opened small shops. Several weavers have left West Bengal to work in other states. Though Thyangapara bears the identity of a weavers’ colony, the sound that once gave the locality its character is now rarely heard.
Handloom trader Basudeb Basak remembers when workers gathered in large numbers for Vishwakarma Puja. The celebration had to be scaled down as the business declined.
“When the handloom market was doing good business, we used to celebrate Vishwakarma Puja with fanfare and many workers participated. But that business is gone now, so we cannot celebrate on the same scale. We now worship Vishwakarma simply by installing a Ghat. Since the looms have shut down, we can no longer afford to worship an idol,” he said.
Madan Basak’s family also celebrated the festival on a much larger scale when its weaving business was doing well. Preparations began almost a month before the puja, and workers were engaged to clean the weaving sheds.
“My home would be filled with visiting relatives and the workers’ families would also come. An idol would be brought for the occasion while prasad, including khichuri, would be served for two days,” he recalled.
The expense is no longer viable. “The handloom business is all but dead. We can no longer celebrate the puja the way we used to. It has now been reduced to a simple Ghat Puja,” Basak said.
He said financial hardship had driven some weavers out of the district and pushed others into different occupations. “We still observe the puja, but the joy is gone and grandeur has faded,” he added.
A Tantuj office was opened in Gangarampur to help the weaving community, but local artisans say it has not brought the improvement they expected. Their immediate concerns are the cost and availability of yarn, limited access to buyers and the low prices offered for finished products. Unless these problems are addressed, they see little possibility of the closed looms starting again.
The puja, however, has not stopped completely. Families that can no longer afford an idol install a consecrated earthen pot and perform Ghat Puja. Some buy new clothes and prepare a special meal according to their means. Even in houses where weaving has stopped, the annual ritual continues.
The shrinking celebration has affected another group of traditional artisans - the potters - who make Vishwakarma idols. With fewer weaving families ordering idols, potters are producing only a small fraction of what they once made.
Buddheswar Pal, a potter from Ward No. 3 of Gangarampur Municipality, said he once made between 150 and 200 Vishwakarma idols. He now makes only eight to 10, most of them small. “When the weaving industry was booming, the demand for Vishwakarma idols was immense. The puja used to be celebrated in many places, including Ditol, Thyangapara, Duttapara and our own Palpara,” Pal said.
There are now very few working weavers in Gangarampur and its surrounding areas, he said. Those who continue the worship either buy a small idol or perform Ghat Puja. Large idols, which were once ordered by weaving units and groups of workers, have almost no buyers.
“If this continues, the tradition of Vishwakarma worship among the weavers of Gangarampur block may eventually disappear,” Pal said.
Potter Kanai Pal has seen a similar fall in orders. He said several pujas previously organised in Palpara, Thyangapara and other parts of Gangarampur are no longer held. “Many of those weavers are now have moved to other professions. We are trying to survive by making small idols, but we do not receive a good price for them. At the same time, the cost of making an idol has increased sharply,” he said.
Ramgopal Biswas, secretary of the South Dinajpur Handloom Weavers’ Protection Committee, said Gangarampur’s handloom sector once generated business of around Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore during the Durga Puja season. With the number of working looms falling sharply, hardly any such seasonal business remains.
Biswas believes the lack of locally available yarn is a major problem. Since the raw material has to be brought from outside the district, production costs increase. The prices offered for handwoven sarees and other garments, however, have not risen enough to cover those costs or provide weavers with reasonable earnings.
He also said the spread of cheaper power-loom products had weakened the market for handwoven garments. According to him, adequate arrangements were not made by the previous government to market the products created by local artisans, despite demand for Indian handloom goods within the country and abroad.
For the older residents, the Vishwakarma Puja brings back the sound of looms, crowded homes and workers sharing khichuri. For the present generation, it is a sombre occasion, observed beside machines that may never run again.
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