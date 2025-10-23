ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘Gore Habba’: Villagers Celebrate Unique Post-Diwali Festival By Throwing Cow Dung In Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar: While most people in Karnataka wind down after Diwali, villagers of Gumatapura in Talavadi taluk, Chamarajanagar district, eagerly await the day after — not for rest, but for a centuries-old ritual known as the ‘Gore Habba’ (Cow Dung Festival).

Every year, on the day after Balipadyami, thousands of people from nearby villages and neighbouring Tamil Nadu gather to witness this unusual and energetic celebration. As part of the ritual, villagers hurl and smear cow dung on each other — a tradition believed to bring blessings, unity, and purification.

A Festival of Faith, Fun, and Folklore

The celebrations begin at the Beereshwara Temple, where villagers offer prayers and heap large piles of fresh cow dung in front of the shrine. Children go door to door collecting milk and ghee, which are used for a special ritual bath of the village deity, Kareswara.

A symbolic character known as ‘Chadikora’ — dressed in leaves and grass, with a fake moustache and a garland of hay — is paraded through the village on a donkey. The procession circles the Beerappa temple before the cow dung battle begins. The tradition, locals say, fulfils the wish of the village deity and is a vital part of their cultural identity.

Legend Behind the Tradition