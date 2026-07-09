ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cinderella And The Platypus: Overcoming Fear, She Became A Scuba Diver And Ocean Conservationist

Visakhapatnam: A near-drowning experience that once left her terrified of the sea has now transformed into a career dedicated to ocean conservation, underwater rescue and women's empowerment. Cinderella Potnuru is today a certified scuba diver, underwater rescuer and co-founder of the Platypus Foundation that is working with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department (APTD) to promote marine conservation, and to train women and fishing communities in water safety and diving skills.

Sharing her journey with ETV Bharat, Cinderella revealed that she had never planned to take up scuba diving. "I am originally from Gujarat. After completing my Master's in Tourism, I worked in private companies from 2011. During a trip to Goa, a huge wave swept me into the sea. I survived only because of the beach rescue staff. After that incident, I developed an intense fear of water," she recalled.

However, life took a different turn after her marriage, when she moved to Visakhapatnam. Regular visits to the beach gradually helped her overcome her fear. "In 2022, while sitting at Rushikonda Beach, I noticed the 'Platypus' team led by Subhash Chandran. I approached him and expressed my interest in learning scuba diving. That decision changed my life forever. I first learnt swimming and then completed my professional scuba diving course," she disclosed.

Inspired by the team's work in coral reef conservation and ocean clean-up drives, she resigned from her corporate job to pursue diving full-time. "I began my professional career as a scuba diver in 2024. I obtained my Scuba Diving International (SDI) certification and am now training to become an instructor. I am also a certified underwater rescuer and currently work with the APTD on projects at Mangamaripeta and Rushikonda," she shared.

She disclosed that her team has removed nearly 2.5 lakh kg of waste from the sea. “Protecting the ocean is not just our profession; it is our responsibility," she underlined.

Determined to help others build careers around the sea, Cinderella co-founded the Platypus Foundation in 2024. "Fishing families depend entirely on the sea for their livelihood. Through our foundation, we provide free training in swimming and scuba diving. We also extend these opportunities to members of the transgender community and women from fishing villages between Thimmapuram and Bheemili," she said.