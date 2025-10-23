‘Gore Habba’: Villagers Celebrate Unique Post-Diwali Festival By Throwing Cow Dung In Chamarajanagar
Published : October 23, 2025 at 10:47 PM IST
Chamarajanagar: While most people in Karnataka wind down after Diwali, villagers of Gumatapura in Talavadi taluk, Chamarajanagar district, eagerly await the day after — not for rest, but for a centuries-old ritual known as the ‘Gore Habba’ (Cow Dung Festival).
Every year, on the day after Balipadyami, thousands of people from nearby villages and neighbouring Tamil Nadu gather to witness this unusual and energetic celebration. As part of the ritual, villagers hurl and smear cow dung on each other — a tradition believed to bring blessings, unity, and purification.
A Festival of Faith, Fun, and Folklore
The celebrations begin at the Beereshwara Temple, where villagers offer prayers and heap large piles of fresh cow dung in front of the shrine. Children go door to door collecting milk and ghee, which are used for a special ritual bath of the village deity, Kareswara.
A symbolic character known as ‘Chadikora’ — dressed in leaves and grass, with a fake moustache and a garland of hay — is paraded through the village on a donkey. The procession circles the Beerappa temple before the cow dung battle begins. The tradition, locals say, fulfils the wish of the village deity and is a vital part of their cultural identity.
Legend Behind the Tradition
According to village elders, the festival’s origins date back several centuries. It is said that a holy man from the north once lived in the house of a local named Kalegowda. After his death, his belongings were thrown into a pit. Days later, a cart passing by that pit revealed a linga (symbol of Lord Shiva) that began to bleed when the cartwheel rolled over it.
That night, the saint appeared in a villager’s dream, instructing them to celebrate Gore Habba the day after Diwali each year in his memory. The present Beerappa Temple stands at that very site, and the tradition continues to this day.
Joy, Chaos, and Community Spirit
Before the event, villagers wash and decorate the donkey, offer prayers by the pond, and then march it in procession to the temple. Afterwards, participants bathe in the pond and return to the village amid loud cheers, playful insults, and laughter — all part of the age-old ritual.
The festival is also symbolic: the two men dressed as ‘Chadikora’ represent false or deceitful individuals, and their mock parade serves as a reminder to uphold truth and harmony within the community.
When the dung fight begins, men, women, and children joyfully toss clumps of cow dung at each other for nearly two hours. The air fills with loud shouts and laughter as people from nearby villages and even other districts gather to watch.
Despite its messy nature, villagers say Gore Habba is a celebration of equality and togetherness — a festival where “everyone gets dirty, and everyone becomes clean again.”