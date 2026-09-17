ETV Bharat / offbeat

Vishwakarma Puja Loses Its Grandeur In Gangarampur As Looms Fall Silent, Weavers Struggle To Survive

Gangarampur (West Bengal): Vishwakarma Puja once announced its arrival in Thyangapara through the consistent clacking of the weaving frames. Today, there is an eerie silence in these weavers' colony even when the festival is being celebrated in many parts of West Bengal’s South Dinajpur district. Looms that were once cleaned and decorated for the worship of the divine architect are now mostly idle. Large Vishwakarma idols have given way to smaller photo frames of the deity, elaborate community feasts have become a memory and many families can afford only a simple Ghat Puja.

Faith endures, but the industry that sustained the celebration certainly seems to be fading away.

There was a time when the period between Vishwakarma Puja, observed on the last day of the Bengali month of Bhadra, and Durga Puja was the busiest season for Gangarampur’s weavers. The rhythmic movement of shuttles continued from morning until late at night, sometimes even until dawn the next day. Artisans had to skip meals and work without adequate rest to complete festive orders for handwoven sarees.

Vishwakarma Puja Loses Its Grandeur In Gangarampur As Looms Fall Silent, Weavers Struggle To Survive (ETV Bharat)

Thyangapara emerged as an important weaving hub after artisans from erstwhile East Bengal settled in the area. Residents recall that nearly 1,000 households once operated looms. Almost every home began preparing for Vishwakarma Puja a month in advance.

On Vishwakarma Puja morning, the weaving sheds would be cleaned and the looms washed. Shuttles, spinning wheels and other tools were placed together for worship. For the weavers, these were not ordinary objects. Their families depended on them for food, education and almost every household expense.

Very little of that remains today. Residents say nearly 90 per cent of the looms in Thyangapara have closed. Yarn has become expensive, while the money earned from weaving a saree is no longer sufficient to compensate for the time and labour involved. Handwoven products also struggle to compete with cheaper cloth produced by power looms.

Vishwakarma Puja Loses Its Grandeur In Gangarampur As Looms Fall Silent, Weavers Struggle To Survive (ETV Bharat)

Over time, as weaving became less profitable, artisans began looking for other work. Some now drive Totos or autorickshaws, while others have opened small shops. Several weavers have left West Bengal to work in other states. Though Thyangapara bears the identity of a weavers’ colony, the sound that once gave the locality its character is now rarely heard.

Handloom trader Basudeb Basak remembers when workers gathered in large numbers for Vishwakarma Puja. The celebration had to be scaled down as the business declined.

“When the handloom market was doing good business, we used to celebrate Vishwakarma Puja with fanfare and many workers participated. But that business is gone now, so we cannot celebrate on the same scale. We now worship Vishwakarma simply by installing a Ghat. Since the looms have shut down, we can no longer afford to worship an idol,” he said.

Madan Basak’s family also celebrated the festival on a much larger scale when its weaving business was doing well. Preparations began almost a month before the puja, and workers were engaged to clean the weaving sheds.